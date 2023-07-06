Leftists seethe and rage as Casey DeSantis tells her inspirational story of beating cancer

Today, in Iowa, Casey DeSantis announced her new campaign initiative 'Mamas for DeSantis' and shared her cancer survivor story with the gathered crowd.

Packed house here in Johnston, IA for @CaseyDeSantis’ launch of Mamas for DeSantis! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KO57v1C26N — Carly Atchison (@CarlyAtch) July 6, 2023

Wow, this new ad from Casey DeSantis gave me chills.



This is what happens when you poke the mama bears.



They’re going to fight back.pic.twitter.com/ijwfHUqUZj — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) July 6, 2023

There is no political movement able to stop fired up Mamas! Perhaps, this is why leftists are so angry tonight.

Powerful story from @CaseyDeSantis on her battle with breast cancer while raising 3 young children:



"When you go through something like that, and you're in the middle of the night, scared, and you don't know what's gonna happen, and you crawl into bed with your kids... and then… pic.twitter.com/7IlhjClSyy — Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) July 7, 2023

Many on Twitter found the story moving and inspirational. No matter your politics, we can all agree a mother of 3 young children battling cancer and kicking its butt, is motivating and speaks to the power of the human condition. Of course, there will always be haters in the comment section and tonight was no exception.

When all else fails throw in the cancer card. — Artist Gail (@ArtistGailS) July 7, 2023

This is why you should never read the comment section. Best to just skip it. Trust us.

And yet there was never a place where she was treated that she thanked. Never a pink ribbon. Not a word in October about cancer screenings. She was out, unmasked, while she would have been doing chemo. Treatment would have been aggressive in someone so young.



So weird. — TheKrakenSays (@thekrakensays) July 7, 2023

Now, the left is accusing her of making up her cancer. There is no low to which they won't sink.

Time to pull out the sympathy card because Ronny is tanking in the polls.. pic.twitter.com/EDChkRFETE — MadDog1776 (@curt_gallia) July 7, 2023

Did you ever think that maybe God gave you cancer for a reason — david (@aeroeng96) July 7, 2023

100 percent sure God did not approve of this comment.

Casey and Ron Desantis have been dragging their kids around on the campaign trail since these kids were babies. No regular meals,no regular bedtimes,no regular schedules. Good parents put their childrens needs before theirs — INSIST PERSIST RESIST (@Ann76498196) July 7, 2023

Funny because the DeSantis' children always seem well fed and having a blast!

I don’t know how to respond. I’m currently focused on Casey DeSantis’s caterpillar eyebrows. There’s only so much unattractive I can handle in one sitting. — DC Exile 🐅🇺🇸 never RD24 (@DJ_JerseyStrong) July 7, 2023

When people can't attack ideas, they attack physical looks. That's a shame.

Keep your eye on Casey DeSantis on whatever feed your following - she’s out of control with her promotional material. BTW: NO Mention of gun control. — Jennifer Fouraker (@JenniferFourak3) July 7, 2023

Of course, leftists only think 'good mothers' support gun control. To the contrary, good mothers also believe in their right to defend their family and the rights granted to us by the Second Amendment.

Ever since she was a little girl, Casey DeSantis has dreamed of becoming First Lady Macbeth. — Adam "Tex" Davis (@AdamTexDavis) July 7, 2023

Again with the 'Macbeth' reference. Leftists really need to read another Shakespeare play. We beg of you.

Casey DeSantis is very pretty. Can we all stop getting nasty with the families? — Jake Bowers🇷🇺🇺🇸😂 (@bow78728807) July 7, 2023

More of this! Let's focus on the issues and the candidates and stop attacking their families. The best suggestion we have heard all day.