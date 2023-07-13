'Former insider' spills the beans on who the WH cocaine really belongs to...
Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak

justmindy  |  3:33 PM on July 13, 2023

Today, Eventbrite, a ticketing service, informed planners of an event titled 'Let Women Speak Austin', they were being removed from the platform.

So, apparently, actual women gathering to talk about protecting their rights to intimate spaces and equal opportunities is now 'hate speech'.

The patriarchy is taking a big win with this one.

Women now have to fundraise to pay the costs to be allowed to speak in public.

Is there a site that will allow women to host conferences where other women are allowed to talk in this day and age?

Recommended

Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)
Sam J.

It feels like we are living in the upside down.

This is why Dolly Parton always made it very clear she is not a 'feminist'.

It's definitely time for companies to stop bowing to a loud minority of people who yell and scream until they get their way.

Don't give them any ideas.

Please do go check out their website as this hater in the comments suggests. You will find what they believe and it's awesome.

Our sex is female. The sex that bears children. The sex that requires maternity rights, privacy rights, equality with the male sex in the work place, specific health care issues, reproductive rights, and so on. If our rights become dependent upon "gender" then they are no longer women's rights, they are "feminine" rights.


Bingo! If women can't talk at their own events, Eventbrite doesn't get access to the email accounts of women. Score!

Tags: BAN WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

