Mike Love jokes about gender fluid 'Surfer Girl' and leftists LOSE their minds

At a recent Beach Boys concert, lead singer Mike Love, had an interesting lead up to the song 'Surfer Girl'.

In a tongue in cheek moment, Love said he was afraid to sing the classic song because it is 'gender specific'. He also questioned if the FBI or Budweiser was present, as well. The crowd seemed to get a good laugh out of the routine.

Let's hope not. They always ruin all the fun.

Another good joke! Who knew Love was such a witty guy?

They certainly did have niche subject matter.

Sounds like a fun group, actually!

Of course he is joking and there is nothing bigoted about what he said. People need to lighten up and laugh.

Low blow! 'Surfer Girl' is a great song. No accounting for taste.

He was absolutely making a joke for his audience, but it also speaks to the larger issue of gender ideology indoctrination Good for him for using his platform to highlight the situation.

Leave it to a leftist to have zero sense of humor about literally anything.

Other tweeps were just happy to see 'Mike Love' wasn't trending because he died. Love is still very much alive and kicking and funny. Some great 'Beach Boys' tunes, a sandy beach and the sounds of crashing waves would do us all some good.

