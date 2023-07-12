After a playful Dave Rubin tweet, Ana Navarro wants Twitter to know she isn't an icky POOR

Monday, on the View, Ana Navarro inexplicably shared how she holds her head out the window like a dog and yells 'we say gay' as she drives in Florida. Conservative media personality, Dave Rubin, followed yesterday's story with a hilarious tweet.

I think @ananavarro is driving in front of me! 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/hQlfPAd2iG — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 11, 2023

Heh! For a self proclaimed 'Conservative Strategist', Navarro does not seem to support much that is actually to the right of the political spectrum.

Definitely someone who masks alone while driving. — Kim v. Newsom, Trophy Wife 🥰❄️😭🦁🦠 (@1kimmar) July 11, 2023

They need a sticker that says, “Double masked inside.” — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) July 12, 2023

At least she isn't still wearing the turbans she wore on her show all during Covid because she was apparently unable to brush her hair.

Ana, not one to ever keep her mouth shut, clapped back with her own pithy reply. Apparently, going on national TV and hating on Republicans whilst calling yourself a conservative, pays well.

A Maserati is the only thing that depreciates faster than Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 12, 2023

Ok, that's a good one!

Gas powered? — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) July 12, 2023

Only the poors are responsible for climate change and pollution.

Hey nobody said being a leftist hack doesn’t pay well! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 12, 2023

Apparently, it is lucrative.

Is it electric? She must make A LOT of $$. Must be nice to spew the garbage and lies she does without having to suffer through the consequences of the actions of the politicians she covers for — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) July 12, 2023

It's nice to be a rich lady who appears on television and complains.

That's not the flex you think it is... — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) July 12, 2023

It really isn't, but Ana is so desperate for relevance, she believes her car makes her somehow special.

Out of touch lib brags about her $200k car that she drives on her way to “connect with her kitchen table viewers” who would never dream of spending on a car like that — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) July 12, 2023

She understands the plight of the working man, don't you know?

BREAKING: Rich, elitist, leftist hack drives her Maserati around The Free State of Florida with her head out the window like a dog… https://t.co/C71u82EH8v — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 12, 2023

Ana sure seems to enjoy Florida living for someone who complains about the Governor of Florida literally nonstop.

There's postalita and then there's this. What a low class, ostentatious pig. https://t.co/Y8s3uXyROo — Christian 🇺🇲 (@ChristianCamara) July 12, 2023

No offense to pigs, of course.

Hey @ananavarro instead of squabbling on Twitter how about we meet for coffee? Take me to the most anti-gay, racist, white-supremacist, DeSantis loving place you can think of and let’s see how it goes.



My treat! ☕️👍 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 12, 2023

Ever a man of generous spirit, Dave extended an olive branch and a challenge to Ana. Since Ana hangs around Democrats, maybe she will be able to point this place out to Dave. They are the party of dividing people by identity politics, after all.

