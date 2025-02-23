Everybody Gets a Trophy: Kamala Harris Presented with ‘Runner-Up Prize’ at NAACP Image Awards

Illinois Dem Wants Federal Workers to Engage in Mass Civil Disobedience By Not...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:18 AM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Note: The following story contains satire.

In what can best be described as a consolation prize, failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris was presented with the Chairman’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night. Harris accepted the prize dressed in an oversized outfit that looked like it was stolen from the set of Janet Jackson’s 1989 music video for ‘Rhythm Nation.’

Here’s her walk-up. (WATCH)

All that was missing was the late Bert Parks singing, ‘There she is, didn’t win America.’

At the podium, Kamala switched back to campaign mode delivering a word salad worthy of the occasion. Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

“Some see the flames on the horizon, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask, what do we do now?...This chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us, by we the people.”

The following video will now accompany the definition of ‘Cringe’ in the Merriam-Webster dictionary. (WATCH)

Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency
Warren Squire
It's so weird to mention flames considering how many in the Los Angeles area lost their homes thanks to the climate change cult policies of the Democrat Party.

Kamala was incomprehensible as always. Some posters hoped Barbara Billingsley would show up and say, ‘Excuse me, stewardess, I speak Word Salad.’ Or, some of these guys.

We're pretty sure Kamala and three bottles of wine wrote this speech.

Even more commenters were confused by what Kamala was wearing.

‘I’ll see you in 23.’

We suspect KDH was striving for that KJP look.

David Byrne from the Talking Heads called and he wants his 1980s wardrobe back.

Thankfully, Kamala's running for president was a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Thanks to Kamala this NAACP award will forevermore be known as ‘The L.’

