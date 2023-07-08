Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your medicore LOSER life of marriage and motherhood

justmindy  |  4:35 PM on July 08, 2023
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Earlier this week, Casey DeSantis appeared before a crowd in Iowa and told tales of her kids having fun in the Florida Governor's Mansion. She talked about slime stuck on rugs and other funny stories to which most parents of small children can relate.

Activist and former candidate for Congress, Laura Loomer, was appalled by the story and made it very clear on Twitter. Author and Media Personality, Allie Beth Stuckey, clapped back inquiring about Laura's status as a parent. Most parents know when someone is criticizing the behavior of a toddler, they often have never been a parent themselves.

Never one to stop digging a hole no matter how deep she is, Loomer replied she had no desire to get pregnant and be mediocre. Okey Dokey.

That was probably the look on most people's faces reading that retort. Loomer's comment went over like a lead balloon.

Raising children is actually the most important work a woman could do, and is the way we can best leave a legacy for the future. This is pretty well agreed upon among conservatives.

This is why it is so important for conservatives to continue to stress the importance of the family.

Republicans are supposed to be the party of the family. Apparently, Loomer did not get the message.

It's definitely a moronic statement, for sure.

Maybe she can cuddle tapes of her on air appearances at night.

She is getting very close to the 'seethe' phase.

Maybe Laura forgot what side she is on?

What a beautiful tribute to Motherhood, and it is what more young women need to hear these days.

People learn quickly money is nice and can give you great experiences, but it is meaningless without people to love and share it with.

There needs to be a lot of reflection happening here. The sad thing is there will not likely be any.

Definitely not the best attitude to have before a marriage. There is way too much divorce in our society, but always believe you can beat the odds.

Hopefully, Laura will gain some wisdom and maturity and realize the absolute truth of that statement.

