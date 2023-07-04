Cori Bush takes the opportunity to tell Americans what we owe her on Indpendence Day

America can always count on leftists doing their very best to rain on your Independence Day parade every July 4th. Never one to disappoint, Cori Bush, Congresswoman from Missouri, had her own ridiculous take today.

The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human.



Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now ✊🏾 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2023

Ah, reparations! Certainly, you saw that coming from a mile away.

MLK Jr., civil rights leader:

“When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir.”



Cori Bush, 🤡🌎 ambassador: https://t.co/BoqUDAqlNz — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 4, 2023

Apparently, it isn't enough for Bush to be an elected official making 6 figures a year in the most free country in the world. America still owes her.

Here’s my proposed “reparations”:



We’ll buy you a one-way ticket.



Anywhere you want.



You must renounce your American citizenship.



And never come back. https://t.co/DPFKPupNZr — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 4, 2023

Seems fair. Of course, chances are she would never accept that plan as she has an amazing life right here in America.

What a disgusting Tweet from a disgusting woman. https://t.co/lzxjLWXqwI — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 4, 2023

Just an absolute pile of rancid filth. https://t.co/yp0bjoT9Do — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 4, 2023

What can we expect from such a bitter vessel?

People like Cori Bush could never build anything as great as what she’s trying to destroy. https://t.co/PzS7GXO6Pa — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 4, 2023

Bush has done a fantastic job of taking advantage of the opportunities in this country while simultaneously trying to tear it down.

This is rubbish. Cori has no knowledge of what the framers did or didn’t believe evidently or what their efforts were. She should understand why people like Frederick Douglass honored and revered them. https://t.co/wnSKbR1Ptn — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) July 4, 2023

It is way more financially beneficial to her to act aggrieved.

Democrats hate this country https://t.co/8GkZDFJ7Z9 — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 4, 2023

That is the only obvious takeaway.

Just a U.S. Congresswoman demanding reparations on the 4th of July…



As we learned during COVID, these people truly are Marxists at heart, but they only let that be fully known when they think its safe to do so.



They seem to think its getting safer on almost a daily basis.

😡🤮 https://t.co/nVY9aGWm8W — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) July 4, 2023

Why are you even here in this country? You NEVER have one positive thing to say about the greatest country on earth. The entire population of the USA is not going to change to accommodate your whining and race baiting. It’s 2023. Get your warped mind out of the 1800s. https://t.co/zC6igzNXXh — Pat C in Central FL 🏝☀️ (@BeachCity55) July 4, 2023

There are no consequences for the nonsense they spew so they continue to do so.

Ma'am, if you hate America so much - why don't you just leave? You are FREE to do so. And Delta is ready when you are. https://t.co/BNHRO86d1k — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 4, 2023

The way the airlines have been running lately, there is no guarantee a flight will actually be available, but she can go cry to Secretary Pete about that.







