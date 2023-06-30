Fetterman claims Supreme Court purposely ruled during Pride Month to hurt gay people

SCOTUS Justice Kagan's dissent contains a hypothetical that you have to see to...
justmindy  |  1:25 PM on June 30, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We knew today would provide a plethora of additions to the bad tweet pile, but it feels like leftists are working overtime.

So what you're saying, Senator Fetterman, is the Supreme Court made up a case just to hand down a decision on the last day of Pride Month to be extra mean to gay people in America? Wow, that does seem pretty devious and also sounds very untrue.

Don't interrupt him with facts. He's on a roll.

That is kind of the point of multiple branches of government. Some are elected and some are appointed. Some write laws, some make laws and some enforce laws. It's a really beautiful system.

It may seem like a bummer until those unelected justices protect your rights from a majority trying to take them away. It's easy for those tables to turn.

Well, yes, but when has that ever stopped John Fetterman.

Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alternate reality'
Sarah D

Go win some elections and then write laws that can pass both the House and the Senate if you don't like the rulings of the court.

This is a fair point. We are piling on Fetterman, but we all know he didn't write this. The staff member or members who wrote it are the actual dumb ones.

At the end of the day, democracy and the branches of governments quite often disapoint the Democrats.

Is that even an argument? That is close to one of the most accurate takes on Twitter today.

You're so right. We do not deserve John Fetterman. Please come get him. We will be happy to return him.

Indeed, all our legislators took that oath. Now, we just need them to take it seriously.

