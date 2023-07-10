Vivek rolls out a new fundraising plan and the Twitter memes are OUTRAGEOUS

Today, Vivek Ramaswamy, potential GOP presidential nominee, announced an innovative plan for fundraising. According to his newly released proposal, people can participate in his crowd funding program and receive a 10% commission.
Some tweeps found the plan exciting and a new vision for political fundraising.
So you are saying I can run a campaign fundraiser for you and only have to send you 10% of the money collected hmmm sounds great where do I sign up??— pghjayhawk 🇺🇸😶🌫️ #NameNotGame (@_pghjayhawk) July 10, 2023
Others worried about the possible fraud implications and if this would run afoul of FEC laws.
Hey @FEC, you still asleep at the wheel? Now would be a great time to wake up. https://t.co/FyJawvwc8R— Constituent (@yells_at_void) July 10, 2023
In true Twitter fashion, the memes were amazing.
Vivian is going for the Avon Lady lane of the electorate.— Political1 (@Political110) July 10, 2023
Omg, it’s Amway Ramaswamy https://t.co/JkHvOBd4Gj pic.twitter.com/D9Wc1s1LMR— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 10, 2023
Vivek making his politics a branch of Mary Kay https://t.co/3CwIWrHZXn— Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) July 10, 2023
A dicey game or a game changer? It's probably too early to tell, but it is outside the box thinking and skin in the game is inspiring to prospective voters. This will be one to watch!
