Bethany Mandel calls out modest dressmaker 'Sondeflor' for recent ad campaign

justmindy  |  8:04 PM on July 03, 2023

Apparently, some brands are slow to learn or they simply do not care about the business of conservative customers. Today, Bethany Mandel shared the latest company to give the proverbial finger to women.

The brand, 'Sondeflor', featured a campaign with David Ross Lawn, a self described 'gender fluid contemplative composer, pianist and tenor'. Basically, he's a guy who looks like he got into his aunt's closet.

Immediately, customers of the brand complained about yet another man invading a space reserved for women. Not only did the brand ignore the complaints, they allowed this man to argue with women consumers in the comments.

Is it really that difficult for a brand that makes very modest dresses to just have women model the dresses? It isn't rocket science.

Of course we don't know if women will stop shopping the brand, but again, why should brands expect the dollars of consumers they clearly do not respect.

They might as well since they are completely unaware of who their customer base actually is.

Clearly, they see themselves as activists more than employees of the company. Apparently, the company is just fine with the arrangement of not making money, as well.

Women really are not allowed to live anywhere without a man deciding he can do it better.

Someone has to keep those mouthy women in their place and this "contemplative composer" is just the um 'man' to do it. 

Most normal people would think it was a joke. Unbelievably, it's real.

This is the most hysterical part. Woke activists run around with no shirt half the time. They aren't going to wear modest dresses.

If a brand wants an audience ready to buy, conservative women are running out of options, so speak up!

Clearly. Good luck with this business strategy, Sondeflor.

