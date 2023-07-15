Charles C.W. Cooke UNLEASHES on Jen Rubin and 'The Washington Post' for fake...
Twitter reports from 'TPUSA' event in Florida paint picture of some VERY unhappy attendees

justmindy  |  7:24 PM on July 15, 2023
Screenshot via TPUSA/YouTube

This week, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is holding a huge conference in Florida. It is a star studded event with conservative notables ranging from Donald Trump to Megyn Kelly and many more. It looked to be THE place to be in the conservative sphere. Apparently, what looks great on paper has turned into a bit of a nightmare according to some reports on Twitter.

Waiting in line in Florida in a hot parking garage must have felt like one of the levels of hell.

Allegations on Twitter claim the event was oversold.

Still others complained this event was billed as targeting young people and college students, yet there seem to be very few of those present.

This is really not good.

Those tickets cost hundreds of dollars. Hopefully, they can work out the logistics issues very soon.

When your event is being compared to 'Fyre Festival', you know there are problems.

Unfortunately, church fans do very little to help with the heat in July in Florida.

To be fair, there have been reports of initial frustration that turned around and ended with some good experiences. Love those silver linings!

Let's hope things continue to look up and attendees have a great time tomorrow with no long lines and plenty of forks!

