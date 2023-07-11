The Vaseline Twitter account is pretty 'A-GLAZE-ING' today and Twitter is here for it

Today, the social media manager for Vaseline, either made a career ending blunder or got a promotion for all the new traffic on their Twitter account. Time will only tell as this tweet plays out. Heh.

That glazed glow that only slugging can create. ✨ All you need is Vaseline Healing Jelly. #Vaseline #Slugging pic.twitter.com/QHy2HHW0or — Vaseline (@VaselineBrand) July 10, 2023

For those not familiar with these newfangled skin care routines, 'slugging' is rubbing Vaseline all over your face and hands after your normal skin care routine and going to sleep. Apparently, you shine like a goddess the next morning. Understandably, lots of people weren't familiar with 'slugging' because the replies to the tweet were hilarious. Tweeps used the context clues from viewing the picture with the tweet and you can imagine where that went. If you can't imagine, we are here to bring you the best of the replies.

I'm actually going to try and explain this.. 🤣

Slugging is when you apply multiple moisturizers (on top of each other - ie hyaluronic acid, regular moisturizer, etc) to get glass effect/dewy skin

it's suggested your final moisturizer be vaseline to seal everything https://t.co/AXUWBSpFS4 — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) July 11, 2023

There are a few mature tweeps in the comment section.

Honestly, who could blame him?

We need to stop allowing ads from brands until we can figure out what the hell is going on over there. https://t.co/RTkS2XN6wi — Malcolm FleX - Enigmatic Desperado (@Malcolm_fleX48) July 11, 2023

No, no, no! What fun would that be?

Ask brands to hire grownup social media managers challenge https://t.co/MaDEF5aP1b — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚑🚒🚜💨 (@shoshido) July 11, 2023

It will never happen.

How TF is this real https://t.co/jzgirvcREm — Alexander Cortes PhD, Fitness, Nutrition, Fat loss (@AJA_Cortes) July 11, 2023

This is a nightmare you cannot wake up from.

I can't believe this website is free. https://t.co/IVgRPs93EV — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) July 11, 2023

Some people do pay eight dollars.

Vaseline wyd https://t.co/n02qdCOs0Z — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 11, 2023

Calm down Vaseline — panicstreak (@panicstreak) July 11, 2023

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is what society has become.



It's all they think about, it's all they want to do. https://t.co/iQaEmo13fN — Zak (@evilzak2) July 11, 2023

Someone needs to have a talk with them.

Maybe they were hacked?

I was CERTAIN this was a parody account and....I don't think it is?? https://t.co/lzXyReK4NU — snacked bottom (@RodsFromGod) July 11, 2023

It is the actual brand account. Believe it or not.

Explain this to me like a 3rd grader. What am I looking at https://t.co/1E45FwZUbd — Shooter McGavin CBP ™ (@black_virginian) July 11, 2023

This is a family friendly site.

apparently "slugging" is when you slather your face in vaseline before bed



its also a sexual term and using donuts to visualize it was a terrible choice



and using the term "slugging" https://t.co/nvXgV0zxk1 — Cincy Nomad - I hate the government. (@CincyNomad) July 11, 2023

This about sums it up.

Well, this marketing team is fired. Stupid leftists never learn. https://t.co/J4Fr6qaeRW — Hot Mezz (@HotMezz312999) July 11, 2023

As we said at the beginning, either an apology and delete or a promotion will be forthcoming.

