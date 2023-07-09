Biden openly admits the U.S. military is low on some ammunition in SHOCKING CNN interview

Today, during an interview with CNN, Joe Biden admitted the United States military is low on ammunition. Yes, for all the world to hear, including our enemies, Joe Biden plainly said the United States military is low on some types of ammunition. This apparently is why he approved sending 'cluster bombs' to Ukraine.
WATCH: Joe Biden broadcasts to the world that the U.S. is low on 155mm shells.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 9, 2023
Does President Biden not care that our adversaries in communist China are listening?
pic.twitter.com/SxaI6jHo49
Of course the Resident doesn’t care.— Sunnyshine 🌼🌹🇺🇸🌷🌻 (@Have_Faith316) July 10, 2023
No he doesn't care that why he say it.— Billie Horttor (@HorttorBillie) July 10, 2023
What’s next, he’s going to tell China his phone passcode?— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 10, 2023
It's kind of terrifying our president is telegraphing this to other countries.
Simple answer: no, Biden doesn’t care— Jasmina Simz (@Jasmina6817) July 10, 2023
He’s too demented to know what he said. Wonder what will happen in Europe? What will he promise? 😳😳— Anna (@wolters_ann) July 10, 2023
Clearly, he does not care what he says, or he was not supposed to share that information and he forgot.
China and Russia right now pic.twitter.com/KcR1I4wTKj— Emett The Great (@Emett_The_Great) July 10, 2023
Genius Joe strikes again. 🤡 https://t.co/Fr5JpqbyEf— Herr Wildhase (@HerrWildhase) July 10, 2023
Biden is a Chinese puppet https://t.co/P6Q0jvj0n7 pic.twitter.com/eQjgClGhaK— Rummy™ (@skipTestDeploy) July 10, 2023
Welp! The choice is to laugh or else you will cry at this point.
Oh please - they probably have so many spies here that they knew that already.— President Joe Bribe ‘em (@LVDuck205) July 9, 2023
Also, probably true. Eric Swalwell had a Chinese spy girlfriend, after all.
The 25th Amendment please!— Ladyliberty (@Myonerose8) July 10, 2023
Isn’t that another reason to impeach?— Matty Ice (@mattyice1650) July 10, 2023
Biden has to go now!! 😡😡😡— Jean Stussie (@JeanStussie) July 10, 2023
It feels like it is past time to impeach.
He told them already— Joni Trimmer (@plzdontbanmee) July 10, 2023
Alternatively, they may have paid Hunter for the information. Hunter has high child support bills, after all.
"Does President Biden not care that our adversaries in communist China are listening?"— The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) July 10, 2023
Actually, he's counting on it.
Any time now Jesus pic.twitter.com/OXw1LvyciS— Michelle Benavidez (XX) (@Michelle_B_1976) July 10, 2023
Ain't that the truth!
Hard to understand the benefit of sharing this info with the world. https://t.co/fTWYpzrcfM— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 10, 2023
There is zero benefit to the American people.
Dear Russia and China.— Rondalee. Iowa (@Maga4Justice) July 10, 2023
Biden wants you to know we are running out of ammunition.
Because he’s an idiot. https://t.co/n1sBNELkna
Basically, that sums it up.
"Look, the Ukraine's are low on clusters so I decided to give them a tactical nuke...not a big one, just a small one." https://t.co/eaFJ1s6HbE— Milo™ (@chasbottom) July 10, 2023
We know it's a joke, but don't give these people any ideas. Things are bad enough already.
Are you kidding me?? https://t.co/OIgB0F1p1T— C-RAM U.S. PATRIOT (@ram_patriot) July 10, 2023
Unfortunately, this is real life and this man is running again for another four year term. Vote well, America!
