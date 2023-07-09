Sen. Marsha Blackburn: 'Freedom of speech = freedom of thought'
Man in a dress tells trans activists to punch women in the 'f**king...
SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4...
JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins...
Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the...
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIO...
Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what...
AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of...
UFC's Dana White encourages other executives to give FREE tickets to The Sound...
At least Hunter Biden got to enjoy the fireworks this week
Taylor Lorenz: TikTok has replaced Twitter as the global town square
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
George Soros endorsing Ron DeSantis means you should vote Trump

Mike Love jokes about gender fluid 'Surfer Girl' and leftists LOSE their minds

justmindy  |  4:46 PM on July 09, 2023

At a recent Beach Boys concert, lead singer Mike Love, had an interesting lead up to the song 'Surfer Girl'.

In a tongue in cheek moment, Love said he was afraid to sing the classic song because it is 'gender specific'. He also questioned if the FBI or Budweiser was present, as well. The crowd seemed to get a good laugh out of the routine. 

Let's hope not. They always ruin all the fun.

Another good joke! Who knew Love was such a witty guy?

They certainly did have niche subject matter.

Sounds like a fun group, actually!

Of course he is joking and there is nothing bigoted about what he said. People need to lighten up and laugh.

Low blow! 'Surfer Girl' is a great song. No accounting for taste.

He was absolutely making a joke for his audience, but it also speaks to the larger issue of gender ideology indoctrination  Good for him for using his platform to highlight the situation. 

Leave it to a leftist to have zero sense of humor about literally anything.

Other tweeps were just happy to see 'Mike Love' wasn't trending because he died. Love is still very much alive and kicking and funny. Some great 'Beach Boys' tunes, a sandy beach and the sounds of crashing waves would do us all some good.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: BUD LIGHT FBI GENDER GENDER IDENTITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4 words for Mark Zuckerberg and DAMN
Sam J.
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIOUSLY wrong
Sam J.
Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the quote-tweets
Sam J.
JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins title of MISS Netherlands
Sam J.
Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what they're told
Sam J.
Man in a dress tells trans activists to punch women in the 'f**king face,' I say COME GET SOME
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
SHOTS FIRED! We repeat, shots have been FIRED! Elon Musk has just 4 words for Mark Zuckerberg and DAMN Sam J.