CBS calls new Florida law 'controversial' and is quickly corrected by Christina Pushaw

justmindy  |  6:28 PM on July 03, 2023
Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Today, CBS News ran a story labeling the new law in Florida that no longer recognizes driver's licenses given to illegal immigrants in other states as 'controversial'.

Controversial? It used to be sensible not to give people in the country illegally permission to drive on our roads. 

Christina Pushaw, rapid response for Ron DeSantis, shot back clarifying the law is not at all controversial. 

Apparently, CBS has a way different definition of "controversial" than other people.

Oh no, of course not! When it is a license to carry a gun, of course states are free to not recognize your ownership as valid. Duh.

Only Americans are required to show legal papers to prove who they are, clearly. Illegal immigrants shouldn't be bothered with all that tiresome paper work. Heh.

As usual, leftists on Twitter assume all illegal immigrants are good for is picking their crops and building their houses. 

This tweet wraps it up. There are many reasons states are abusing immigration to their benefit. That is what should be controversial, not following the letter of the law.

