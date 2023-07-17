Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs

Last night, Miranda Lambert brought her concert to a halt. She was annoyed by fans in front of the stage taking 'selfies' while she was singing.

DEBATE: Miranda Lambert stopped her concert to scold to fans who were taking selfies while she sang. Were they wrong to take pictures instead of listening to the music? Or their right to enjoy the concert however they want since they paid for it? pic.twitter.com/cTE9VudGeD — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 17, 2023

Photos of her performing are OK...selfies during a song are pretty narcissistic if you ask me... — Never Give Up... (@PCGalloway) July 17, 2023

Is everybody who wondered why Blake divorced her still wondering? — DarkEnergy🇺🇲 (@DarkEnergy31) July 17, 2023

That was a low blow. Yikes!

“You paid to pay attention to me!” — The LFB (@The_LFB) July 17, 2023

She lost two fans. Plain and simple. People won't generally pay to be scolded. — Michael Thiessen (@mikethiessen9) July 17, 2023

With the price of tickets these days and Biden's economy, people are sacrificing quite a bit to attend concerts.

I've been to enough concerts to know that people taking selfies in the crowd is far from the worst things that happen. — Richards (@ReedRichards04) July 17, 2023

Bingo!

Maybe Miranda needs to retire from the stage. Not everyone will focus on you the entire time. I find the selfie generation extremely annoying in pretty much every situation but I can’t stand with Miranda on this one. — Ohhh Kay (@OhhhKay17) July 17, 2023

I agree with her. I watched this Metallica video the other night and was shocked to see the entire crowd is just standing there filming the band. This was not the case 20 years ago, people use to get wild at concerts. https://t.co/4K6rfr9AXS — Maxhwillson (@maxhwillson) July 17, 2023

Maybe having phones in hand has calmed the crowd down.

Being around that industry, it doesn't surprise me at all that the Karen came out on stage. She's known for this kind of thing. — Cath (@ca5304) July 17, 2023

They Pay, They play.

If concert is free, lecture your customers, if not , suck it up buttercup. Bank is Bank. — Joseph Cherney II (@wowmail) July 17, 2023

I think she was worried about a cell phone getting thrown at her 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Anthony Mayhem (@anthony09087) July 17, 2023

Not an entirely unfounded fear as another artist faced that a couple of weeks ago and ended up with stitches.

It's a concert with a lot of flashing lights, calm down lady let them take photos. 🙄 — Patton4President (@PattonPresident) July 17, 2023

Telling a woman to calm down always ends up well. Heh!

1. Even the most seasoned professionals can get incredibly distracted by what people are doing in the front rows which can disrupt the show

2. As a general rule, you shouldn’t have your phone out at concerts, you’re wasting your money

3. Many performers have been far more petty — Michael A. 🐺 (@WolffintheWild) July 17, 2023

Stage performers have asked audience members to put phones away for this very reason. It is easy to get distracted in the middle of a scene and it appears that is what happened with Miranda.

I take it all in stride. It's a concert. I can't stand when people stand up in front of me during the whole concert, especially when they're not even dancing. But, hey. I expect it. It's a concert. And I don't have to go. So I roll with concert punches.

Signed : avid concert goer — I Remember Exactly When My Epiphany Was (@PeterDeGiglio) July 17, 2023

@mirandalambert my darling, you’re supposed to be putting on a show for us. We pay performers to sing to us. You’re performing for us, not the other way around.

Why wld it bother u if they want to capture a memory? One I’m sure they overpaid for. — Laura Browne Sorenson🇺🇦 (@laurabrownesore) July 17, 2023

A selfie seems pretty harmless IMO ...this makes her look kinda insecure if you ask me 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/hTWt6RIy8w — Rick Zhampagne 🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@RickZhampagne) July 17, 2023

it seems inappropriate for a performer to act that way towards high paying attendees, of course they want pictures, they pay big prices to make these performers wealthy and pointing them out really seems more ridiculous than what they were doing$$ https://t.co/XxNpwk5gbd — R Norman (@ClydeNR1) July 17, 2023

Are you SERIOUS @mirandalambert ?

They PAID to see you, and MAYBE they were going to post their selfies while bragging they were at YOUR show. You can go pound sand, you miserable hack!

The earth doesn't revolve around you! https://t.co/pZPMO1C5e7 — Lorraine Paolone (@LorrainePaolone) July 17, 2023

Like it or not, many concert goers are excited about posting for friends later on social media and they don't want to miss that perfect shot. Maybe Miranda needs some blinders so they don't distract her in the future. The pettiness isn't a good look.

