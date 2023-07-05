Actor Scott Baio seeking happier days as he says goodbye to California

Actor and conservative activist, Scott Baio, announced on Fox News he is leaving California. Baio explained he has been a resident of California for 45 years, but it is turning into a third world country.

Baio described his wife's fear to do normal activities like going to the mall.

The happy days are over. https://t.co/Ph8YQtya4N — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) July 5, 2023

Much like how his show ended, his stint in California is also wrapping up.

I'm surprised he stayed that long. — Dot (@Dot2TrotBlog) July 5, 2023

Honestly, no one would blame him for getting out much earlier.

Not sure how many more people my beautiful state can hold. The building and the traffic is insane. — Kat -MAGA (@wellyworldfl) July 5, 2023

we are getting full here in the mountains too and seeing too many CA, CO tags in morning rush to work traffic as well as from the north, so not all tourists — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) July 5, 2023

Some tweeps suggested their states can't take many more refugees fleeing California.

What goes woke always goes broke — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) July 5, 2023

Every single time.

Scott Baio has been a household name for 5 decades. Few people in history have his name recognition. He was the lead in 3 successful network sitcoms. His filmography is huge, as an actor and director, and he even guest starred in Arrested Development.



Ya I’d call that pretty… https://t.co/VFIGrkFDjr pic.twitter.com/Q78ELWEX8M — Stephanie Costello (@Stello_Official) July 5, 2023

'Charles in Charge' was the can't miss television show for many.

I'm still crushing on Chachi...named my pup Chachi... — Cath (@ca5304) July 5, 2023

Lots of fans from the eighties and nineties are in the same boat. Swoon.

I agree with this. We have been here 11 years and want out. — Layden Robinson (@LaydenRobinson) July 5, 2023

Judging from the U-haul statistics, many Californians are making the choice to get out.

Concentrated areas like LA and SanFran are like that . Not all of California. I’m staying and fighting in prayer!!!!!!! — Linda Enciso (@LindaEnciso3) July 5, 2023

God bless the Californians staying behind and fighting for conservative values through voting and prayer.

Next stop ... more sane states with laws to protect citizens and police to enforce said laws.

I’m a California native living in the great state of Texas. I only go back to visit maybe once every 5 years. I’ll never move back. Texas more resembles the values I grew up with. — 2Amd_Patriot (@2amdPatriot) July 5, 2023

Of course, haters like one of the Krassenstein brothers always have to weigh in.

Saying that Scott Baio is considered a “legendary actor” is like saying that I’m a “legendary MAGA enthusiast”. pic.twitter.com/FyhQrvzE0k — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 5, 2023

But Twitter was quick to clap back at his silly rebuttal.

Scott Baio started his acting carrier before you were born Brian! — That Brown Tan (@ctcONE07) July 5, 2023

People outside of Twitter know who Scott Baio is though... You're just some Twitter propagandist. — E (@ETB2023x) July 5, 2023

Bingo! Well wishes to the Baio family as they get settled into their new home, and prayers California elects new leadership before it is totally destroyed.

