On Sunday morning news, Pete Buttigieg claims '303 Creative' was looking for trouble

The Sunday news shows were full of pundits and politicians opining on the latest Supreme Court decisions. Not to be outdone, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, offered an interesting take on the 303 Creative LLC case.

When asked for his thoughts on SCOTUS decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, Pete Buttigieg claims without evidence that Lorie Smith "only went into the wedding business for the purpose of provoking a case like this." pic.twitter.com/Ln6KTqsfbe — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 2, 2023

Buttigieg claims Lorie Smith, the owner of the web design company, only went into the wedding business to provoke a case like this. There is no evidence that is an accurate summary of her motivations.

Buttigieg only went into the military — where his primary role was destroying US computer hardware — to run for president. https://t.co/CttpLb1RYX — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) July 2, 2023

I mean, if Pete can make up crazy claims, other people can do the same. Seems only fair.

How many flights were cancelled this week, Pete? How many vacations ruined?

Nice tan, Pete#July4thWeekend https://t.co/YlNsLFZEcV — Ultra-Extreme Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) July 2, 2023

Maybe Mayor Pete should focus more on his actual job rather than focusing on things having nothing to do with his duties. Or is he being interviewed as a private citizen? — Lisa P71 (@farmhousefreak) July 2, 2023

Pete Buttigieg wants bridges to keep collapsing and trains to keep derailing by hiring based on favoring woke categories. — Ultra MAGA Warrior (@nlwpkm3) July 2, 2023





He really ought to be working on the air travel nightmare every holiday and leave free speech issues to the SCOTUS. — Hopster 👧 (@bopbottle) July 2, 2023

You would think there was no transportation problems in America since the guy who is in charge of handling said problems, is on the news talking about events not even in his wheelhouse.

Everything Mayor Pete says is 100% backwards. This is exactly why the patrons chose her bakery. https://t.co/6uzifMTdU4 — Keith Filer❌ (@K_Filer) July 2, 2023

Speaking of motivations, many people are saying this firm was chosen so the 'aggrieved' could provoke this case.

WHAT. What a REMARKABLY DESPICABLE allegation. My God. — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) July 2, 2023

303Creative should sue him personally for this. — Byron Smith (@Byron4Tradition) July 2, 2023

Hope she sues. — Redhibiscus (@Red_hibiscus1) July 2, 2023

She should sue him for defamation — R O S A 🇺🇸🇵🇹 (@rcantz1964) July 2, 2023

Maybe a new lawsuit should be in the works. This time, against Secretary Pete for this disparagement.

Mayor Pete is a liar. He has no earthly idea why Ms. Smith went into the cake business. Check your facts before you accuse people. Arrogant little twerp. — Deirdre Robinson (@DeirdreDrdr) July 2, 2023

Unless he lives in her brain, he has no idea why she chose to go into the wedding business. It is all baseless conjecture.

Take a flight Buttgigg Oh wait The skies are screwed — mary (@paul73189345) July 2, 2023

He would be better off taking a long walk off a short pier because it's close to impossible to find on time flights right now.

Unless you are trying to claim intolerance to get your 15 mins of fame on the lame stream media outlets by harassing a private business why would you not go elsewhere? Tolerance goes both ways — libertybelle58 (@helensm95176611) July 2, 2023

Exactly. Getting along in society requires both sides to not try and agitate the other. If one business won't serve you, find a better one. That is what makes this a free country.

ditor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!











