Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs

justmindy  |  5:06 PM on July 17, 2023

Last night, Miranda Lambert brought her concert to a halt. She was annoyed by fans in front of the stage taking 'selfies' while she was singing.

That was a low blow. Yikes!

With the price of tickets these days and Biden's economy, people are sacrificing quite a bit to attend concerts.

Bingo!

Maybe having phones in hand has calmed the crowd down.

Not an entirely unfounded fear as another artist faced that a couple of weeks ago and ended up with stitches.

Telling a woman to calm down always ends up well. Heh!

Stage performers have asked audience members to put phones away for this very reason. It is easy to get distracted in the middle of a scene and it appears that is what happened with Miranda.

Like it or not, many concert goers are excited about posting for friends later on social media and they don't want to miss that perfect shot. Maybe Miranda needs some blinders so they don't distract her in the future. The pettiness isn't a good look.

