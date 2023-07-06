CNBC: Resumes with 'they/them' pronouns more likely to be overlooked
Stay loyal or stay away ... Florida GOP demands candidates sign pledge for...
HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right
Politico says most Republicans are 'loath to talk about' the diversity of the...
Lefties RAVE about Threads aka the 'Twitter Killer' BUUUT there could be BIG...
Here's a great thread about 'cartoonish bad guy' Mark Zuckerberg
MSNBC agrees that we may never know who brought cocaine into the White...
Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful...
ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and...
Orator QWEEN Kamala Harris talks about the moment of our moment of the...
'Gays Against Groomers' confronts Caitlyn Jenner for keeping 'Woman of the Year' award
Mother Jones' new cover story on Ron DeSantis makes us wonder if they're...
Millionaire Woke Singer Butchers National Anthem
THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the...

Marjorie Taylor Greene was expelled from the Freedom Caucus and tweeps choose sides

justmindy  |  5:29 PM on July 06, 2023
Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

Word on Twitter is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has just been expelled from the Freedom Caucus. WHAT?

Her support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy seems to be the major reason for her dismissal. We are shocked.

Also included as a reason for her ouster was her debt ceiling vote. To be fair, conservatives were very unhappy with that deal.

Recommended

HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right
Brett T.

Other reports claim her name calling fueled dispute with Rep. Lauren Boebert was responsible for her expulsion. It is reported Boebert did not want Greene expelled over the incident. Props to Boebert for taking the high road.

You do have to wonder how the vote would have gone if it would not have been secret ballot. It is way more difficult to throw someone out of your club when you have to say it with your whole chest.

The response was mixed on Twitter with some feeling it was deserved, and others claiming she had been betrayed by her fellow Republicans.

Many supporters of MGT spoke out in her defense and urged her to hold her head high.

It is concerning we are approaching a huge election season and there seems to be so much disharmony among Republicans. It is time to regroup and fight Democrats rather than each other.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: DEBT CEILING HOUSE HOUSE GOP KEVIN MCCARTHY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE LAUREN BOEBERT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right
Brett T.
Lefties RAVE about Threads aka the 'Twitter Killer' BUUUT there could be BIG legal trouble coming
Gordon Kushner
Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful handling of cocaine scandal
Sarah D
CNBC: Resumes with 'they/them' pronouns more likely to be overlooked
Brett T.
Here's a great thread about 'cartoonish bad guy' Mark Zuckerberg
Brett T.
Politico says most Republicans are 'loath to talk about' the diversity of the GOP field
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right Brett T.