Parkland officer receives verdict today ... both from the jury and Twitter

justmindy  |  8:06 PM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Today, a jury acquitted the School Resource Officer who stayed outside while students and staff were killed in a mass shooting in Florida. Scot Peterson was found not guilty on all charges.

The shocking verdict set off a wave of replies across Twitter.

Indeed. Scot Peterson stayed outside, but many school officials and law enforcement entities ignored the previous psychological and behavioral issues of the killer.

Obviously, there is no closure or verdict to replace your murdered child or loved one, but this does feel like another slap in the face to families of the victims.

Clearly, this verdict has rocked public sentiment and faith in the justice system.

If the guy with the gun refuses to go in the building and protect innocents, is he a good guy?

This is the message. If you sign on to protect kids and you are not willing to actually protect kids, resign today. Society depends on you to be brave when the moment calls.

The reason our Second Amendment is so vital to the safety of Americans.

The jury has handed down their verdict, but it will do little to change public perception of this man.

