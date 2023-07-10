Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after...
Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)
Black doc RANTS about EVIL RACIST white people flying thin blue line flag...
Joe Walsh is head-over-heels in love with shirtless Joe Biden, 'the perfect antidote...
Who they REALLY are: Lefties GO THERE cheering Biden for bullying his staff...
Larry Nassar, Team USA's former olympic gymnasitics doctor STABBED in prison
Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few
Elon Musk exposes Twitter's d**k pic bot and hilarity ensues
‘Sound of Freedom’ earns $40 million at the box office, humiliating Disney
Elon Musk wants to see how he measures up to Mark Zuckerberg …...
Biden openly admits the U.S. military is low on some ammunition in SHOCKING...
UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares 'Moms for Liberty' to the Taliban
Mike Love jokes about gender fluid 'Surfer Girl' and leftists LOSE their minds
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'Freedom of speech = freedom of thought'

Vivek rolls out a new fundraising plan and the Twitter memes are OUTRAGEOUS

justmindy  |  11:18 AM on July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Today, Vivek Ramaswamy, potential GOP presidential nominee, announced an innovative plan for fundraising. According to his newly released proposal, people can participate in his crowd funding program and receive a 10% commission. 

Some tweeps found the plan exciting and a new vision for political fundraising.


Others worried about the possible fraud implications and if this would run afoul of FEC laws.


In true Twitter fashion, the memes were amazing.

Recommended

Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)
Doug P.

A dicey game or a game changer? It's probably too early to tell, but it is outside the box thinking and skin in the game is inspiring to prospective voters. This will be one to watch!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: FUNDRAISING GOP GOP DEBATE RNC 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)
Doug P.
Black doc RANTS about EVIL RACIST white people flying thin blue line flag in her wealthy neighborhood
Sam J.
Who they REALLY are: Lefties GO THERE cheering Biden for bullying his staff because THEY had it coming
Sam J.
Elon Musk exposes Twitter's d**k pic bot and hilarity ensues
Gordon Kushner
Axios' 'scoop' & spin about Biden's behind-the-scenes fury surprises few
Doug P.
Joe Walsh is head-over-heels in love with shirtless Joe Biden, 'the perfect antidote to Donald Trump'
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert) Doug P.