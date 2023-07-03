Bethany Mandel calls out modest dressmaker 'Sondeflor' for recent ad campaign

Apparently, some brands are slow to learn or they simply do not care about the business of conservative customers. Today, Bethany Mandel shared the latest company to give the proverbial finger to women.

One of my favorite dress shops- a modest old fashioned linen company- featured a man modeling their dresses. They’re down 1,000 followers and the comments are a dumpster fire for them. I truly do not understand what they expected. Who do they think their audience is? pic.twitter.com/n7YmzUXZs0 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 3, 2023

The brand, 'Sondeflor', featured a campaign with David Ross Lawn, a self described 'gender fluid contemplative composer, pianist and tenor'. Basically, he's a guy who looks like he got into his aunt's closet.

What is even crazier from a PR perspective is they are allowing him to argue with people in the comments. pic.twitter.com/acK1Hix3Rz — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 3, 2023

Immediately, customers of the brand complained about yet another man invading a space reserved for women. Not only did the brand ignore the complaints, they allowed this man to argue with women consumers in the comments.

Dear companies of America: I have no marketing background but I will help your marketing department. Tip one: Know and respect your customers. Tip two: Don’t crap on your customers. That’s it. That’s all there is. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 3, 2023

Is it really that difficult for a brand that makes very modest dresses to just have women model the dresses? It isn't rocket science.

It’s the Bud Light experience for a women’s company. Their marketing team did not know, did not respect their core customer base. TBD if it’ll be a fatal blow, but judging by the comments, I’m not the only one who won’t be shopping there again. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 3, 2023

Of course we don't know if women will stop shopping the brand, but again, why should brands expect the dollars of consumers they clearly do not respect.

Why not just put the clothes on a horse? https://t.co/imMaiJgn0s — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) July 3, 2023

They might as well since they are completely unaware of who their customer base actually is.

Not going to get into the weeds on the issue itself because it's all been said before, but the key to understanding these kinds of marketing missteps is that marketing/advertising folks, fundamentally, do not see themselves as selling products. I know because I was one of them https://t.co/t4VPKeIVhw — Ryan Brady (@ryanpbradymedia) July 3, 2023

Clearly, they see themselves as activists more than employees of the company. Apparently, the company is just fine with the arrangement of not making money, as well.

What did I just watch? - "modest old fashioned linen company- featured a man modeling their dresses" version 🤡🤡🤮🤮 https://t.co/lBI9RxKUto — @whatwasthataga4 (@whatwasthataga4) July 3, 2023

Women really are not allowed to live anywhere without a man deciding he can do it better.

He’s berating their customers in the comments too… pic.twitter.com/5Qt7fDPuFP — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) July 3, 2023

Someone has to keep those mouthy women in their place and this "contemplative composer" is just the um 'man' to do it.

If I’d just seen this image without any comment I would have assumed it was a parody. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) July 3, 2023

Most normal people would think it was a joke. Unbelievably, it's real.

Woke activists don’t want to look like religious homeschool moms. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 3, 2023

This is the most hysterical part. Woke activists run around with no shirt half the time. They aren't going to wear modest dresses.

Every beauty and fashion brand is doing this. I don’t know where I will buy my clothes and make up 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Terry Ann (@terryannonline) July 3, 2023

If a brand wants an audience ready to buy, conservative women are running out of options, so speak up!

They're obviously willing to sacrifice their customers/audience for the sake of their alphabet mafia religion — Joshua 🇺🇲 (@aDrowsyPoet) July 3, 2023

Yeah….. big flop for them. — nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) July 3, 2023

I don't understand these woke companies pissing their customers off, women, by erasing them. — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 3, 2023

They had to go for that .01% of the untapped dress consumer population — SW_LZ_2000 (@regards_lz) July 3, 2023

There really is no rational way of explaining this. It's a cult and you can not reason with a cult. We're going to need a LOT of deprogrammers and it is going to take a long long time — NOTANEMOPROG (@NOTANEMOPROG) July 3, 2023

Clearly. Good luck with this business strategy, Sondeflor.

