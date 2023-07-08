Start your engines ... Iowa Caucus date announced and it's off to the races

Sen. John Kennedy weighs in on coke found in the WH as only...
justmindy  |  2:57 PM on July 08, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Iowans finally have a caucus date. While Republican candidates for President have already been campaigning in early states for weeks, the date of the Iowa caucus was still in doubt. Today, it was confirmed.

Iowa GOP voters will caucus on January 15, 2024. This is getting very exciting!

In case you want to get very specific on your calendars.

Obviously, this timing and how it will effect Trump's various court cases is the talk of Twitter now that the date has been released. Is there time for the cases to be wrapped up by then? Will Trump be in court at that time? Will Trump's attorneys ask for delays or try to speed up the trials?

Of course, cases could also be dropped. It will be a must watch for political pundits and observers.

For political junkies, this is like the Super Bowl and the excitement is palpable.

Others are already over it before it even gets started! Ha!

Correct! Voters will have about four months after the first debate to consider their choices for the deliberate among us.

Iowa voters will not get much time to recover from the holidays this year before campaigns swarm their state for one last push.

Iowans are used to the winter. They'll have plenty of good coats and heaters.

Absolutely! Send all the prayers, good energy, and kind regards to the Iowans who are kicking off the primary season for Republicans. May the best candidate win!

