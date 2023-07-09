UNHINGED New Hampshire Rep. compares 'Moms for Liberty' to the Taliban
Biden openly admits the U.S. military is low on some ammunition in SHOCKING CNN interview

justmindy  |  10:13 PM on July 09, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Today, during an interview with CNN, Joe Biden admitted the United States military is low on ammunition. Yes, for all the world to hear, including our enemies, Joe Biden plainly said the United States military is low on some types of ammunition. This apparently is why he approved sending 'cluster bombs' to Ukraine.

It's kind of terrifying our president is telegraphing this to other countries. 

Clearly, he does not care what he says, or he was not supposed to share that information and he forgot.

justmindy

Welp! The choice is to laugh or else you will cry at this point.

Also, probably true. Eric Swalwell had a Chinese spy girlfriend, after all.

It feels like it is past time to impeach.

Alternatively, they may have paid Hunter for the information. Hunter has high child support bills, after all.

Ain't that the truth!

There is zero benefit to the American people.

Basically, that sums it up.

We know it's a joke, but don't give these people any ideas. Things are bad enough already.

Unfortunately, this is real life and this man is running again for another four year term. Vote well, America!

