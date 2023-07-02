Hunter Biden had a fast car and a crack pipe, but the video...
'Moms for Liberty' convention wraps up with a touching send off

justmindy  |  9:09 PM on July 02, 2023

Over the last few days, Moms for Liberty hosted a national conference in Philadephia.The group works tirelessly to protect children in America's school and ensure election of quality School Board candidates, With that work, enemies and protestors will follow. They even faced groups attempting to get their event cancelled before it even began.

When they arrived at the conference, participants were met with jeers and chants.

Through it all, the women of the organization held their heads high and behaved with dignity.

The staff at the conference center showed their appreciation to the group as they left today, and it was heartening to see the care and concern extended.

There is no force greater than a mother's love and more powerful than a group of mothers united to protect their children.

Indeed, this is why there is such resistance to this group. They shine the bright light of truth on the darkness some were bringing in to America's schools.

There is no fear or false indoctrination able to stop a group of dedicated women.

In order to benefit their kids, Mothers will travel and gather together to formulate a plan for a national movement.

No magic force field is needed. The love and determination of mothers is powerful enough as Moms for Liberty demonstrated this weekend.

