Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or else it's RACIST

For today's entry in "Leftists must always find something to be aggrieved about", meet Bria Peacock, MD.

Today, I walked into a new hospital with hair fresh out of a protective style—AFRO sitting high and wide on top of my head.



I checked in with my name and stated my purpose for being there…and was sent to patient registration.



“No I’m not having a surgery…I am the surgeon.” pic.twitter.com/Bw1UBu2Drv — Bria Peacock, MD (@bpeacockMD) July 11, 2023

Obviously, the clerk was a racist, or is it possible they were very busy and didn't take time to solve the riddle of who is a surgeon and who is a patient. The best way to avoid this is to communicate who you are and not play games to see if you can come up with a viral Twitter post about your hurt feels.

It’s very exhausting when every innocuous interaction becomes an aggression or act of racism or some way offensive.



Progressivism is a religion in which there are a limitless multitude of sins, but no forgiveness. https://t.co/pnYM3BEjwm — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 12, 2023

It's exhausting to read about. Imagine living in that brain.

Given that most people checking in for anything at hospitals are in fact patients seems reasonable. — Wet Bread 🍞 (@MachExHominibus) July 12, 2023

Are you new here? This is Twitter where we can only assume the very worst of all people at all times.

“I’m here for surgery”, will get you directed to patient registration. pic.twitter.com/iu2ePYR5Yd — Faith (@myizonorion) July 12, 2023

Please do not apply logic to this situation.

I really hope you pull through this difficult & trying experience. Perpetual victimhood must be exhausting. — Palace Of Stone (@PalaceOfStone) July 12, 2023

Heh! Put some respect on her name.

I noticed you wrote "stated my purpose for being there" instead of what you actually said. I would almost guarantee you checked in and said something like, "I am here for surgery".



That is the only explanation that fits you being directed to patient registration. Had you said… — Melissa (@Silkypearls) July 12, 2023

But then how would she get offended?

Sounds fishy. Hospitals have people that meet doctors and treat surgeons VERY well. You were hired as a surgeon and “checked in”?? The Physician Recruiter didn’t have your credentials ready? You never got a walkthrough? You didn’t have an office? It was ABOUT YOUR HAIR???

I think… — Gabby25 (@Gabby2Angels) July 12, 2023

If you were going into a hospital to perform surgery then you would have an ID badge stating who you are and that you are a physician, also it would be irresponsible for you to show up without even knowing how to get to the operating roThe oms — Officer Bill 🏖️🩴🍹 (@officerbill) July 12, 2023

So, this didn’t happen. And if it did it was because she went to the wrong place and failed to identify herself. But that’s not how doctors credentialed at a facility show up and announce they are there for a surgery. https://t.co/fIknILbdGs — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) July 12, 2023

Other tweeps questioned the story all around. Most hospitals are pretty secure these days and require any employee or Doctor to have identification on their person. It is very strange.

Yes, completely fake. She would be coming in using a completely different entrance, using an ID swipe card to navigate, just having the card would mark her as not a patient. She makes it sound like she went to the information desk or something. Complete nonsense. — Ron Peters (@postmaster_ron) July 12, 2023

The whole story is weird and does not stand up to scrutiny.

Are you suggesting a very simple mistake that would've likely happened to ANY FREAKING NEW SURGEON was based on....*checks notes*....your freaking afro?



MY GOD, you're ridiculous. https://t.co/7QzSL3C4wu — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) July 12, 2023

That is exactly what she is suggesting.

You're telling me you're the only doctor who didn't introduce themselves as a doctor? https://t.co/o4bNBJKM5y — Bphm (@BlkPHomo) July 12, 2023

Ha! Most doctors will inform you they are a doctor within seconds of meeting them. Is she a unicorn?

Thanks for reinforcing the idea that doctors are raging narcissists. https://t.co/tGe4iE26q1 — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) July 12, 2023

Now, now ... not all of them. This one is, for sure, but not all of them. Snicker.

Everyone is a victim and everyone is racist. No one can make a mistake.



If half the people took the chip off their shoulders the world would improve. https://t.co/ob8CYPkI1E — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 12, 2023

Truth! The world would be a much better place if grace was extended instead of always jumping to the first worst conclusion.

