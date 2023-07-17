'Come on, Barbie, let's transition to a man' ... movie site warns of LGBT themes in new movie

Anywhere you look lately, you've likely seen advertisements for the new Barbie movie. The doll comes to life in the movie and sounds like a great flick for kids. Right? According to Movieguide, a Christian movie screening guide, not so fast.

‘Barbie’ film ‘forgets core audience’ in favor of trans agenda and gender themes, Christian movie site warns https://t.co/OuibzQCry1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 17, 2023

"The new BARBIE movie forgets its core audience of families and children while catering to nostalgic adults and pushing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender character stories. Furthermore, the movie was poorly made with multiple premises, losing even the most die-hard fans," the scathing staff review-penned piece began.

I am so disappointed. I really was hoping that this was going to be a super fun, silly movie that I could go into the theater to watch and not have wokeness thrown down my throat!!! #StopPushingWokenessIntoEverything#GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/MNuRnxfs9q — Lady Buffy Summers (@BigBrotherBuffy) July 17, 2023

It would be nice for a movie based on a child's toy to just be fun, for once.

Thanks for the warning as I was going to bring my nieces to see this but not now. Why would they make a PG 13 Barbie movie with a trans ? Gross!!!! — Sharon (@ScottishCajun1) July 16, 2023

#BudLight and now #Barbie ?



‘Barbie’ film ‘forgets core audience’ in favor of trans agenda and gender themes, Christian movie site warns https://t.co/QQbctuU5qd #FoxNews — Sharon (@sshep_99) July 15, 2023

Warning: Don't take your daughters to see Barbie! It abandons its core audience of families and little girls to instead focus on LGBTQ stories.



Transgender actor Hari Nef, who plays "Doctor Barbie" says that the film had an empowering message about being transgender. pic.twitter.com/xNauKRR5Ju — G U S 🇲🇦🇳 (@gunnyguggu) July 15, 2023

At least the 'memers' haven't lost their sense of humor. Apparently, 'Doctor Barbie' is played by a trans actress.





pic.twitter.com/MZSld5Cxhy — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 17, 2023

My question is "why make a barbie live action movie?" Has to be in the top 50 bad ideas of the 2020's — Will Graham (Julius Caesars ghost) (@Double_Speak812) July 17, 2023

This most definitely is not a movie suited for the little eyes in a family.

Thats whats trendy now — Andrea Ann 🍬 (@ndrraann) July 17, 2023

Which is why the only way it will change is if parents begin to push back.

Who would pay to see this? 😂 — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) July 17, 2023

Another flop — ToiletPoet (@TheGoldenThrown) July 17, 2023

I didn't need another reason to not see this movie, but thanks for giving me one anyway. — Dissident Soul (@DissidentSoul) July 17, 2023

Thank u for saving us some $ hard pass on all woke anything trying to raise God fearing hard working critical thinking kids that will contribute to society not wait for a handout — Christina (@gtacanada1) July 17, 2023

The new “norm” — CJ (@CJ1327INF) July 17, 2023

Telling young girls they were born in the wrong body should be anything but the norm.

If your wanting to watch a movie that doesn’t have any of the new Tran topics or gender themes. Dust off your VCR — hugewrench39 (@hugewrench39) July 17, 2023

This is the reason it is important to support family friendly film making and movies like Sound of Freedom. This is how we ensure studios know there is a demand for wholesome family entertainment and they have funds to make more of it.

