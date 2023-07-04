Meta announces arrival of 'Threads' as a direct competitor to Twitter

Meta and Mark Zuckerberg have announced the newest addition to the social media platform, Instagram. The new feature will be called 'Threads' and is said to be their attempt at a rival to Twitter.
Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. https://t.co/lRj743OseK— The Associated Press (@AP) July 4, 2023
Things are heating up between Zuckerberg and Musk, indeed.
BREAKING: Instagram’s Twitter competitor Threads is expected to release July 6th 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mn7FjcQtzD— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 4, 2023
The new feature will release on July 6.
No one in their right minds should be using Threads, Zuckerberg’s “sanely run” Twitter clone. Just look at all the data it compiles on you. You might as well give it your psychiatric profile, medical report and bank details. pic.twitter.com/rGjS2QIVqa— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2023
Media personalities are warning users to check the fine print before switching to this platform as it does collect a great deal of information.
The #1 thing Twitter has over BlueSky and Mastodon and all the other competitors is always the PEOPLE— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 4, 2023
That’s what will make Meta launching new their Twitter competitor “Threads” so interesting. They’ll port everyone’s handles over from Instagram and have PEOPLE right away 👀
Recommended
A very interesting point. In the past, competitors had to work hard to get name recognition and convince users to join a whole new platform. Instagram already has the users and user names will migrate automatically to 'Threads'. Will this give Threads the edge other platforms have been missing?
Hmm...— Doc_Ed (@ed_alca) July 5, 2023
Do boomers & Genxers really need such app?
As a Meta Advertiser that doesn’t like rate limits for viewing tweets…— Tyler (@whatsup1246) July 4, 2023
This is a huge W and smart timing
Many Twitter users were upset when rate limits were placed on tweets over the weekend, so perhaps this is perfect timing for a new app. Disgruntled tweeps may be looking for an alternative.
The need for truth eventually wins out. Everything Facebook blocked as wrong or misinformation during COVID ended up being true. Twitter will be the place you go for accuracy and truth.— Cody (@cartm25) July 4, 2023
If you hurry you can get in on the ground floor of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta selling all of your personal data to anyone and everyone that offers them a buck (or a Chinese Yuan or a Russian Ruble) for your data.— Joe Baizuo (@JBaizuo) July 4, 2023
Opinions were varied as tweeps read more about the new competitor.
How about get Facebook right first! It's a NO for me!— C Lak (@apostolicblazen) July 4, 2023
I’m ready the kick Twitter to the curb at my earliest opportunity.— theCaptain🟡🟡🟡🟡 (@Captain1766) July 4, 2023
It’s a great platform but poorly owned, managed.
Can’t wait to get banned from it— MC Trucker (@MCTrucker1607) July 4, 2023
If it is anything like Twitter pre-Elon, it won't take long for conservatives to be banned.
Cage match: https://t.co/xzCOqLqa4a— Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) July 4, 2023
It's not exactly a cage match, but it is a fight between the platforms. May the most free win!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member