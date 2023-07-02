On Sunday morning news, Pete Buttigieg claims '303 Creative' was looking for trouble
House GOP lists three things America has experienced since President Biden took office
AOC warns that SCOTUS conservatives could be hauled before Congress involuntarily if need...
Joy Reid claims Harvard admitted her because of affirmative action and nobody was...
D'OH! ABC News' Jon Karl made things awkward twice for this Biden-defending Dem...
HULK CRY! Mark Ruffalo says SCOTUS is 'illegitimate' for following that pesky Constitution
Biden WH might give the NYT a Loyal Water Carrier Award for THIS...
'EYE ROLL' Jemele Hill claims an Asian mother is carrying water for white...
Jack Dorsey appears to have some advice for users concerned over Twitter rate...
Thomas Massie gets sassy with Twitter troll who accused him of political hypocrisy
No sales to Trump supporters following Supreme Court's decision
The New York Times extols the 'Biden birthright' and readers clap back
NYC Mayor Eric Adams won't let elderly woman talk to him like she's...
Elie Mystal says that mediocre whites can rest easier now

Hunter Biden had a fast car and a crack pipe, but the video didn't stay in Las Vegas

justmindy  |  4:39 PM on July 02, 2023

Hunter Biden is truly the gift that keeps on giving, at least to writers and website owners. If you are his actual daughter, he will give you some bad art if the court orders. Today, a video of Hunter was released and buckle up, this one is a ride, literally.

You read that correctly. Hunter Biden made a video of himself breaking two laws. The first crime is, of course, smoking crack. The second would be excessive speeding. Don't you love when criminals are dumb enough to provide receipts of their crimes? Not that it matters with Hunter. He is a Biden and they can get away with anything.

It must be nice to be a Biden.

Recommended

On Sunday morning news, Pete Buttigieg claims '303 Creative' was looking for trouble
justmindy

This guy has to bring a camera crew with him wherever he goes. He's really unbelievable.

He's like a toddler who keeps acting up until he finally gets the attention he so clearly is seeking.

The actual worst part is the crimes, but yes, the fact he never faces any consequences is terrible for public perception.

Those Russians are really good at making Hunter commit crimes, video them, and then leave the video laying around. 

It really was a lost opportunity.

There is still zero evidence to prove he is not untouchable. That is the worst part of all of it.


Joe Biden really needs to meet better men. He sure did a terrible job raising this one.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN LAS VEGAS HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

On Sunday morning news, Pete Buttigieg claims '303 Creative' was looking for trouble
justmindy
Joy Reid claims Harvard admitted her because of affirmative action and nobody was shocked
justmindy
AOC warns that SCOTUS conservatives could be hauled before Congress involuntarily if need be
Doug P.
D'OH! ABC News' Jon Karl made things awkward twice for this Biden-defending Dem Rep
Doug P.
House GOP lists three things America has experienced since President Biden took office
Jacob B.
HULK CRY! Mark Ruffalo says SCOTUS is 'illegitimate' for following that pesky Constitution
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
On Sunday morning news, Pete Buttigieg claims '303 Creative' was looking for trouble justmindy