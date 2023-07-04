Philadelphia murderer identified as BLM trans activist and 'poof', there goes that story
Meta announces arrival of 'Threads' as a direct competitor to Twitter

justmindy  |  8:15 PM on July 04, 2023
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File

Meta and Mark Zuckerberg have announced the newest addition to the social media platform, Instagram. The new feature will be called 'Threads' and is said to be their attempt at a rival to Twitter.

Things are heating up between Zuckerberg and Musk, indeed.

The new feature will release on July 6.

Media personalities are warning users to check the fine print before switching to this platform as it does collect a great deal of information.

A very interesting point. In the past, competitors had to work hard to get name recognition and convince users to join a whole new platform. Instagram already has the users and user names will migrate automatically to 'Threads'. Will this give Threads the edge other platforms have been missing?

Many Twitter users were upset when rate limits were placed on tweets over the weekend, so perhaps this is perfect timing for a new app. Disgruntled tweeps may be looking for an alternative.

Opinions were varied as tweeps read more about the new competitor.

If it is anything like Twitter pre-Elon, it won't take long for conservatives to be banned.

It's not exactly a cage match, but it is a fight between the platforms. May the most free win!

