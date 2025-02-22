Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and DOGE

Usually, CNN wins the award for best chyrons, but check out this one from Fox News: "The DOGE Chainsaw Massacre! Dems Triggered by Musk & His Cost-Cutting Crew of Nerds." We have a lot more confidence in this genius-level crew of nerds than we do in the entrenched federal bureaucracy.

The last we heard from CNN in that polls indicated that 70 percent of Americans believed that President Donald Trump was following through on his campaign promises. Fox News' Jessica Tarlov heard differently from James Carville of all people and says that there is a huge drop in support for Trump and Elon Musk. That's a nice narrative they've got going, but it doesn't wash.

JESSICA TARLOV: There is a huge drop in support for Trump and Musk, and DOGE. There were a bunch of polls. People are upset at Musk, and Trump is under water on the economy... Pam Bondi going to CPAC. pic.twitter.com/oc2jpUCQKK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 22, 2025

Where are those polls? I didn’t see any negative poll. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) February 22, 2025

This is why @dbongino has awarded Tarlov "QUEEN OF THE KARENS" — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) February 22, 2025

Complete lies. — Will 🇺🇸 (@NoLeftTurns) February 22, 2025

I can't say that I know any Trump voters that have dropped their support since he's entered office...he's doing the things he said he would do! — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) February 22, 2025

A poll from yesterday reported that 70% of Americans are on board with what Trump has been doing. @JessicaTarlov relies on cat lady polls. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) February 22, 2025

Rasmussen today- 55% approve of Elon and DOGE up 4 — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) February 22, 2025

Trump support is stronger than ever.



You listen to fake polls.



Those were the same polls that predicted Kamala would win 50% of the swing states.



She won none. — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) February 22, 2025

Information Warfare. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 22, 2025

They keep repeating this talking point hoping it will become true — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) February 22, 2025

People can't keep up with all of the winning, Trump's working at such a fast pace to do what he was elected to do.

That is EXACTLY what it is. The left keeps telling us people are upset and some on the periphery not paying attention will start to believe it. But those paying attention are NOT upset, they're LOVING IT. — Laura Townsend (@LauraOpines) February 22, 2025

And ICE is arresting and deporting illegal aliens who've committed murder and child rape — "The worst of the worst," as border czar Tom Homan said. Where does Tarlov get the idea they're deporting anyone who speaks Spanish?

So now Jessica Tarlov is saying that ICE is arresting people for speaking Spanish.

Don’t worry Jessica, it’s only those with a Southern Spanish accent. pic.twitter.com/Ou439pISal — TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) February 22, 2025

