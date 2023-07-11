'Business Insider' publishes an EMBARRASSING article falsely claiming people are fleeing Florida

Today, Business Insider published a pretty shocking article rebutting the conventional wisdom we have heard for the last year regarding the growth of Florida.

Since they seem to have deleted their tweet, here’s an archive: https://t.co/YU8etjeMb8 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 11, 2023

Update: Business Insider deleted the original tweet, so an archive link was added.

@ChristinaPushaw They deleted the tweet but still have the article up@PolitiBunny https://t.co/WFsUHQH6m0 — Dino75 (@GenX975) July 11, 2023

Update: Business Insider deleted the tweet advertising the article, but the article is still active on their site.

That’s not the way the media or the Governors of Florida and Texas portrayed it. Always good to have data. Cold hard data. — I Stan Angela Bassett and Humanty🦋tiredofit10 (@tiredofit10) July 11, 2023

What? This is truly shocking. Mostly, because the author of this article read the data table incorrectly and their conclusion is wrong. OOPS!

Okay this is embarrassing. @businessinsider looked at the data table and thought 674,740 was the number of people who LEFT Florida.



But it was the number of 2021 Florida residents who had lived in a “different state of residence 1 year ago”.



i.e. 674,740 people MOVED IN 🙄 pic.twitter.com/UdpEo0KSZ7 — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) July 11, 2023

Yep. They got it backwards. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YOgYN5BlA9 — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) July 11, 2023

You are complete morons. The data shows that Florida had 674,740 NEW residents in 2021 from other states - far higher than any other state. Texas was the only state really even close to Florida during that timeframe. — Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) July 11, 2023

It's amazing the wacky narrative you can spin when you invert data!

Being a Business publication that makes such a fundamental data mistake as inverting the numbers that prove your own story completely false, should be embarrassing as hell, and calls the veracity of all of your other articles into question as well. https://t.co/09hvqn8DmZ pic.twitter.com/cNNnfRRsBv — Na'linda (@MzBlckSheep) July 11, 2023

They should hang their heads in shame.

Better look again. They completely inverted the cold hard data. — Joseph Miller (@JosephamillerII) July 11, 2023

I guess the Governors of Florida and Texas were right, after all. The media is loath to admit it because they both have something in common ... they are Republican Governors.

Such a hard-on to own the best conservative state (and Governor) in the Union that you couldn't even do more than skim the table, huh? You can still delete this before the Community Note goes live. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) July 11, 2023

Oh, we are sure the tweet will be deleted very soon. Just in case, here is the screenshot. Heh.

Retract. Totally incorrect. — Not that Kate (@kate_freedomer) July 11, 2023

wow- having a hard time reading the census sheet? pic.twitter.com/ZQbkHq7bNJ — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) July 11, 2023

Reading is fundamental and apparently they are struggling.

@CommunityNotes - Looks like this one needs help. It looks like they inverted the data



Some context - https://t.co/yoBYHUjs04 — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) July 11, 2023

This is one of Business Insiders most pathetic lies. New York "reporter" @NeubauerKelsey has got some major coping going on. — KRYSTAL in FL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) July 11, 2023

The question is whether it was intentional or one of those 'mistakes' they hope goes viral before there is time for a quiet retraction.

Someone at Insider Business must have flunked basic math. — Donald Mihokovich (@DonMihokovich) July 11, 2023

Click Orlando was able to read the Census data correctly. Why wasn't Business Insider? https://t.co/btZQoKZPkM pic.twitter.com/VXh9LwWtJB — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) July 11, 2023

The Florida school system posted some of the highest scores in the nation this last school year. Maybe 'Click Orlando' hired locals to read the graphs. Snicker.

Do you even employ editors anymore? This article got the numbers completely wrong. You should be embarrassed — Any (@anyayell) July 11, 2023

That's just not true. Why are you lying? — SoCalViews (@SoCalViews) July 11, 2023

Wow you must be embarrassed over this article, not even reading the data--- was the person responsible fired...? — Matthew Pequegnat (@MattPequegnat) July 11, 2023

You have to wonder about what the thought process is here at Business Insider.



This has been up for hours. Completely debunked and roundly criticized, yet here it is, still posted.



Maybe there was free pizza in the conference room? — SomeFNguy (@SomeFNGuy1) July 11, 2023

It is very suspicious. Hopefully, Business Insider will do the right thing and correct this article and tweet a retraction very soon before any more readers are misled.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!















