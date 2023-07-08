Start your engines ... Iowa Caucus date announced and it's off to the races

Iowans finally have a caucus date. While Republican candidates for President have already been campaigning in early states for weeks, the date of the Iowa caucus was still in doubt. Today, it was confirmed.

🚨Just in: The Iowa GOP announces the date for the 2024 Republican Caucus has been set for January 15, 2024. pic.twitter.com/tnWYzvo0ZJ — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 8, 2023

IT'S OFFICIAL: the date for the 2024 Republican Iowa Caucus has been set for January 15, 2024! — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) July 8, 2023

Iowa GOP voters will caucus on January 15, 2024. This is getting very exciting!

191 days till the Iowa Caucuses/ 486 days till Election Day 2024 https://t.co/iU9YgVBlLY — Chris H | Election Forecasts (@chws747) July 8, 2023

In case you want to get very specific on your calendars.

This allows time for the documents trial to start. — 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕕𝕘𝕖𝕎𝕍 - Gov't Overreach Monitor (@Blueridgewv) July 8, 2023

Obviously, this timing and how it will effect Trump's various court cases is the talk of Twitter now that the date has been released. Is there time for the cases to be wrapped up by then? Will Trump be in court at that time? Will Trump's attorneys ask for delays or try to speed up the trials?

Oh that will be dropped — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 8, 2023

Of course, cases could also be dropped. It will be a must watch for political pundits and observers.

Here we go pic.twitter.com/U5wcUIhUB5 — Michael Lange (@MichaelDavLange) July 8, 2023

Based — Trump 2024 Defender (@Trump24Defender) July 8, 2023

Let’s GOOOOOOOO — Sell the team Bob!! (@JB_SteelCity) July 8, 2023

For political junkies, this is like the Super Bowl and the excitement is palpable.

American elections are too long. — One Nation Conservative (@WiltonRedfield) July 8, 2023

This is ridiculous!! Hopefully the stupid political ads for the general election ELEVEN months away won’t start until October!! I stop watching local stations when the dumb ads take over 🤬 — Anthony (@Baldwin1970) July 8, 2023

Others are already over it before it even gets started! Ha!

And the debates are in August ?



Oh I love presidential election season https://t.co/PqXn4hVVXz — DC (@MeNotU2024) July 8, 2023

Correct! Voters will have about four months after the first debate to consider their choices for the deliberate among us.

Would’ve preferred later January. No need to rush this right after the holidays — T-Dog (@MrNOVApolitico) July 8, 2023

Iowa voters will not get much time to recover from the holidays this year before campaigns swarm their state for one last push.

It’s pretty cold that time of year y’all. Too cold for voting. — Dr. Dan the Movie Man (@DrDanMovieMan) July 8, 2023

Iowans are used to the winter. They'll have plenty of good coats and heaters.

Already putting a mound of positive, decent energy on that date. Gotta believe, ya know. — Donna Marie (@DmJ43) July 8, 2023

Absolutely! Send all the prayers, good energy, and kind regards to the Iowans who are kicking off the primary season for Republicans. May the best candidate win!

