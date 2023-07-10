In truly STINKY news ... half of New York beaches are contaminated with poop

Today, The New York Post, released a pretty horrifying article about New York beaches.

Over half of New York’s beaches contaminated with poop: report https://t.co/Tkg9UqXTHe pic.twitter.com/PggSuVf3ok — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2023

The report doesn't talk about the beautiful sand or the lovely water. No, instead readers learned over half of New York beaches are contaminated with poop.

Imagine not living in New York https://t.co/jjVG3FcKQl — Phil (@RealPhillyP) July 10, 2023

Most people probably dream of clean beaches, to be honest.

It’s a brand. A really crappy one. https://t.co/XFnPBvB0dO — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) July 10, 2023

“New York Has A Brand” — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 10, 2023

Maybe the poop emoji can become the new mascot for New York?

New York isn't the old New York anymore. Sad https://t.co/rJ7AqKqd1U — HowDoYouKnow 🇺🇸 (@HowDoYouKnow) July 10, 2023

I'm sure residents long for the days when the beaches weren't contaminated like a San Francisco street.

Poo York



*I’ll show myself out now. https://t.co/HLhLPTiweE — 🇵🇷Midnight Toker Milo 🇵🇷 (@borikwaa) July 10, 2023

Oof! Tough, but fair. Also, hilarious!

This is shocking.



Said nobody ever. https://t.co/BMIUFJgHbv — ✵°✵｡✰ 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚 ✰｡✵°✵ (@Mandi_17_) July 10, 2023

Shocker. — Michael Gates (@RecDawg34) July 10, 2023

That's the worst part. In the past, this would be shocking news. Now, people shrug.

And they probably didn’t even wash their hands afterwards. — John Kohut (@JohnKohut8) July 10, 2023

And an even higher percentage of the streets. — Kraig Withakay (@KraigWith_A_K) July 10, 2023

It’s NY the whole state is contaminated! — Clint Williams (@clint1w) July 10, 2023

I wanna know how the other beaches don't 🤔 what kind of fish don't poop? Do they have no fly zones for pooping seagulls and birds?.. — Your friend (@MartiniPolice19) July 10, 2023

At least, Twitter is keeping a sense of humor about it all.

Wait, I thought Kathy took the environment seriously.

Nevermind. — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) July 10, 2023

This is why the public should never believe anything she says.

💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩

That must suck for NYorkers as the temperatures rise!! Oh well. Sunny, White sand beaches and blue water you can actually see through!!! Ahhhhhh.🧉🧉🧉🧉🧉🧉 pic.twitter.com/0wYZLAQ2QE — KLeigh/NO DM’S (@KLeigh45110923) July 10, 2023

Some tweeps were just outright cruel. Snicker.

Blue states summed up — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 10, 2023

Of course. Government is too busy with open borders and paying for illegals that all infrastructure our roads, bridges and water are going to hell. It’s ridiculous. We can’t afford to take care of our own. Sick of what’s happening — LaLola (@lamessino) July 10, 2023

Fitting for a leftist sewer — Deusvult (@henrypatrick802) July 10, 2023

This is what happens when Democrats are in control. Elections have consequences, and sometimes they are very bad.

