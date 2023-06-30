Fetterman claims Supreme Court purposely ruled during Pride Month to hurt gay people

We knew today would provide a plethora of additions to the bad tweet pile, but it feels like leftists are working overtime.

On the last day of Pride Month, an extremist and unelected SCOTUS uses a made-up case to hand out a “constitutional" right to discriminate against LGBTQ people.



What an embarrassment for our country. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 30, 2023

So what you're saying, Senator Fetterman, is the Supreme Court made up a case just to hand down a decision on the last day of Pride Month to be extra mean to gay people in America? Wow, that does seem pretty devious and also sounds very untrue.

Don't interrupt him with facts. He's on a roll.

Court members are always unelected. Not sure what point your making by stating that. It’s ironic how the left doesn’t attack scotus when a ruling goes in their favor. — Devon Gardner (@DevonRGardner) June 30, 2023

That is kind of the point of multiple branches of government. Some are elected and some are appointed. Some write laws, some make laws and some enforce laws. It's a really beautiful system.

Unelected is the point — Chris (@careal89) June 30, 2023

It may seem like a bummer until those unelected justices protect your rights from a majority trying to take them away. It's easy for those tables to turn.

Well, yes, but when has that ever stopped John Fetterman.

Elections matter.....that's what the fight was all about. .......let me call you libs a whambulence. — Daniel Meller 🙉🙈🙊 (@mellerdweller) June 30, 2023

Go win some elections and then write laws that can pass both the House and the Senate if you don't like the rulings of the court.

The last sentence is how America views Fetterman. I don't say you, because there is no way this tweet wasn't written by an aide. — CrummyMonk (@CrummyMonk) June 30, 2023

What staffer wrote this for you? — Tanner T. (@TempelTanner) June 30, 2023

This is not your text, someone is texting for you. https://t.co/LflQeKRl9F — rwpepperpicker (@gueillermo) June 30, 2023

This is a fair point. We are piling on Fetterman, but we all know he didn't write this. The staff member or members who wrote it are the actual dumb ones.

I'm sorry the Constitution, and specifically the First Amendment, is happening to you, John.https://t.co/r3gstiSgE8 — Jason Hatton (@TheGrumpyGitPA) June 30, 2023

At the end of the day, democracy and the branches of governments quite often disapoint the Democrats.

I would argue that John Fetterman being a United States Senator is the real embarrassment for our country. Watching you and the inept joe biden makes me cringe for country. https://t.co/CSvFKxcB5H — sp8PNW12 (@sp8PNW12) June 30, 2023

Is that even an argument? That is close to one of the most accurate takes on Twitter today.

You're so right. We do not deserve John Fetterman. Please come get him. We will be happy to return him.

Isn’t it required for you to understand the constitution of the United States? Didn’t you take the oath to protect it? pic.twitter.com/DgccLhGzDu — kris Warrior Poet (@krisbenway2) June 30, 2023

Indeed, all our legislators took that oath. Now, we just need them to take it seriously.

