Joy Reid claims Harvard admitted her because of affirmative action and nobody was shocked

justmindy  |  3:21 PM on July 02, 2023

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling forbidding racial preference in college admission, many pundits have waxed poetic for and against this decision. Not to be left out of the conversation, Joy Ann Reid chose to add her two cents.

Not that any person listening to her was shocked, but Reid confirmed she only got into Harvard because of racial quotas or affirmative action.

Literally, the most obvious thing ever.

Doug P.

Exactly, It is also the only reason she still has a job and every one knows it. Her ratings are in the dumpster and any other host would have been replaced.

To be fair, Biden's brain short circuited a long time ago, so you are in good company.

This is exactly what the Supreme Court said we should strive to do. Judge students simply by their ability and accomplishments.

That may be a category on the application at MSNBC, though.

Ha! She definitely needs therapy for all the grievances she carries around every single day of her life.

It certainly does not appear she learned much while she was there.

At minimum, the least surprising news ever is out on the table now and we can all continue to mock her for her dedication to always being wrong.

