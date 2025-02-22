Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and DOGE

Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 22, 2025
Meme

Usually, CNN wins the award for best chyrons, but check out this one from Fox News: "The DOGE Chainsaw Massacre! Dems Triggered by Musk & His Cost-Cutting Crew of Nerds." We have a lot more confidence in this genius-level crew of nerds than we do in the entrenched federal bureaucracy.

The last we heard from CNN in that polls indicated that 70 percent of Americans believed that President Donald Trump was following through on his campaign promises. Fox News' Jessica Tarlov heard differently from James Carville of all people and says that there is a huge drop in support for Trump and Elon Musk. That's a nice narrative they've got going, but it doesn't wash.

People can't keep up with all of the winning, Trump's working at such a fast pace to do what he was elected to do.

And ICE is arresting and deporting illegal aliens who've committed murder and child rape — "The worst of the worst," as border czar Tom Homan said. Where does Tarlov get the idea they're deporting anyone who speaks Spanish?

