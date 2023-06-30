Robert Reich kicks off ridiculous lefty Supreme Court takes with a bang

Of course, the Supreme Court decision ruling against Biden's loan forgiveness program was sure to bring out the daft lefty tweets and Robert Reich is starting things off with a banger.

Let me get this straight...



Students getting relief from onerous debt is unconstitutional.



But justices secretly getting hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars in gifts, vacations, and free housing and education for their family members is just fine.



Hello? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 30, 2023

Apparently, judges are not allowed to go on vacations with lifelong friends unless people are not required to pay the loan payments they agreed to pay when they went to college? Make it make sense.

And don't forget about the astronomical PPP loans that were wrongfully disbursed then forgiven. https://t.co/Vui6waN6fN — Rhondaology ☮ (@RMercerRice) June 30, 2023

Somehow, the government paying businesses not to fire staff when the government forced said businesses to shut down doesn't feel like an apt analogy.

Who handed out this “erroneous debt” Bobby? — Dreadnoughtus 🏴 (@bitcornd) June 30, 2023

Talk to the colleges and universities who are handing out worthless degrees like candy. Maybe, reform should start on their doorstep.

Students listening to democrats is what go them into hock in the first place. — The Modern Patriot (@ModernPatriotWi) June 30, 2023

Our institutions of higher learning should spend more time actually educating students and less time indoctrinating them.

Remember:



We MUST forgive loans for literature, art, and social degrees



We MUST NOT forgive loans to those going to trade schools.



Liberal logic — The Frost (@a_windowlicker) June 30, 2023

Correct. Liberal logic is those plumbers, welders and electricians should pay back the loans of literature majors because now they are unable to find jobs with their worthless degree.

There is this thing called the House of Representatives where all spending bills must originate. The executive branch can't spend money without legislation. — On The Web My Sentiments Go (@NOTVERYPROFOUND) June 30, 2023

That whole pesky branches of government thing is very annoying to leftists. They prefer telling Americans what to do and we can just shut up if we don't like it.

You know this comparison is disingenuous and you know it. — The Culture Watch (@CultureWatch22) June 30, 2023

Biden, through executive action, has no constitutional authority to cancel student debt. That is what was found unconstitutional.



Be honest with your readers for once. — terpater2 (@terpater2) June 30, 2023

Honest with his readers? It's so much better for Robert's career if he keeps people perpetually aggrieved and believing the system is against them.

Robert, write about the extreme cost of getting an education. That is where the problem lies. I paid my college debt. I shouldn’t have to pay someone else’s, too. — Mary Morrison (@MaryMor08180163) June 30, 2023

Reich really is not about placing the blame where it actually belongs. That's not his style.

What a sad week.



And I know that activists are feeling exhausted and distressed to be living in a world where one party acts with such cruelty while pillaging resources and power for themselves.



Rest up if you need.



This will be a long battle toward equality and freedom. https://t.co/suStjArOXN — Millennial Edition (@MillennialEdit1) June 30, 2023

A bad week is in the eye of the beholder. If you believe in the rights of businesses to operate according to their conscience, a merit based system is most fair, and it is not the responsibility of your fellow citizens to pay your debts, it's actually been a rock solid and amazing week. Perspective.