The New York Times extols the 'Biden birthright' and readers clap back

In the wake of this week's custody settlement between Hunter Biden and the mother of his illegitimate daughter, the New York Times released an emotionally charged article regaling readers with the 'Tale of Two Families'. We learned Hunter nor Joe Biden have ever met the child, and Donald Trump, Jr. has hunted with the child's maternal grandfather.

The story surrounding Hunter Biden's child in Arkansas is a tale of two families, one of them powerful, one of them not. But at its core, the story is about money, corrosive politics and what it means to have the Biden birthright. https://t.co/1vI9fh3Jmc — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 1, 2023

The article went on to ponder how the existence of this child, and Biden's lack of connection with her, might hurt the reelection chances of Biden in 2024. Joe Biden's political ambitions are the only thing that matters, of course. Sigh.

We’re gonna be stuck with Newsom for eight years because the Duck Dynasty fan club wouldn’t have some humility and do the right thing. https://t.co/S5CqVa1eTU — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) July 1, 2023

No it’s not.



It’s the tale of a crackhead deadbeat dad and reprehensible grandparents who ignore their grandchild while enabling their derelict lowlife son. https://t.co/a2qUFuJg4Y — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 1, 2023

Technically, both of these tweets are much better summaries of the reality than this article.

“The Biden birthright” 🤣🤣🤣 You make it sound like it’s on par with the Windsors when in reality it’s a family of grifters, crooks and druggies — Paul Pregnolato (@Pettifogger0712) July 1, 2023

It’s the tale of a crackhead SoB who refuses to take responsibility for his actions. He is enabled by his corrupt dad and family who have been in politics for years and accomplished nothing. — Kristina Anthony (@KrisDawn1705) July 1, 2023

Touche'. There really is not much more to say than that.

This is just awful. https://t.co/at4QfRxUK7 — Judith U (@Autismville) July 1, 2023

Not sure how most people, particularly those who are parents or grandparents, can read that article and leave with any other impression.

It is definitely a salacious read. Too bad a small child is the victim in all of it.

These are private citizens. Is this necessary? — mindy valencia (@mindyvalencia22) July 1, 2023

Leave the child alone. Hunter Biden is a private citizen and so is the child and mother and it's filthy and disgusting that certain members of the press feel like they have to attack him in order to appear fair. — Stevie Z (@Stevie_Z) July 1, 2023

What a garbage piece to write about a messy custody issue of a private citizen. Shameful. Are you trying to compete with Murdoch now? — Will Taylor (@williamtaylor83) July 1, 2023

Joe Biden is far from a private citizen and he chooses to make his image as a 'family man', the centerpiece of his campaign. He can't have it both ways.

Being considered someone’s daughter requires consent of the parents. Hunter has not consented to have this person considered themselves his daughter. Do better @nytimes. — Jed Bartlet OnlyFans (Top 0.1%) (@eqninja) July 1, 2023

What happened to her body, her choice? Clearly, this female child has the right to be called his daughter. That is not his decision to make.

Y’all literally are calling her Hunter Biden’s daughter. You aren’t any better — The Crunk Cityzen (@crunkchocolate) July 1, 2023

That is literally what she is ... Hunter Biden's daughter.

But this is cool to all the “don’t talk about BARRON!” — liberaladvocate (@liberaladvoc) July 1, 2023

The difference of course is Trump is married to Barron's mother and makes it very clear he is Barron's father. Barron isn't ignored while the rest of Trump's children attend glitzy events and state dinners.

The "biden birthright" being abused and then forgotten by your crackhead father? — Calvin (@chobbesss) July 1, 2023

Well, if your mother is not a a member of the elite and your birth story humiliates the family, that is the extent of the birthright.

She said she is not a bad mother. Well lady your daughter is getting caught in the crossfire and instead of protecting her you are talking to the press. — Monica (@MariaMonicaR) July 1, 2023

Fair point, but the Bidens have huge communication teams and they are not protecting the child. Isn't their obligation to protect her equally as important?

The Biden family are pathetic for not welcoming that child into the family. For goodness sake, it's their grandchild. Anyone that can do that and still sleep at night has no conscience at all. — funny game (@TjsorrentiGame) July 1, 2023

It's hard to think of ignoring your own flesh and blood. All around, it's a terribly sad story and the child is another fall out of Hunter's addictions and bad choices.

