Start your engines ... Iowa Caucus date announced and it's off to the races

Iowans finally have a caucus date. While Republican candidates for President have already been campaigning in early states for weeks, the date of the Iowa caucus was still in doubt. Today, it was confirmed.
🚨Just in: The Iowa GOP announces the date for the 2024 Republican Caucus has been set for January 15, 2024. pic.twitter.com/tnWYzvo0ZJ— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 8, 2023
IT'S OFFICIAL: the date for the 2024 Republican Iowa Caucus has been set for January 15, 2024!— Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) July 8, 2023
Statement from @IowaGOP Chairman @kaufmannGOP on setting the caucus date⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y7Y1H2DpWa— Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) July 8, 2023
Iowa GOP voters will caucus on January 15, 2024. This is getting very exciting!
191 days till the Iowa Caucuses/ 486 days till Election Day 2024 https://t.co/iU9YgVBlLY— Chris H | Election Forecasts (@chws747) July 8, 2023
In case you want to get very specific on your calendars.
This allows time for the documents trial to start.— 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕕𝕘𝕖𝕎𝕍 - Gov't Overreach Monitor (@Blueridgewv) July 8, 2023
Obviously, this timing and how it will effect Trump's various court cases is the talk of Twitter now that the date has been released. Is there time for the cases to be wrapped up by then? Will Trump be in court at that time? Will Trump's attorneys ask for delays or try to speed up the trials?
Oh that will be dropped— Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 8, 2023
Of course, cases could also be dropped. It will be a must watch for political pundits and observers.
Can't wait!— TRUTH (@spectre_legit) July 8, 2023
Here we go pic.twitter.com/U5wcUIhUB5— Michael Lange (@MichaelDavLange) July 8, 2023
Based— Trump 2024 Defender (@Trump24Defender) July 8, 2023
Let’s GOOOOOOOO— Sell the team Bob!! (@JB_SteelCity) July 8, 2023
https://t.co/QTyaX1nehD pic.twitter.com/NENzykawQq— AKthirst (@_akthirst) July 8, 2023
For political junkies, this is like the Super Bowl and the excitement is palpable.
American elections are too long.— One Nation Conservative (@WiltonRedfield) July 8, 2023
This is ridiculous!! Hopefully the stupid political ads for the general election ELEVEN months away won’t start until October!! I stop watching local stations when the dumb ads take over 🤬— Anthony (@Baldwin1970) July 8, 2023
Others are already over it before it even gets started! Ha!
And the debates are in August ?— DC (@MeNotU2024) July 8, 2023
Oh I love presidential election season https://t.co/PqXn4hVVXz
Correct! Voters will have about four months after the first debate to consider their choices for the deliberate among us.
Would’ve preferred later January. No need to rush this right after the holidays— T-Dog (@MrNOVApolitico) July 8, 2023
Iowa voters will not get much time to recover from the holidays this year before campaigns swarm their state for one last push.
It’s pretty cold that time of year y’all. Too cold for voting.— Dr. Dan the Movie Man (@DrDanMovieMan) July 8, 2023
Iowans are used to the winter. They'll have plenty of good coats and heaters.
Already putting a mound of positive, decent energy on that date. Gotta believe, ya know.— Donna Marie (@DmJ43) July 8, 2023
Absolutely! Send all the prayers, good energy, and kind regards to the Iowans who are kicking off the primary season for Republicans. May the best candidate win!
