The New York Times extols the 'Biden birthright' and readers clap back

justmindy  |  6:56 PM on July 01, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

In the wake of this week's custody settlement between Hunter Biden and the mother of his illegitimate daughter, the New York Times released an emotionally charged article regaling readers with the 'Tale of Two Families'. We learned Hunter nor Joe Biden have ever met the child, and Donald Trump, Jr. has hunted with the child's maternal grandfather.

The article went on to ponder how the existence of this child, and Biden's lack of connection with her, might hurt the reelection chances of Biden in 2024. Joe Biden's political ambitions are the only thing that matters, of course. Sigh.

Technically, both of these tweets are much better summaries of the reality than this article.

Touche'. There really is not much more to say than that.

Not sure how most people, particularly those who are parents or grandparents, can read that article and leave with any other impression.

It is definitely a salacious read. Too bad a small child is the victim in all of it.

Joe Biden is far from a private citizen and he chooses to make his image as a 'family man', the centerpiece of his campaign. He can't have it both ways.

What happened to her body, her choice? Clearly, this female child has the right to be called his daughter. That is not his decision to make.

That is literally what she is ... Hunter Biden's daughter.

The difference of course is Trump is married to Barron's mother and makes it very clear he is Barron's father. Barron isn't ignored while the rest of Trump's children attend glitzy events and state dinners.

Well, if your mother is not a a member of the elite and your birth story humiliates the family, that is the extent of the birthright.

Fair point, but the Bidens have huge communication teams and they are not protecting the child. Isn't their obligation to protect her equally as important?

It's hard to think of ignoring your own flesh and blood. All around, it's a terribly sad story and the child is another fall out of Hunter's addictions and bad choices.

