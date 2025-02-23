Everybody Gets a Trophy: Kamala Harris Presented with ‘Runner-Up Prize’ at NAACP Image Awards

Note: The following story contains satire.

In what can best be described as a consolation prize, failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris was presented with the Chairman’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night. Harris accepted the prize dressed in an oversized outfit that looked like it was stolen from the set of Janet Jackson’s 1989 music video for ‘Rhythm Nation.’

Here’s her walk-up. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris accepting the presidential runner up award at the NAACP Image Awards.

pic.twitter.com/oJmrt6WoZE — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 23, 2025

All that was missing was the late Bert Parks singing, ‘There she is, didn’t win America.’

At the podium, Kamala switched back to campaign mode delivering a word salad worthy of the occasion. Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

“Some see the flames on the horizon, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask, what do we do now?...This chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us, by we the people.”

The following video will now accompany the definition of ‘Cringe’ in the Merriam-Webster dictionary. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris received the Chairman’s Award at #NAACPImageAwards aired on CBS: “Some see the flames on the horizon, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask, what do we do now?...This chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies… pic.twitter.com/1kGnrYdgrJ — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) February 23, 2025

Yes, many Califonians saw flames on the horizon as democrats let their state burn — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) February 23, 2025

I thought the same thing, is she talking about California??? — Tabitha Stevens8 (@TabithaStevens8) February 23, 2025

It's so weird to mention flames considering how many in the Los Angeles area lost their homes thanks to the climate change cult policies of the Democrat Party.

Kamala was incomprehensible as always. Some posters hoped Barbara Billingsley would show up and say, ‘Excuse me, stewardess, I speak Word Salad.’ Or, some of these guys.

I wonder if we can get van Jones and Simone Sanders and Joy Reid and Abby Phillip to get together and explain to us what she was saying.

Because I sure as hell don't know. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) February 23, 2025

Think about it. Someone wrote this speech and didn't instantly throw up on their keyboard. I kind of respect it. — Joe (@JakAttak6417) February 23, 2025

We're pretty sure Kamala and three bottles of wine wrote this speech.

Even more commenters were confused by what Kamala was wearing.

Is that Arsenio Hall’s jacket?? — Carolina Stewart (@CStewart2424) February 23, 2025

‘I’ll see you in 23.’

We suspect KDH was striving for that KJP look.

“I told my tailor: I want my shoulder pads this wide, like KJP’s!” pic.twitter.com/PPgQIJD5Y2 — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) February 23, 2025

I said early on that she needed a new tailor. They were ill-fitting and the wrong cut for her. — ժíɑղҽ Ƒɑɾӏҽվ Ϲօօƙ (@FarleyCook) February 23, 2025

David Byrne from the Talking Heads called and he wants his 1980s wardrobe back.

Her jacket is so large that it’s impossible to listen to the words coming out of her mouth! I want the back story to who put her in that! https://t.co/K5v4jrMMF9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 23, 2025

Watching the Days go by... — Lori Taylor (@kjaristi) February 23, 2025

Thankfully, Kamala's running for president was a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

From the waist up - the size is 2 sizes more.



The shoulders have massive padding in an attempt to create an illusion of more power to compensate for lack of - er - mental ability.

🥴 — Samantha (@Samanthacea) February 23, 2025

It’s probably something left over from the campaign that she didn’t get to wear. A billion+ dollars buys a lot of clothes and shoes. — elephants are cool 🇺🇸🐶🐊🐢🐞🦅🐘🍺🙃🇺🇸 (@FakeNewsDecoded) February 23, 2025

Somewhere there's a 6'2" ex-linebacker trying to figure out what happened to his checked luggage. — Theta_c (@Theta_c_) February 23, 2025

It’s a Comrade jacket issue from the eastern bloc of the Democrat party. — lowlevelbuzz (@lowlevelbuzz) February 23, 2025

No amount of tailoring will make her words listenable. — Golden Age Reveler (@CharlesHamerle) February 23, 2025

Thanks to Kamala this NAACP award will forevermore be known as ‘The L.’