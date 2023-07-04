Philadelphia murderer identified as BLM trans activist and 'poof', there goes that story
Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his
Here's proof that Moms for Liberty are 'just straight-up Nazis'
If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom...
Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
MSNBC discusses the right-wing politics of RFK Jr.
Oilfield_Rando OWNS smug WaPo writer for 'going there' to hate on America for...
BREAKING: Let freedom ring! Preliminary injunction granted to protect free speech in Misso...
Kamala Harris reminds us ALL the Left can't meme and it's hilariously painful...
Bree Newsome Bass says if you're waving our lousy country's flag now, you're...
And BOOM! BRUTAL thread takes WHINY whiners whining about CO web designer/LGBTQ case...
Jennifer Rubin sounds alarm over SCOTUS transforming into illegitimate 'supreme right-wing...
Rebekah Jones is too drained from her Florida exodus to think of clever...
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to...

Cori Bush takes the opportunity to tell Americans what we owe her on Indpendence Day

justmindy  |  6:56 PM on July 04, 2023

America can always count on leftists doing their very best to rain on your Independence Day parade every July 4th. Never one to disappoint, Cori Bush, Congresswoman from Missouri, had her own ridiculous take today.

Ah, reparations! Certainly, you saw that coming from a mile away.

Apparently, it isn't enough for Bush to be an elected official making 6 figures a year in the most free country in the world. America still owes her.

Seems fair. Of course, chances are she would never accept that plan as she has an amazing life right here in America.

Recommended

Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his
Brett T.

What can we expect from such a bitter vessel?

Bush has done a fantastic job of taking advantage of the opportunities in this country while simultaneously trying to tear it down.

It is way more financially beneficial to her to act aggrieved.

That is the only obvious takeaway.

There are no consequences for the nonsense they spew so they continue to do so.

The way the airlines have been running lately, there is no guarantee a flight will actually be available, but she can go cry to Secretary Pete about that.



Tags: CONGRESS INDEPENDENCE DAY MISSOURI REPARATIONS SLAVERY CORI BUSH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his
Brett T.
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)
Sam J.
Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied
Brett T.
Kamala Harris reminds us ALL the Left can't meme and it's hilariously painful (for her)
Sam J.
Here's proof that Moms for Liberty are 'just straight-up Nazis'
Brett T.
If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom today
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his Brett T.