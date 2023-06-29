Parkland officer receives verdict today ... both from the jury and Twitter

Today, a jury acquitted the School Resource Officer who stayed outside while students and staff were killed in a mass shooting in Florida. Scot Peterson was found not guilty on all charges.

JUST IN: A jury has acquitted the former school resource officer who stayed outside during the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, finding him not guilty on all counts https://t.co/X0nvzH8fbh pic.twitter.com/vFUDRcCH8D — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2023

BREAKING: Coward Cop Scott Peterson who sat back and did nothing to protect lives during Parkland shooting found NOT GUILTY on all counts.

11 counts including charges of felony child neglect and culpable negligencehttps://t.co/PM9U18rkcC — GWardHome 🇺🇸🐊 (@gwardhome) June 29, 2023

The shocking verdict set off a wave of replies across Twitter.

Found Guilty or Not, he still has to live with himself. I doubt he sleeps well with all those faces haunting his dreams. When are all the people that ignored all of the killer’s red flags gonna face their comeuppance? The principal, superintendent, and politicians own some blame. — OnlyCrooksWearMasks (@ConmanProline) June 29, 2023

Indeed. Scot Peterson stayed outside, but many school officials and law enforcement entities ignored the previous psychological and behavioral issues of the killer.

There has been no Justice for the Parkland families. The killer doesn’t get the death penalty and now the officer, that the students trusted, that he let bleed to death because he didn’t go into the building since he was close to retirement gets no repercussions. This is shameful https://t.co/fB73UrtkWN — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) June 29, 2023

Obviously, there is no closure or verdict to replace your murdered child or loved one, but this does feel like another slap in the face to families of the victims.

He was a coward for running away. He should’ve been found guilty. A lot of lives could’ve been saved. #Parkland. #Florida https://t.co/1KLBG1KRaI — #🟦 Luis (@DontQuoteMe00) June 29, 2023

Zero accountability… for anything… ever… the institution doesn’t deserve to exist.



Worthless. https://t.co/V1MxQIK0Lk — RenegadeDisciple (@RenegadeDiscip1) June 29, 2023

If SROs won’t be held accountable for dereliction of the one duty they are in schools to perform, there are no reasons for cops in schools https://t.co/1CvtjbzTAx — Jordan - slclunk.bsky.social (@SLCLunk) June 29, 2023

Clearly, this verdict has rocked public sentiment and faith in the justice system.

tell me again about the good guy with a gun thing again https://t.co/NGh8eWXtx9 — mina (@minaveggies) June 29, 2023

If the guy with the gun refuses to go in the building and protect innocents, is he a good guy?

Hi if you’re a SRO and you’re not ready willing and able to take a bullet to protect your kids you need to resign today



This is one of those “over my dead body” situations



Ok good talk https://t.co/0X9y6l7HaW — Hammancheez (@Hammancheez) June 29, 2023

If you’re going to be a police officer and not go in during a live shooting at a school then you don’t belong being a police officer, period #Florida #parkland https://t.co/uA6LucXXmG — io (@irv_oro) June 29, 2023

That’s why hiring Vets to protect children in schools is the only way to go. They ain’t scared and will get the job done 🦾 — PIERRE (@PierrePornXXX) June 29, 2023

This is the message. If you sign on to protect kids and you are not willing to actually protect kids, resign today. Society depends on you to be brave when the moment calls.

Police have no duty to protect the public. When will people realize this? — Free Mountaineer (@FreeMountainer) June 29, 2023

Andrew Pollack on the not guilty verdict for deputy in Parkland shooting: "It just shows you that you can't always count on law enforcement to come and help you, Neil. You need to be able to conceal carry where you live..." pic.twitter.com/J2Qejj5GVp — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 29, 2023

The will come for your guns, kill you if you resist, demand you rely on only them for protection and then leave your kids to die while they laugh at their screams…



Ex-deputy Peterson found not guilty of all charges in Parkland mass shooting https://t.co/Vy5hjgdrOg — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 29, 2023

The reason our Second Amendment is so vital to the safety of Americans.

My heart bleeds for those families, not him — Tammy Christian (@TammyCh98343916) June 29, 2023

The Parkland school resource officer who hid outside and failed to protect students during the deadly mass shooting has been acquitted on all charges.



But I assure you, he will serve a life sentence in his mind. As a man, I can't imagine living with thispic.twitter.com/UvshzJtN04 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 29, 2023

The jury has handed down their verdict, but it will do little to change public perception of this man.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















