The Vaseline Twitter account is pretty 'A-GLAZE-ING' today and Twitter is here for it

justmindy  |  6:39 PM on July 11, 2023

Today, the social media manager for Vaseline, either made a career ending blunder or got a promotion for all the new traffic on their Twitter account. Time will only tell as this tweet plays out. Heh.

For those not familiar with these newfangled skin care routines, 'slugging' is rubbing Vaseline all over your face and hands after your normal skin care routine and going to sleep. Apparently, you shine like a goddess the next morning. Understandably, lots of people weren't familiar with 'slugging' because the replies to the tweet were hilarious. Tweeps used the context clues from viewing the picture with the tweet and you can imagine where that went. If you can't imagine, we are here to bring you the best of the replies.

There are a few mature tweeps in the comment section.

Honestly, who could blame him?

Brett T.

No, no, no! What fun would that be?

It will never happen.

This is a nightmare you cannot wake up from.

Some people do pay eight dollars.

Someone needs to have a talk with them.

Maybe they were hacked?

It is the actual brand account. Believe it or not.

This is a family friendly site. 

This about sums it up.

As we said at the beginning, either an apology and delete or a promotion will be forthcoming.

Brett T.
