After a playful Dave Rubin tweet, Ana Navarro wants Twitter to know she isn't an icky POOR

justmindy  |  8:54 PM on July 12, 2023
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Monday, on the View, Ana Navarro inexplicably shared how she holds her head out the window like a dog and yells 'we say gay' as she drives in Florida. Conservative media personality, Dave Rubin, followed yesterday's story with a hilarious tweet.

Heh! For a self proclaimed 'Conservative Strategist', Navarro does not seem to support much that is actually to the right of the political spectrum.

At least she isn't still wearing the turbans she wore on her show all during Covid because she was apparently unable to brush her hair.

Ana, not one to ever keep her mouth shut, clapped back with her own pithy reply. Apparently, going on national TV and hating on Republicans whilst calling yourself a conservative, pays well.

Ok, that's a good one!

Only the poors are responsible for climate change and pollution.

Apparently, it is lucrative.

It's nice to be a rich lady who appears on television and complains.

It really isn't, but Ana is so desperate for relevance, she believes her car makes her somehow special.

She understands the plight of the working man, don't you know?

Ana sure seems to enjoy Florida living for someone who complains about the Governor of Florida literally nonstop.

No offense to pigs, of course.

Ever a man of generous spirit, Dave extended an olive branch and a challenge to Ana. Since Ana hangs around Democrats, maybe she will be able to point this place out to Dave. They are the party of dividing people by identity politics, after all.

