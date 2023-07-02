'Moms for Liberty' convention wraps up with a touching send off

Over the last few days, Moms for Liberty hosted a national conference in Philadephia.The group works tirelessly to protect children in America's school and ensure election of quality School Board candidates, With that work, enemies and protestors will follow. They even faced groups attempting to get their event cancelled before it even began.

Moms for Liberty are absolutely not a hate group&attempt to shut them down is due to their effectiveness. But how is it not a violation of their First Amendment rights that elected officials are trying to get their event canceled? How is this not government shutting down speech? https://t.co/lGU7ZLs3Dr — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 25, 2023

When they arrived at the conference, participants were met with jeers and chants.

"SHAME, SHAME, SHAME"



Protestors greeted #MomsForLiberty with boos, chants, flags, and signs as they arrived for their national summit in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/2pFy2ffPf4 — Ed Post 🎓 (@edu_post) July 2, 2023

Philly police arrest and haul away an LGBTQ protestor outside the Moms for Liberty event. pic.twitter.com/z6dlZEqx5M — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 2, 2023

I spoke with some of these people. The mixture of total ignorance, malice, and righteous certainty (so, the gnostic disposition) was obviously a defining trait.https://t.co/HNa7yCb247 — James Lindsay, America's Top Mom (@ConceptualJames) July 2, 2023

Through it all, the women of the organization held their heads high and behaved with dignity.

Awesome footage from the end of the Moms for Liberty conference.



Marriott staff lined up to applaud the women for the way they handled themsleves over the weekend.



Protesters can screech all they want. Normal Americans are on the side of decency.pic.twitter.com/izmqeympy2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 2, 2023

The staff at the conference center showed their appreciation to the group as they left today, and it was heartening to see the care and concern extended.

WATCH: Byron Donalds SLAMS 'hate group' smear campaign against Moms for Liberty in FIERY speech: “There is no earthly force more powerful than the love of a mother for her children”.



Perfectly said 👏👏👏https://t.co/mYs9MijDeO — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) July 2, 2023

There is no force greater than a mother's love and more powerful than a group of mothers united to protect their children.

“When enough Moms and Dads understand what’s happening to our kids, we are going to stop this child abuse.” @BillboardChris #m4lsummit23 #joyfulwarriors pic.twitter.com/UD37GCbpaR — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) July 2, 2023

Indeed, this is why there is such resistance to this group. They shine the bright light of truth on the darkness some were bringing in to America's schools.

This. 🔥🔥🔥

We are "war moms" & you ain't seen nothing yet. The Left's predation & indoctrination of America's children awoke a sleeping giant unlike anything they could have imagined.



If stopping a Marxist revolution is required to protect our kids, that's what we'll do. https://t.co/PQR9reOx43 — Moms For Liberty, Williamson County - TN (@Moms4LibertyWC) July 1, 2023

There is no fear or false indoctrination able to stop a group of dedicated women.

“Moms for liberty is the national conversation because Mothers will stop a revolution if it means protecting their kids.” @ConceptualJames #m4lsummit23 #joyfulwarriors pic.twitter.com/U3H9kDKxsC — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) July 1, 2023

In order to benefit their kids, Mothers will travel and gather together to formulate a plan for a national movement.

“There is no magic force field built around your children. You are the force field.” @Rebecca74206570 #m4lsummit23 #joyfulwarriors pic.twitter.com/8p2WY9HeM3 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) July 2, 2023

No magic force field is needed. The love and determination of mothers is powerful enough as Moms for Liberty demonstrated this weekend.

