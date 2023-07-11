BOOM: GA Democrat Mesha Mainor switches parties after Dems demonize her for supporting...
It's Nonbinary Awareness Week, so please adjust your plans accordingly
Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we...
So NYU held a months-long antiracist workshop for parents and only white people...
House releases COVID origins report that shows EXACTLY how politics influenced the science...
Vivek Ramaswamy Stuns Audience for Response to Furious Heckler
Rolling Stone author of 'Sound of Freedom' hit-piece has an INTERESTING Twitter timeline...
Oh honey, NO: Young Turks alum accusing TERFS of upholding the patriarchy by...
No, AP, your new scoop on Sonia Sotomayor doesn't absolve MSM of partisan...
'Sound of Freedom' SO successful Rolling Stone tries doubling down on Q claims...
Ron Perlman says he's leaving Twitter and LOL replies are comedy GOLD (he's...
SHOCKA! You'll never guess WHO the White House is blaming for the bag...
Gavin Newsom's scorched Earth campaign against Greg Abbott continues
Biden's White House dragged mercilessly over job creation lies

'Business Insider' publishes an EMBARRASSING article falsely claiming people are fleeing Florida

justmindy  |  12:10 PM on July 11, 2023

Today, Business Insider published a pretty shocking article rebutting the conventional wisdom we have heard for the last year regarding the growth of Florida. 

Update: Business Insider deleted the original tweet, so an archive link was added.

Update: Business Insider deleted the tweet advertising the article, but the article is still active on their site.

What? This is truly shocking. Mostly, because the author of this article read the data table incorrectly and their conclusion is wrong. OOPS!

Recommended

Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW
Sam J.

It's amazing the wacky narrative you can spin when you invert data!

They should hang their heads in shame.

I guess the Governors of Florida and Texas were right, after all. The media is loath to admit it because they both have something in common ... they are Republican Governors.

Oh, we are sure the tweet will be deleted very soon. Just in case, here is the screenshot. Heh.

Reading is fundamental and apparently they are struggling.

The question is whether it was intentional or one of those 'mistakes' they hope goes viral before there is time for a quiet retraction.

The Florida school system posted some of the highest scores in the nation this last school year. Maybe 'Click Orlando' hired locals to read the graphs. Snicker.

It is very suspicious. Hopefully, Business Insider will do the right thing and correct this article and tweet a retraction very soon before any more readers are misled.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW
Sam J.
So NYU held a months-long antiracist workshop for parents and only white people were allowed to be there
Sarah D
Rolling Stone author of 'Sound of Freedom' hit-piece has an INTERESTING Twitter timeline (MEEP!)
Sam J.
Oh honey, NO: Young Turks alum accusing TERFS of upholding the patriarchy by protecting women goes WRONG
Sam J.
Vivek Ramaswamy Stuns Audience for Response to Furious Heckler
Twitchy Staff
No, AP, your new scoop on Sonia Sotomayor doesn't absolve MSM of partisan hits on conservative justices
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW Sam J.