Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt...
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (scr...
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage...
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a...
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Biden on student loan forgiveness and CUE the screeching
Planned Parenthood doesn't like 'the idea of virginity' and everybody knows why
Censured loser Adam Schiff melts DOWN over 'far-right SCOTUS' in frothy-mouthed thread and...
*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing...
Guess what Biden's 'insufferable t-ball session' on MSNBC contained ZERO questions about
Annnd it just keeps getting WORSE (more hilarious) for Democrat (sock?) who tweeted...
Is 'Tucker on Twitter' off the air?
Watch the Dean of Berkeley Law School admit to illegal affirmative action

Robert Reich kicks off ridiculous lefty Supreme Court takes with a bang

justmindy  |  11:23 AM on June 30, 2023

Of course, the Supreme Court decision ruling against Biden's loan forgiveness program was sure to bring out the daft lefty tweets and Robert Reich is starting things off with a banger.

Apparently, judges are not allowed to go on vacations with lifelong friends unless people are not required to pay the loan payments they agreed to pay when they went to college? Make it make sense.

Somehow, the government paying businesses not to fire staff when the government forced said businesses to shut down doesn't feel like an apt analogy.

Talk to the colleges and universities who are handing out worthless degrees like candy. Maybe, reform should start on their doorstep.

Our institutions of higher learning should spend more time actually educating students and less time indoctrinating them.

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions
Sarah D

Correct. Liberal logic is those plumbers, welders and electricians should pay back the loans of literature majors because now they are unable to find jobs with their worthless degree.

That whole pesky branches of government thing is very annoying to leftists. They prefer telling Americans what to do and we can just shut up if we don't like it.

Honest with his readers? It's so much better for Robert's career if he keeps people perpetually aggrieved and believing the system is against them.

Reich really is not about placing the blame where it actually belongs. That's not his style.

A bad week is in the eye of the beholder. If you believe in the rights of businesses to operate according to their conscience, a merit based system is most fair, and it is not the responsibility of your fellow citizens to pay your debts, it's actually been a rock solid and amazing week. Perspective.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BIDEN SUPREME COURT BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions
Sarah D
Check out this BRUTAL letter Laurence Tribe wrote absolutely trashing Sonia Sotomayor (screenshot)
Sam J.
OOF: Look who the SCOTUS majority quoted in striking down Biden's student debt scheme
Doug P.
BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 303 Creative doesn't have to help create gay marriage websites
Aaron Walker
CNN reinvents sailboats. Magellan and Columbus not available for comment.
ArtistAngie
*CHEF'S KISS* Lefties RAGE and call Erica Marsh a 'false flag' for exposing how RACIST they really are
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sonia Sotomayor's pretty pissed off that 'six unelected members' of SCOTUS have a say in Court decisions Sarah D