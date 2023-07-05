Imagine CNN hosts having this reaction if cocaine were found in the Trump...
Bill de Blasio announces he's not exactly getting divorced, but he is ready to date

justmindy  |  1:16 PM on July 05, 2023

It's always sad to see a marriage end, particularly when children are involved, but this is one of the strangest announcements lately about a 'conscious uncoupling'. 

Um, ok. So, they are not going to be together, but they will still live in the same house and date other people? That's an open marriage. Someone should alert The New York TImes.

No, thank you!

They separated New York tax payers from their money, too.

It appears that way.

Why would a couple want such a weird article written about their family at all?

We all knew their marriage was not normal long before this announcement.

It's certainly not a movie for the Hallmark Channel or Candace Cameron Bure. Of that, we can be sure.

Gag!

Imagine The New York Times writing a whole article about it like this is some ground breaking arrangement. That is the crazy part.

It's all so very confusing. Leftists can change the rules as it suits them. 

Maybe they saw it as a quick way to get the word out to prospective new partners. The whole think is 'ick'.

Exactly. We could all have gone the rest of the holiday weekend without this news.

Leftists get more weird every day. Nothing should shock us anymore. 

