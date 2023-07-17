Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns g...
Brian Krassenstein calls out Taylor Lorenz for Twitter payout LIES

justmindy  |  10:05 AM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Last week, Twitter announced first payments from the new 'Creator Fund'. Some accounts chose to share how much they were paid by Twitter publicly. For some 'Creators', the amount was quite substantial. Taylor Lorenz wrote an article claiming Twitter was bribing large accounts to stay on Twitter and specifically 'far right' accounts. One of the accounts receiving a huge payout was Brian Krassenstein of the 'Krassenstein Brothers'. He shared his payout publicly and discussed the parameters of the program as he sees them. This morning, he released a thread refuting Lorenz's article.

In his tweet, Krassenstein makes it clear those 'Creators' at the top of the list are not 'right leaning' at all, and even those down the list who may be on the right of politics, are not necessarily 'far right'.

Anyone who follows the Krassenstein Brothers, knows they do not espouse right leaning politics. They are decidedly leftists.

Even a broke clock is right twice a day.

This sums it up. One 'journalist' wrote about the story and rather than double check her work, the rest of the corporate media ran with her spin.

We are living in an upside down world.

Krassenstein clarified the reason many left leaning accounts did not receive payouts, was they refused to pay for 'Twitter Blue' and participation in that program was part of the metric for earning a check.

Ultimately, corporate media has a problem with large independent media accounts because users can bypass them for real news. People like Lorenz will do anything to undermine the audience trust in those 'Creators'. Her motive is obvious and good on Krassenstein for calling her out.

