Twitter reports from 'TPUSA' event in Florida paint picture of some VERY unhappy attendees

This week, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is holding a huge conference in Florida. It is a star studded event with conservative notables ranging from Donald Trump to Megyn Kelly and many more. It looked to be THE place to be in the conservative sphere. Apparently, what looks great on paper has turned into a bit of a nightmare according to some reports on Twitter.

"Let us in! Let us in!" a group of people is not allowed into the main area, after they said they waited for hours in line in the garage "Send Charlie out here" woman asks Charlie Kirk to be brought out to let them in #ACTCON2023 pic.twitter.com/pE9i8S162q — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 15, 2023

Line of people waiting to get into TP Action #ACTCON2023 where Former President Trump will later be speaking. As temperature keeps rising, at least one person needed medical attention and where wheeled out. pic.twitter.com/XTZQsgknM7 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 15, 2023

Live look at the TPUSA event pic.twitter.com/CfTFD1jHzL — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) July 15, 2023

Waiting in line in Florida in a hot parking garage must have felt like one of the levels of hell.

Charlie Kirk sold too many tickets to his event w/Trump & people are pissed & can’t get in: “Send Charlie out here! After standing on line for 4 hours in 115 degree heat! 100s of people came from all over the country! I just spent $1K to fly here from NYC!” 🎥 @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/T4A2YxkpIN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 15, 2023

Allegations on Twitter claim the event was oversold.

Priority seating for the top knob-polishers, ballcuppers, election-deniers and echo-chamber tuners. The rest of you schlubs enjoy the broiling hot garage. #ACTCON2023 — Any (@anyayell) July 15, 2023

wasn’t the whole appeal of turning point that it generated excitement amongst college kids? how can turning point be helpful to the right if they don’t garner support from the youth?#ACTCON2023 #ActCon pic.twitter.com/AyQdwyIv9P — ⏫⏫🍌🍌 (@amerikanerrr) July 15, 2023

Still others complained this event was billed as targeting young people and college students, yet there seem to be very few of those present.

$900 to wait in line 3 hours and eat a shitty salad on the floor in the shoulder to shoulder VIP lounge. @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/hEcbDZ7GSB — CannCon (@CannConActual) July 15, 2023

Oh and we paid $47 for two salads and two cokes. 👍🏻👍🏻 — CannCon (@CannConActual) July 15, 2023

Made it inside @TPUSA after standing in a parking garage for 3 hours to get in.



Missed every. single. breakout session.



Now waiting in line for another hour for a sandwich.



This event is an absolute disaster.



$900 for my wife and I to stand around.



Never again… — CannCon (@CannConActual) July 15, 2023

Just watched two elderly people pass out in the line in a parking garage in S Florida.



Been in line over an hour and a half. And I’m in the VIP line.



Never again, @charliekirk11 @TPUSA



Brilliant. 🙄 — CannCon (@CannConActual) July 15, 2023

This is literally the worst fking event I’ve ever been to. — CannCon (@CannConActual) July 15, 2023

No, but they only had one set of plastic ware left so my wife and I had to take turns using the fork. #notjoking — CannCon (@CannConActual) July 15, 2023

This is really not good.

@charliekirk11 needs to give you a refund — Kristin Mason (@kristinmason81) July 15, 2023

Those tickets cost hundreds of dollars. Hopefully, they can work out the logistics issues very soon.

When your event is being compared to 'Fyre Festival', you know there are problems.

Unfortunately, church fans do very little to help with the heat in July in Florida.

I heard it might have been oversold and overbooked. They are giving speakers only about 15 minutes on stage. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 15, 2023

To be fair, there have been reports of initial frustration that turned around and ended with some good experiences. Love those silver linings!

CRAZY long lines outside in heat for hours and then inside, but they had a great turn out and we saw a lot of good friends at Turning Piont today. 🇺🇲 @JohnFischer1776 @danforfl @trueamericanfun @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/ntMkGVocuF — Jenniffer Lee (@JennifferLee) July 15, 2023

Well, after a VERY rough start, the @TPUSA event got significantly better with some very good speeches.



Vivek got a standing ovation mid-speech. @charliekirk11 and Megyn Kelly were very good on the cultural Marxist we can no longer show tolerance towards and, well, Tucker… pic.twitter.com/TD7KY9z56Q — CannCon (@CannConActual) July 15, 2023

Let's hope things continue to look up and attendees have a great time tomorrow with no long lines and plenty of forks!

