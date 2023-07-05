Bill de Blasio announces he's not exactly getting divorced, but he is ready to date

It's always sad to see a marriage end, particularly when children are involved, but this is one of the strangest announcements lately about a 'conscious uncoupling'.

Bill de Blasio, the former New York City mayor, and Chirlane McCray are separating. They are not planning to divorce, they said, but will date other people and continue to share the Park Slope townhouse. https://t.co/PWXZAJ6sMp — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 5, 2023

Um, ok. So, they are not going to be together, but they will still live in the same house and date other people? That's an open marriage. Someone should alert The New York TImes.

Hey… so my wife and I saw you from across the bar and really dig your vibe pic.twitter.com/bHryDjwmVR — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 5, 2023

No, thank you!

What a loathesome pair of grifters. Has anyone found the $750M of taxpayer money that “Thrive NYC” ‘lost?’ — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) July 5, 2023

They separated New York tax payers from their money, too.

So . . ..they’ve just announced they plan to cheat on each other? — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) July 5, 2023

It appears that way.

I can't even imagine the ego it takes to arrange a New York Times photo shoot for your announcement of living together while separated. — Jay Martin (@jaymart222) July 5, 2023

Why would a couple want such a weird article written about their family at all?

So they will be committing adultery frequently and want all of us to know about it.

And if you think it’s shameful you are a moralistic hater. — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) July 5, 2023

All those words just to tell us they’re polyamorous. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) July 5, 2023

We all knew their marriage was not normal long before this announcement.

This is interesting from a PR perspective. They're moving to an open marriage but positioning it as separating. Screenwriting material for #AndJustLikeThat — Jeff Giesea (@jeffgiesea) July 5, 2023

It's certainly not a movie for the Hallmark Channel or Candace Cameron Bure. Of that, we can be sure.

Bill is single and ready to mingle ladies. — Mariana (@lonestarherd) July 5, 2023

Gag!

Imagine announcing in the New York Times that you and your wife plan to start cheating on each other. 2023, man. https://t.co/89Yx9bxfRQ — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 5, 2023

Imagine The New York Times writing a whole article about it like this is some ground breaking arrangement. That is the crazy part.

Fun fact: de Blasio’s wife used to be a lesbian before they married, which is weird because I was reliably informed that sexuality was an immutable trait. https://t.co/968CL9s8N6 — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 5, 2023

It's all so very confusing. Leftists can change the rules as it suits them.

When you announce the opening of your marriage in the New York Times https://t.co/zTSSbIitGS — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 5, 2023

Maybe they saw it as a quick way to get the word out to prospective new partners. The whole think is 'ick'.

Exactly. We could all have gone the rest of the holiday weekend without this news.

Leftists get more weird every day. Nothing should shock us anymore.

