If it's 'Non-Binary People's Day' and no one cares, did it happen? Twitter appears to YAWN

justmindy  |  11:46 AM on July 14, 2023
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

As if celebrating 'Pride' the whole month of June was not enough, today has apparently been dubbed 'Non-Binary People's Day'. Groan.

That pretty much sums it up.

If you give crazy people an inch, they tend to want a mile.

Basically, they insist we celebrate stifling women.

Perhaps they should work on identifying a personality, and then they would not need to make up reasons to feel oppressed.

justmindy

If people had to farm and do manual labor again, they would not have all this time on their hands to gaze at their navel.

If they do Crossfit or go to Spin classes, it gets even more dicey. 

Great minds think alike. Ha!

Is there an opt out button, please?

What a way to ruin a perfectly good Friday. 

