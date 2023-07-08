Laura Loomer is not impressed with your medicore LOSER life of marriage and motherhood

Earlier this week, Casey DeSantis appeared before a crowd in Iowa and told tales of her kids having fun in the Florida Governor's Mansion. She talked about slime stuck on rugs and other funny stories to which most parents of small children can relate.

It is funny. And relatable. And… do you even have kids? pic.twitter.com/kILv8LCx1G — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 8, 2023

Activist and former candidate for Congress, Laura Loomer, was appalled by the story and made it very clear on Twitter. Author and Media Personality, Allie Beth Stuckey, clapped back inquiring about Laura's status as a parent. Most parents know when someone is criticizing the behavior of a toddler, they often have never been a parent themselves.

Never one to stop digging a hole no matter how deep she is, Loomer replied she had no desire to get pregnant and be mediocre. Okey Dokey.

That was probably the look on most people's faces reading that retort. Loomer's comment went over like a lead balloon.

Yikes. Suggesting that stay-at-home moms don’t accomplish anything seems like a great way to help your candidate fix their issues with attracting the support of suburban moms. Brilliant strategy. — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 8, 2023

Raising children is actually the most important work a woman could do, and is the way we can best leave a legacy for the future. This is pretty well agreed upon among conservatives.

Well that explains a lot. She, along with woke culture as a whole, is making war on the nuclear family. — Your Kingdom Come (@YKCPODCAST) July 8, 2023

This is why it is so important for conservatives to continue to stress the importance of the family.

Who needs liberals to rebuke nuclear families and family values when you have "conservatives" like this. They'll keep pushing the party left. — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) July 8, 2023

Republicans are supposed to be the party of the family. Apparently, Loomer did not get the message.

"void of accomplishment only to be stuck raising kids"



oxymoron — Matthew Linder (@LinderMatthew) July 8, 2023

It's definitely a moronic statement, for sure.

What legacy? She was on Fox a couple of times. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 8, 2023

Maybe she can cuddle tapes of her on air appearances at night.

The young people today call that “cope”. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 8, 2023

She is getting very close to the 'seethe' phase.

This sounds suspiciously liberal. — Matt Kovacs (@MattKovacs15) July 8, 2023

Uh that reads like a leftist feminist wrote it. — Disaffected Scientist (@DisaffectedSci) July 8, 2023

Maybe Laura forgot what side she is on?

My son is literally my greatest accomplishment. Not only am I surprised he's still alive, LOL, he's an amazing person. He's better than me in every way. He was the only one I could have and man, di I get lucky. — Zanne (@KleinTrottel) July 8, 2023

What a beautiful tribute to Motherhood, and it is what more young women need to hear these days.

Yikes. This is so sad. Building a career is about status and wealth. Building a family is about meaningful relationships. — ... (@lesilly) July 8, 2023

People learn quickly money is nice and can give you great experiences, but it is meaningless without people to love and share it with.

What distinguishes Loomer’s position from a feminist liberal leftist?



Hint: Nothing https://t.co/3priflt0hy — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2023

So, Laura by mean-tweeting about Casey DeSantis’ shoes is leaving a legacy and creating something of value but folks getting married and having kids are living a mediocre life void of accomplishment? Methinks you may have this backwards, Laura. https://t.co/jqo3ZtLYYv — Joe Zaza (@thejoezaza) July 8, 2023

There needs to be a lot of reflection happening here. The sad thing is there will not likely be any.

Among other obvious issues in her comments, the idea that you would get married and assume you would probably get divorced is a recipe for failure https://t.co/w6ACuSlAAi — Karen (sorry) (@whitekaren11) July 8, 2023

Definitely not the best attitude to have before a marriage. There is way too much divorce in our society, but always believe you can beat the odds.

Sad she will never know the beauty of motherhood and the blessing it is - even w the sleepless nights. God’s design is always perfect. — Claudette Schmidt (@unpacksunshine) July 8, 2023

Hopefully, Laura will gain some wisdom and maturity and realize the absolute truth of that statement.

