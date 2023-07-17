'Come on, Barbie, let's transition to a man' ... movie site warns of LGBT themes in new movie

Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting...
justmindy  |  3:14 PM on July 17, 2023

Anywhere you look lately, you've likely seen advertisements for the new Barbie movie. The doll comes to life in the movie and sounds like a great flick for kids. Right? According to Movieguide, a Christian movie screening guide, not so fast.

"The new BARBIE movie forgets its core audience of families and children while catering to nostalgic adults and pushing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender character stories. Furthermore, the movie was poorly made with multiple premises, losing even the most die-hard fans," the scathing staff review-penned piece began.

It would be nice for a movie based on a child's toy to just be fun, for once.

At least the 'memers' haven't lost their sense of humor. Apparently, 'Doctor Barbie' is played by a trans actress.


This most definitely is not a movie suited for the little eyes in a family.

Which is why the only way it will change is if parents begin to push back.

Telling young girls they were born in the wrong body should be anything but the norm.

This is the reason it is important to support family friendly film making and movies like Sound of Freedom. This is how we ensure studios know there is a demand for wholesome family entertainment and they have funds to make more of it.

