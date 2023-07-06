Marjorie Taylor Greene was expelled from the Freedom Caucus and tweeps choose sides

Word on Twitter is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has just been expelled from the Freedom Caucus. WHAT?

🚨 JUST IN: The House Freedom Caucus has EXPELLED Marjorie Taylor Greene.



Her strong support of Trump-backed Kevin McCarthy, who has largely failed to maintain any of his promises he campaigned on was a leading cause of her dismissal.https://t.co/KNcnwn1cRx — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) July 6, 2023

Her support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy seems to be the major reason for her dismissal. We are shocked.

The House Freedom Caucus just expelled Marjorie Taylor Greene.



Her support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and her vote on the debt ceiling were the last straw, reporting.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KqTZenqugN — FFT™👠Conservative Values & News (@FemalesForTrump) July 6, 2023

Also included as a reason for her ouster was her debt ceiling vote. To be fair, conservatives were very unhappy with that deal.

BREAKING NEWS:



Majorie Taylor Greene has been EXPELLED from the Freedom Caucus



A secret vote was taken to expel Greene from the far-right conservative coalition, the House Freedom Caucus, as it was determined that her support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and her vote on the debt… pic.twitter.com/K59oWVxC7T — PoliticsVerse 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsVerse_) July 6, 2023

🚨➡️BREAKING: The House Freedom Caucus has expelled Marjorie Taylor Greene after she allegedly called Lauren Boebert a "b*tch" on the House floor. Many cited her support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and her vote on the debt ceiling as the final reasons, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/1nO83sjuXM — DEL (@delinthecity_) July 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the cat fight between Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebeart continues apace. It seems that MTG has been kicked out of the so-called "Freedom" Caucus. 🤡 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 6, 2023

Other reports claim her name calling fueled dispute with Rep. Lauren Boebert was responsible for her expulsion. It is reported Boebert did not want Greene expelled over the incident. Props to Boebert for taking the high road.

The Freedom Caucus doesn't like you anymore. Expelled by secret vote!!!! Wow. — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) July 6, 2023

When you vote to grow government, add 87,000 IRS agents and another 4 Trillion in debt, @mtgreenee you deserve to be expelled from the Freedom Caucus. ✌🏼 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 6, 2023

I wish we could see the vote spread for who expelled her. But yes she did this to her self. — RedDadBlueState (@WorstBestGamer) July 6, 2023

You do have to wonder how the vote would have gone if it would not have been secret ballot. It is way more difficult to throw someone out of your club when you have to say it with your whole chest.

Wait yall turned on her too😂😂😂😂 — Luka MVP SZN (@TheUncleGhandi) July 6, 2023

The response was mixed on Twitter with some feeling it was deserved, and others claiming she had been betrayed by her fellow Republicans.

Smear Campaign — Jenna Ryan 🇺🇸 (@dotjenna) July 6, 2023

Not to worry because she has bigger fish to fry. — GREG PROHASKA (@greg_prohaska) July 6, 2023

The freedom causes must be on the Mike pence train. — HadEnough (@HadEnoughCA1) July 6, 2023

Stand your ground MTG.

Continue to

Fight the good fight — Joseph Cascio (@CascioC80983040) July 6, 2023

Many supporters of MGT spoke out in her defense and urged her to hold her head high.

I am no fan of Marjorie Taylor Green, matter of fact I dislike her immensely. However, the state of our politics, especially in the republican party gotten ridiculous that if you don't fall in line with factions of your party, you are removed. — Calvin Gross (@Callystarr) July 6, 2023

It is concerning we are approaching a huge election season and there seems to be so much disharmony among Republicans. It is time to regroup and fight Democrats rather than each other.

