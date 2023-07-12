Matt Taibbi's 'Missouri v. Biden edition' of Twitter Files sheds more light on...
Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or else it's RACIST

justmindy  |  11:54 AM on July 12, 2023

For today's entry in "Leftists must always find something to be aggrieved about", meet Bria Peacock, MD. Never was there ever a more fitting name for a woman because she sure does think a whole lot of herself, and she will make sure all of Twitter knows about her too.

Obviously, the clerk was a racist, or is it possible they were very busy and didn't take time to solve the riddle of who is a surgeon and who is a patient. The best way to avoid this is to communicate who you are and not play games to see if you can come up with a viral Twitter post about your hurt feels.

It's exhausting to read about. Imagine living in that brain.

Are you new here? This is Twitter where we can only assume the very worst of all people at all times.

Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have seen yet.
ArtistAngie

Please do not apply logic to this situation.

Heh! Put some respect on her name.

But then how would she get offended? 

Other tweeps questioned the story all around. Most hospitals are pretty secure these days and require any employee or Doctor to have identification on their person. It is very strange.

The whole story is weird and does not stand up to scrutiny.

That is exactly what she is suggesting.

Ha! Most doctors will inform you they are a doctor within seconds of meeting them. Is she a unicorn?

Now, now ... not all of them. This one is, for sure, but not all of them. Snicker.

Truth! The world would be a much better place if grace was extended instead of always jumping to the first worst conclusion.

