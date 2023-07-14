If it's 'Non-Binary People's Day' and no one cares, did it happen? Twitter appears to YAWN

As if celebrating 'Pride' the whole month of June was not enough, today has apparently been dubbed 'Non-Binary People's Day'. Groan.

Apparently it’s #NonBinaryPeoplesDay we all know what that means… Narcissistic Bedwetters are going to spend all day online crying about how hard it is to be “Non Binary” which is a completely made up “oppressed identity” for people who are ashamed to white and middle class in… pic.twitter.com/YThzd0YHoW — TheFamousArtistBirdyRose (@TheFamousArtBR) July 14, 2023

That pretty much sums it up.

Didn't we just have an entire month of celebrating sexuality, perversion, grooming, public indecency, fetishism & drag? You got a WHOLE. MONTH.



Veterans get one day. Dads get one day. Mothers get one day. Presidents get one day.

Take your ball & go home.#NonBinaryPeoplesDay https://t.co/HNlPJ2nj9h — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) July 14, 2023

I thought all this nonsense was finished at the end of June! 😡 — Shropygirl 💜🤍💚 (@Shropygirl) July 14, 2023

If you give crazy people an inch, they tend to want a mile.

Today is #NonBinaryPeoplesDay, when we celebrate men looking for zero-effort access to women's spaces, sports and services. — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) July 14, 2023

Basically, they insist we celebrate stifling women.

Happy #NonBinaryPeoplesDay A day to celebrate otherwise uninteresting people with zero personality who claim they're something imaginary for the attention they so desperately crave! — TacosandJihad (@TacosandJihad) July 14, 2023

Perhaps they should work on identifying a personality, and then they would not need to make up reasons to feel oppressed.

it seems like people are bored with their boredom, that's why they're constantly coming up with dumb ideas, or maybe it's just a childhood trauma which is associated with seeking an unsatisfied attention. #NonBinaryPeoplesDay — Jamie (@ladamejamie) July 14, 2023

There is no such thing as non-binary. Humans as with all animals are a binary species, it is science fact. Those who claim to be non-binery are attention seekers try & failing to appear special & unique. But just join another collective. #NonBinaryPeoplesDay — . (@Qaaaa110) July 14, 2023

If people had to farm and do manual labor again, they would not have all this time on their hands to gaze at their navel.

It’s the non binary vegans I feel sorry for. What do they tell people about first. — Neil Orange Peel (@NeilOrangePeel_) July 14, 2023

Non binary ppl are just ugly vegans — Clownfish are clowns (@damomen76) July 14, 2023

If they do Crossfit or go to Spin classes, it gets even more dicey.

God forbid they also do CrossFit, have food allergies, and suffer from anxiety...their head would explode trying to introduce themselves. — Owl of Athena (@deb_fillman) July 14, 2023

Great minds think alike. Ha!

Yes, we all know what that means. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/72F1vOMeKZ — Opinionated Witch🧙🏴‍☠️ (@opinionwitchy) July 14, 2023

Is there an opt out button, please?

I wondered why today felt so boring - and it’s a Friday. Great description, Birdy - nailed it! — Rob Caiger (@CaigerRob) July 14, 2023

What a way to ruin a perfectly good Friday.

