Joy Reid claims Harvard admitted her because of affirmative action and nobody was shocked

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling forbidding racial preference in college admission, many pundits have waxed poetic for and against this decision. Not to be left out of the conversation, Joy Ann Reid chose to add her two cents.

🔴 NEW VIDEO: @JoyAnnReid recently proclaimed that the only reason she got into Harvard was due to affirmative action.



Imagine ADMITTING to something so embarrassing.



Unlike Joy, I applaud the SCOTUS for its decision to stop treating my blackness like a disability. pic.twitter.com/HgdHnMgY1E — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) July 2, 2023

Not that any person listening to her was shocked, but Reid confirmed she only got into Harvard because of racial quotas or affirmative action.

She didn’t really need to tell us. Everything she say tells us she didn’t get there by being smart. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) July 2, 2023

I figured that out on my own. — Oplakany (@oplakany) July 2, 2023

Joy Reid accidentally has the best argument against affirmative action. https://t.co/7CldROPSoP — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 2, 2023

Literally, the most obvious thing ever.

The only reason she got this job is AA. She brings nothing meaningful to the table other than race baiting. — Johnny Connolly (@HereizzJohnny) July 2, 2023

Duh. Same with her msnbc gig — Gerard (@gerardthelawyer) July 2, 2023

She probably got her job the same way. — Cynthia Tait (@tait_cynthia) July 2, 2023

Reid again…. And they still let her on the air… I’d love to know what dirt she’s holding on her bosses! LMAO it has to be serious! https://t.co/TnFk80mR31 — Steve Hampton (@Stephen57475438) July 2, 2023

Exactly, It is also the only reason she still has a job and every one knows it. Her ratings are in the dumpster and any other host would have been replaced.

My brain has short-circuited hearing @POTUS and so many Americans embrace discrimination by skin color, sex and race. — HI808 (@Hi808de) July 2, 2023

To be fair, Biden's brain short circuited a long time ago, so you are in good company.

Amen! Judge people by the contents of their character, not the color of their skin. #MLK. — Michael (@Michael59654298) July 2, 2023

This is exactly what the Supreme Court said we should strive to do. Judge students simply by their ability and accomplishments.

Of course she couldn’t get in on merit. There’s no space on the application for “race- hustling.” — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 2, 2023

That may be a category on the application at MSNBC, though.

Watching Joy Reid...it appears she should have been "admitted" to somewhere....but it certainly wasn't Harvard! Her "disability" needed to be handled intensely elsewhere by medical professionals. — B.A. Hunt (@Bcurious65) July 2, 2023

Ha! She definitely needs therapy for all the grievances she carries around every single day of her life.

Reid's statement also begs the question whether she also got out of Harvard only due to affirmative action. https://t.co/B19aoFxFBq — Space 🚀 Coaster 🎢 (@space_florida) July 2, 2023

It certainly does not appear she learned much while she was there.

She's proud of her meritless admittance. — White Christian American (@71_blazer) July 2, 2023

We know Joy Ann. It's obvious every time you open your mouth. — Blue Front (@bluefront84) July 2, 2023

At minimum, the least surprising news ever is out on the table now and we can all continue to mock her for her dedication to always being wrong.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











