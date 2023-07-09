Biden openly admits the U.S. military is low on some ammunition in SHOCKING CNN interview

Today, during an interview with CNN, Joe Biden admitted the United States military is low on ammunition. Yes, for all the world to hear, including our enemies, Joe Biden plainly said the United States military is low on some types of ammunition. This apparently is why he approved sending 'cluster bombs' to Ukraine.

WATCH: Joe Biden broadcasts to the world that the U.S. is low on 155mm shells.



Does President Biden not care that our adversaries in communist China are listening?

pic.twitter.com/SxaI6jHo49 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 9, 2023

Of course the Resident doesn’t care. — Sunnyshine 🌼🌹🇺🇸🌷🌻 (@Have_Faith316) July 10, 2023

No he doesn't care that why he say it. — Billie Horttor (@HorttorBillie) July 10, 2023

What’s next, he’s going to tell China his phone passcode? — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 10, 2023

It's kind of terrifying our president is telegraphing this to other countries.

Simple answer: no, Biden doesn’t care — Jasmina Simz (@Jasmina6817) July 10, 2023

He’s too demented to know what he said. Wonder what will happen in Europe? What will he promise? 😳😳 — Anna (@wolters_ann) July 10, 2023

Clearly, he does not care what he says, or he was not supposed to share that information and he forgot.

China and Russia right now pic.twitter.com/KcR1I4wTKj — Emett The Great (@Emett_The_Great) July 10, 2023

Genius Joe strikes again. 🤡 https://t.co/Fr5JpqbyEf — Herr Wildhase (@HerrWildhase) July 10, 2023

Welp! The choice is to laugh or else you will cry at this point.

Oh please - they probably have so many spies here that they knew that already. — President Joe Bribe ‘em (@LVDuck205) July 9, 2023

Also, probably true. Eric Swalwell had a Chinese spy girlfriend, after all.

The 25th Amendment please! — Ladyliberty (@Myonerose8) July 10, 2023

Isn’t that another reason to impeach? — Matty Ice (@mattyice1650) July 10, 2023

Biden has to go now!! 😡😡😡 — Jean Stussie (@JeanStussie) July 10, 2023

It feels like it is past time to impeach.

He told them already — Joni Trimmer (@plzdontbanmee) July 10, 2023

Alternatively, they may have paid Hunter for the information. Hunter has high child support bills, after all.

"Does President Biden not care that our adversaries in communist China are listening?"



Actually, he's counting on it. — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) July 10, 2023

Any time now Jesus pic.twitter.com/OXw1LvyciS — Michelle Benavidez (XX) (@Michelle_B_1976) July 10, 2023

Ain't that the truth!

Hard to understand the benefit of sharing this info with the world. https://t.co/fTWYpzrcfM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 10, 2023

There is zero benefit to the American people.

Dear Russia and China.



Biden wants you to know we are running out of ammunition.



Because he’s an idiot. https://t.co/n1sBNELkna — Rondalee. Iowa (@Maga4Justice) July 10, 2023

Basically, that sums it up.

"Look, the Ukraine's are low on clusters so I decided to give them a tactical nuke...not a big one, just a small one." https://t.co/eaFJ1s6HbE — Milo™ (@chasbottom) July 10, 2023

We know it's a joke, but don't give these people any ideas. Things are bad enough already.

Unfortunately, this is real life and this man is running again for another four year term. Vote well, America!

