On Sunday morning news, Pete Buttigieg claims '303 Creative' was looking for trouble

justmindy  |  3:58 PM on July 02, 2023
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

The Sunday news shows were full of pundits and politicians opining on the latest Supreme Court decisions. Not to be outdone, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, offered an interesting take on the 303 Creative LLC case.

Buttigieg claims Lorie Smith, the owner of the web design company, only went into the wedding business to provoke a case like this. There is no evidence that is an accurate summary of her motivations.

I mean, if Pete can make up crazy claims, other people can do the same. Seems only fair.

Hunter Biden had a fast car and a crack pipe, but the video didn't stay in Las Vegas
justmindy


You would think there was no transportation problems in America since the guy who is in charge of handling said problems, is on the news talking about events not even in his wheelhouse.

Speaking of motivations, many people are saying this firm was chosen so the 'aggrieved' could provoke this case.

Maybe a new lawsuit should be in the works. This time, against Secretary Pete for this disparagement. 

Unless he lives in her brain, he has no idea why she chose to go into the wedding business. It is all baseless conjecture.

He would be better off taking a long walk off a short pier because it's close to impossible to find on time flights right now.

Exactly. Getting along in society requires both sides to not try and agitate the other. If one business won't serve you, find a better one. That is what makes this a free country.

Hunter Biden had a fast car and a crack pipe, but the video didn't stay in Las Vegas justmindy