In truly STINKY news ... half of New York beaches are contaminated with poop

justmindy  |  8:06 PM on July 10, 2023
Josh Reynolds

Today, The New York Post, released a pretty horrifying article about New York beaches. 

The report doesn't talk about the beautiful sand or the lovely water. No, instead readers learned over half of New York beaches are contaminated with poop.

Most people probably dream of clean beaches, to be honest.

Maybe the poop emoji can become the new mascot for New York?

I'm sure residents long for the days when the beaches weren't contaminated like a San Francisco street.

Oof! Tough, but fair. Also, hilarious!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




