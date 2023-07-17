Brian Krassenstein calls out Taylor Lorenz for Twitter payout LIES

Last week, Twitter announced first payments from the new 'Creator Fund'. Some accounts chose to share how much they were paid by Twitter publicly. For some 'Creators', the amount was quite substantial. Taylor Lorenz wrote an article claiming Twitter was bribing large accounts to stay on Twitter and specifically 'far right' accounts. One of the accounts receiving a huge payout was Brian Krassenstein of the 'Krassenstein Brothers'. He shared his payout publicly and discussed the parameters of the program as he sees them. This morning, he released a thread refuting Lorenz's article.

I hate Clickbait. Following Twitter's decision to pay out creators, there were over a dozen articles saying that they are paying off the "Far Right". Here are the TOP 10 known payouts:@InternetHOF - $107,247 (NOT FAR RIGHT)@BillyM2k - $37,050 (NOT FAR RIGHT)@MrBeast -… pic.twitter.com/eacd4hGX5z — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 17, 2023

In his tweet, Krassenstein makes it clear those 'Creators' at the top of the list are not 'right leaning' at all, and even those down the list who may be on the right of politics, are not necessarily 'far right'.

Man, you work out ONE TIME and its "Far right commentators Brian and Ed Krassenstein" https://t.co/tpcKv8ikt9 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 17, 2023

Anyone who follows the Krassenstein Brothers, knows they do not espouse right leaning politics. They are decidedly leftists.

Soon they'll start calling people "far-center" and "radical moderates" https://t.co/TEC5w7rV3N — Minds💡 (@minds) July 17, 2023

I rarely retweet them…but they hit it on the mark this time. https://t.co/a2FK3YaiuX — Richard (@richardlav) July 17, 2023

Wtf Brian Krassentein making a reasonable tweet? Hell has frozen over https://t.co/OZ450mk0xX — p r n c (@princeofthef4ll) July 17, 2023

Even a broke clock is right twice a day.

I’m far-right for speaking common sense and refusing to embellish reality. So be it! — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 17, 2023

There are far worse things to be called.

The problem with the media today is that the media just takes the story that one organization publishes and runs with it as truth without each organization doing their own due diligence - the MSM is the ultimate echo chamber.



The creator payment story made headlines across so… — DareW (@darewecan) July 17, 2023

This sums it up. One 'journalist' wrote about the story and rather than double check her work, the rest of the corporate media ran with her spin.

I’m “Far-right” for believing in free speech, the Second Amendment, and not sterilizing children. Lol — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 17, 2023

We are living in an upside down world.

I would say that Mr. Beast is Left. He just doesn't politicize himself. It's also important to point out that man y on the left were calling for people to boycott Twitter and "block the blue". — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 17, 2023

Krassenstein clarified the reason many left leaning accounts did not receive payouts, was they refused to pay for 'Twitter Blue' and participation in that program was part of the metric for earning a check.

You are correct sir, the legacy media machine is doing what it can to hold onto a semblance of hope for their future. I imagine they will double down and things will only escalate before we see some real change. — Ren (@jpegrenaissance) July 17, 2023

Ultimately, corporate media has a problem with large independent media accounts because users can bypass them for real news. People like Lorenz will do anything to undermine the audience trust in those 'Creators'. Her motive is obvious and good on Krassenstein for calling her out.

