Hunter Biden had a fast car and a crack pipe, but the video didn't stay in Las Vegas

Hunter Biden is truly the gift that keeps on giving, at least to writers and website owners. If you are his actual daughter, he will give you some bad art if the court orders. Today, a video of Hunter was released and buckle up, this one is a ride, literally.

Hunter Biden filmed himself smoking crack behind the wheel, driving at 172mph on way to Vegas: photos https://t.co/ExS2SqdTIJ pic.twitter.com/Gf3Ptkpg8i — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2023

You read that correctly. Hunter Biden made a video of himself breaking two laws. The first crime is, of course, smoking crack. The second would be excessive speeding. Don't you love when criminals are dumb enough to provide receipts of their crimes? Not that it matters with Hunter. He is a Biden and they can get away with anything.

It must be nice to be a Biden.

This guy has to bring a camera crew with him wherever he goes. He's really unbelievable.

He's like a toddler who keeps acting up until he finally gets the attention he so clearly is seeking.

The actual worst part is the crimes, but yes, the fact he never faces any consequences is terrible for public perception.

Those Russians are really good at making Hunter commit crimes, video them, and then leave the video laying around.

It really was a lost opportunity.

Because he thought he was untouchable.



There is still zero evidence to prove he is not untouchable. That is the worst part of all of it.

He was 48-years old. This isn't the indiscretion of youth. This is a byproduct of how he was raised, which was, evidently, to be a selfish, self-centered prick who doesn't value anyone or anything other than power and the almighty dollar. https://t.co/3qxzZV4ID8 — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) July 2, 2023





Joe Biden really needs to meet better men. He sure did a terrible job raising this one.