CBS calls new Florida law 'controversial' and is quickly corrected by Christina Pushaw

Today, CBS News ran a story labeling the new law in Florida that no longer recognizes driver's licenses given to illegal immigrants in other states as 'controversial'.

A controversial Florida law that took effect Saturday no longer recognizes driver's licenses issued to undocumented immigrants from other states, among other restrictions. https://t.co/iuEWo38AzI — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 3, 2023

Controversial? It used to be sensible not to give people in the country illegally permission to drive on our roads.

It’s not “controversial” to prohibit illegal aliens from obtaining government documents like driver licenses while they are here illegally. Try immigrating illegally to a foreign country as an American, then demand a local drivers license… You will be laughed at, then deported. https://t.co/AO82YoeSLx — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 3, 2023

Christina Pushaw, rapid response for Ron DeSantis, shot back clarifying the law is not at all controversial.

I love my state! Why the hell would anyone issue a driver's license to someone who is in the country illegally? The privilege of driving belongs to citizens and legal immigrants only. https://t.co/f6hkle4Pip — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) July 3, 2023

Thank you Governor DeSantis for taking away incentives from illegal aliens to remain in Florida. They're free to migrate to the blue states where they support illegal immigration. FL shouldn't have to suffer the consequences of open borders caused by the Biden administration. https://t.co/J4IAtUPtGe — Dr. Maria Peiro (@MariaPeiro305) July 3, 2023

“Controversial” to ask people to come here legally, seem common sense to me https://t.co/PEolYOvtnl — Evan Power (@EvanPower) July 3, 2023

Apparently, CBS has a way different definition of "controversial" than other people.

What's "controversial" about it?



Is New Jersey not recognizing a concealed carry permit from Pennsylvania "controversial"? https://t.co/BHKwKE0uN0 — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) July 3, 2023

Oh no, of course not! When it is a license to carry a gun, of course states are free to not recognize your ownership as valid. Duh.

Question: How would an "undocumented immigrant" obtain a driver's license? I received my first driver's license at age 14 and every time I have renewed it, I was expected to prove who I am. Without documentation, I could not do so. https://t.co/TpUbw7fQ0A — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) July 3, 2023

Only Americans are required to show legal papers to prove who they are, clearly. Illegal immigrants shouldn't be bothered with all that tiresome paper work. Heh.

Trucks should never enter the state of Florida again. Have fun trying to get any construction done as well. https://t.co/31joT1GSr0 — Rob Israel (@robisraelart) July 3, 2023

I see a rise in produce prices on the horizon... https://t.co/6gV0ArVEw9 — barbara W (@barbarajwic) July 3, 2023

As usual, leftists on Twitter assume all illegal immigrants are good for is picking their crops and building their houses.

I agree with Florida's law https://t.co/JSWXE1TuUo — Proud Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@LoriBlaney) July 3, 2023

It shouldn’t be controversial at all. The fact that we even entertain illegal aliens is ridiculous https://t.co/YhliOWZac8 — Onmyrail (@Onmyrail1) July 3, 2023

It’s an excellent law. States that condone illegality are unjust. Sanctuary states use the lie that it is safer for the residents. That’s a lie. Sanctuary states are for power. Taking it from citizens. They count everyone for congressional seats. It’s a scam on Americans. https://t.co/rXu9vaSDR4 — Robert (@Robertchef77) July 3, 2023

This tweet wraps it up. There are many reasons states are abusing immigration to their benefit. That is what should be controversial, not following the letter of the law.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







