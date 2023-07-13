Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak

Today, Eventbrite, a ticketing service, informed planners of an event titled 'Let Women Speak Austin', they were being removed from the platform.

Eventbrite has removed our upcoming Let Women Speak Austin event from their site, determining that women speaking about women's sex-based rights and protections are "hateful" https://t.co/H6EEnnXoO7 — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) July 13, 2023

So, apparently, actual women gathering to talk about protecting their rights to intimate spaces and equal opportunities is now 'hate speech'.

The patriarchy so crafty women speaking is now “hate speech.” https://t.co/HL0Zb2D4eW — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 13, 2023

The patriarchy is taking a big win with this one.

We are currently fundraising to pay for costs to host this event! Please consider supporting women's speech with a donation! https://t.co/LCOw8qeUnU — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) July 13, 2023

Women now have to fundraise to pay the costs to be allowed to speak in public.

Disappointed in @eventbrite but not surprised. All you have to do is go to their events calendar to see they clearly promote LGBTQ+ events and are gearing for that audience. Anyone care to suggest an alternative platform to EventBrite? Happy to switch. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) July 13, 2023

Is there a site that will allow women to host conferences where other women are allowed to talk in this day and age?

Wow is all I can say! Reality has been turned inside out. — Steve Shapiro (@surfdocsteve) July 13, 2023

Wow. Crazy is winning. — 🇺🇸John B. Hall🇺🇸 (@JohnBollingHall) July 13, 2023

It feels like we are living in the upside down.

The Patriarchy finally shut women up and it only took the allyship of…*checks notes*…feminists to do it 😂 https://t.co/Rjy65z3O1A — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 13, 2023

This is why Dolly Parton always made it very clear she is not a 'feminist'.

Id say unbelievable, but im bot surprised.. Let women speak. MEN have our own spaces. Protect femininity and reject this social marxism. Its poison. https://t.co/QHEKAQOk5x — Ryan (@MittensTrader) July 13, 2023

tOLEraNcE unless we don’t like what you’re saying. https://t.co/sxtORYn2F3 — janice (@chestnuthell) July 13, 2023

Maybe it’s time to recognize that there are people who label hate speech as anything that is contrary to the agenda they want to drive. Stop being afraid of the “cancel”. https://t.co/vHKtC9huc6 — Steve Miranda (@stemiranda62) July 13, 2023

It's definitely time for companies to stop bowing to a loud minority of people who yell and scream until they get their way.

Don't give them any ideas.

People should probably do research on this group’s stance before making uninformed hate comments towards eventbrite.https://t.co/rdAt7N7EFz



Above is their website. https://t.co/Bjqy893EN4 — The Don Of HNL (@thedonofhnl) July 13, 2023

Please do go check out their website as this hater in the comments suggests. You will find what they believe and it's awesome.

Our sex is female. The sex that bears children. The sex that requires maternity rights, privacy rights, equality with the male sex in the work place, specific health care issues, reproductive rights, and so on. If our rights become dependent upon "gender" then they are no longer women's rights, they are "feminine" rights.



Happily unsubscribed from Eventbrite junk emails. https://t.co/qUrfThsu0c — Sharon 🦖🇺🇲 (@SLOleinik) July 13, 2023

Bingo! If women can't talk at their own events, Eventbrite doesn't get access to the email accounts of women. Score!

