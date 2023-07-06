Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful...
'Gays Against Groomers' confronts Caitlyn Jenner for keeping 'Woman of the Year' award

justmindy  |  2:31 PM on July 06, 2023

As Americans are witnessing the continued harm men participating in women's sports is doing to female competition, a growing chorus is calling on Caitlyn Jenner to give back the 'Woman of the Year' award she received from Glamour Magazine. Some activists believe Jenner accepting that award as a formerly elite male athlete who transitioned to a woman, began apace the issues female athletes are facing now.

Advocacy group, 'Gays Against Groomers' called Jenner out for what they see as hypocrisy this week.

The group also questioned Jenner for donations to to LGBTQ groups that encourage medical transitioning for minors and also push harmful gender ideology in schools.

Finally, 'Gays Against Groomers' challenged Jenner for supporting men playing in women's competitive golf leagues.

Jenner has started a new organization 'Fairness First' and the mission statement seems to oppose men in women's sports, but many tweeps are asking Jenner to clarify past stances.


While some tweeps agreed with the premise, others felt it possible for Jenner to have a heart change on the issue. These tweeps believe people can evolve on issues, and we should accept their support.

At the end of the day, conservatives need all hands on deck defending children against harmful ideologies, and It is important to be on the same page agreeing on a cohesive message. 

