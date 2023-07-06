'Gays Against Groomers' confronts Caitlyn Jenner for keeping 'Woman of the Year' award

As Americans are witnessing the continued harm men participating in women's sports is doing to female competition, a growing chorus is calling on Caitlyn Jenner to give back the 'Woman of the Year' award she received from Glamour Magazine. Some activists believe Jenner accepting that award as a formerly elite male athlete who transitioned to a woman, began apace the issues female athletes are facing now.

In that same year, Jenner made waves for winning @glamourmag’s Woman of the Year Award, which, it should be highlighted, s/he refuses to return. (3/9) pic.twitter.com/5PVWtiseL9 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 5, 2023

Advocacy group, 'Gays Against Groomers' called Jenner out for what they see as hypocrisy this week.

That same year, Jenner and partner Sophia Hutchins donated $20K to Southwest Center's Transgender Resource and Navigation Service, $15K to the Arizona Trans Youth and Parent Organization and $30K to Mulligan's Manor. All which support medically transitioning children. (5/9) pic.twitter.com/mJ6wCeRcBI — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 5, 2023

As recently as 2021, Jenner praised puberty blockers (chemical castration drugs) for minors, saying that they are the "proper medical treatment" for gender confused, developing children.



“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You’re winning," Caitlyn said. (6/9) pic.twitter.com/KA1hYXGRgh — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 5, 2023

The group also questioned Jenner for donations to to LGBTQ groups that encourage medical transitioning for minors and also push harmful gender ideology in schools.

Jenner also claims publicly to be against men in women’s sports, but just last year asserted that a trans identified male SHOULD be allowed to play in the women’s golf league.



Perhaps that’s Jenner’s stance because s/he continues plays in the women’s golf league as well, too?… pic.twitter.com/41QF3g66dc — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 5, 2023

Finally, 'Gays Against Groomers' challenged Jenner for supporting men playing in women's competitive golf leagues.

Caitlyn’s new organization’s website states they aim to fight what is happening to women and children at the hands of gender ideology, but Caitlyn has no real history of protecting them. In fact it’s the exact opposite, as we have displayed in this thread. (8/9) pic.twitter.com/yBVLi367cL — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 5, 2023

Jenner has started a new organization 'Fairness First' and the mission statement seems to oppose men in women's sports, but many tweeps are asking Jenner to clarify past stances.

Bruce is responsible for bringing all this stuff to the mainstream forefront. — Concerned Citizen (@Concern68023171) July 6, 2023

He’s one of the main figures in making this transgender crap mainstream. — Lou Dogg (@LouFrogg) July 5, 2023

He should give back those awards and admit the obvious - “I’m a man with gender dysphoria. I like to wear dresses and grow my hair long but I am NOT a woman.” — Michelle Efendi (@EfendiMichelle) July 6, 2023

When is @Caitlyn_Jenner going to give the woman of the year award back and issue a public apology to all the women that became disadvantaged following the stunt. Hypocrites do as they please if they’re rich. — Ashley Bennett (@m0mmakash) July 6, 2023

look at you with your woman of the year award. pic.twitter.com/nibBZmWSYg — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) June 30, 2023





When will Caitlyn give up the woman of the year award then? Wouldn’t that make a better point? — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) July 6, 2023

This is absolutely disgusting. $20,000 to GLSEN?!? They advocate for gender affirming care in school and sexual medicalization of minors 🤮 pic.twitter.com/9ZZLA5zMAF — Sasha Leigh (@BasedBabeUSA) July 5, 2023

While some tweeps agreed with the premise, others felt it possible for Jenner to have a heart change on the issue. These tweeps believe people can evolve on issues, and we should accept their support.

Is it possible that Caitlyn might have had an awakening. They clearly used his transition as their trophy like they do with so many others. Then once they realise what they’ve let themselves in for they’re dumped to the side of the road and left to fend for themselves. Or is it… — Heather ⚡️🇬🇧 🦀 (@HHepplewhite) July 5, 2023

How about ending this division & welcoming based transsexuals in the fight to end Marxist gender ideology which is vastly different from gender dysphoria. We need to unite for this battle — Christine Rebstock (@ChristineRebst1) July 6, 2023

People are capable of changing their mind, you know.



It's possible (likely) Jenner was advocating for the true trans population of 0.01% having access to gender medicine.. later realizing this is much deeper than 0.01% & it needs to be stopped ASAP. Hell, that could've been me. — ✌sDr. McThickens✌️ (@DrMcThickens) July 5, 2023

Is she not allowed to have a change of heart? — Dennis Migliaccio🇺🇸 (@dnsmigliaccio) July 6, 2023

Do you still think Puberty Blockers are safe for children? Do you still think it’s ok for a trans golfer to play in the LPGA? And will you give back the Woman of the Year award? This has nothing to do with Trump v. DeSantis for me. I don’t care who you jaimee or anyone else vote… — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) July 2, 2023

At the end of the day, conservatives need all hands on deck defending children against harmful ideologies, and It is important to be on the same page agreeing on a cohesive message.

