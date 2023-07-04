Philadelphia murderer identified as BLM trans activist and 'poof', there goes that story

The name of the mass shooter who killed 5 and injured 2 at a concert in Philadelphia Monday night has been released. Go ahead and count on the story dropping from the news very quickly now that the identity is known.

Gunman arrested in Philadelphia mass shooting that left 5 dead is BLM activist who wore women's clothes: sources https://t.co/rZndx0iiJk — NEWS MAKER (@NEWS_MAKER) July 4, 2023

The gunman dresses like a woman most of the time and is also a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist. He hits all the Bingo squares on the leftist score card.

Happening Now: Kimbrady Carriker, a transgender BLM activist is the suspect in the Philadelphia shooting that killed 5 adults and injured two children. The police have yet to find a motive.



Families were enjoying a 4th of July event when he opened fire on innocent civilians… pic.twitter.com/l7kMFjQu1Y — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) July 4, 2023

Media won’t talk about this so we will



Transgender shooter was arrested on Monday after shooting & killing five people & injuring two children in Philadelphia



Time to start having a national dialogue on Trans mass shooters that target children



Enough!!

https://t.co/7XwIwCo85G — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 4, 2023

It is by no means a coincidence that we are seeing this trend. — David (@D_Oak2k) July 4, 2023

If the media wants to talk about mental health, perhaps they should start by discussing why there seems to more trans terrorists lately.

More dialogue on hormone replacement, hormone balance/imbalance and the possible mental imbalance caused from either. If a person is already borderline disturbed, it won't take much to set them off. — Mary McKnight (@MaryMcK52530170) July 4, 2023

More dialogue on hormone replacement, hormone balance/imbalance and the possible mental imbalance caused from either. If a person is already borderline disturbed, it won't take much to set them off. — Mary McKnight (@MaryMcK52530170) July 4, 2023

The Nashville shooting was a huge cover up. The country is seeing the pattern and corporate media is refusing to acknowledge what is right before our eyes.

1. Philly has the strictest gun laws in the state.



2. The shooter was trans.



There was a brief mention of the shooting this morning in Pittsburgh local news.



We’ll never hear about it again for the first 2 facts I mentioned. — MAGA🇺🇸Pittsburgh🇺🇸412🇺🇸 (@Garcticall) July 4, 2023

Did she leave a manifesto we will never see? I think they are getting hired. Why else would they hide the info. — gltg🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸NO DMS PLEASE (@gltgrif) July 4, 2023

The media is extremely quiet about this Philadelphia trans mass shooter because they don't want to admit that there is a problem going on right now mentally with these trans shooters and with the overwhelming amount of people who choose to undergo "Gender Affirming Care." — Malcolm FleX - Enigmatic Desperado (@Malcolm_fleX48) July 4, 2023

There is only so long the media can cover up the obvious from the public.

This story will vanish like the transgender mass murders in Nashville & Colorado Springs.



Doesn't fit The Party's narrative.



Gunman arrested for Philadelphia mass shooting which left 5 dead is BLM activist who wore women's clothes: sources https://t.co/hI8MKI7YhM via @nypost — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) July 4, 2023

The only way the story won't vanish, is for the citizens of America to demand legislators stop ignoring this issue. The public must push for answers.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



















