Actor Scott Baio seeking happier days as he says goodbye to California

justmindy  |  6:59 PM on July 05, 2023

Actor and conservative activist, Scott Baio, announced on Fox News he is leaving California. Baio explained he has been a resident of California for 45 years, but it is turning into a third world country.

Baio described his wife's fear to do normal activities like going to the mall.

Much like how his show ended, his stint in California is also wrapping up.

Honestly, no one would blame him for getting out much earlier.

Some tweeps suggested their states can't take many more refugees fleeing California.

Every single time.

Judging from the U-haul statistics, many Californians are making the choice to get out.

God bless the Californians staying behind and fighting for conservative values through voting and prayer.

Next stop ... more sane states with laws to protect citizens and police to enforce said laws.

Of course, haters like one of the Krassenstein brothers always have to weigh in.

But Twitter was quick to clap back at his silly rebuttal.

Bingo! Well wishes to the Baio family as they get settled into their new home, and prayers California elects new leadership before it is totally destroyed.

