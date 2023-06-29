The Supreme Court Dismantles Affirmative Action
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's...
Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by...
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Affirmative Action in college admissions (this is HUGE!)
Ian Millhiser knocks it out of the STUPID park with STUPID take on...
'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal...
USA Today joins another media 'cleanup in aisle Biden'
David Spade and Dana Carvey team up and hilariously SAVAGE Fauci and his...
San Francisco working toward opening a $50 million Office of Reparations
Child made to wear 'Promise Not Pride' T-shirt inside-out
Jake Tapper says he would not host a town hall with liar RFK...
Joy: Watch a blind girl’s pure happiness when she gets this gift
California Senate passes bill allowing 12-year-olds to consent to gender-affirming care
Joe Biden gives a Fetterman-like account of a bridge collapse

'Sleepy Joe and the case of the strange strap marks on his face' has been solved

justmindy  |  11:09 AM on June 29, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Yesterday, pictures were published of Joe Biden with strange marks going across his face. Obviously, this piqued the interest of the general public and Twitter. The White House has now responded with the explanation.

Apparently, Biden suffers from sleep apnea and he is wearing a CPAP machine to sleep at night. 

Obviously, this explanation seems plausible as many Americans need a CPAP machine for best sleep. Twitter still had to have some fun with it.


Recommended

Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.

Oh, the old days of Biden hanging by the pool with the kids rubbing his leg hair and fighting local bullies. Snicker.

When they take off the muzzle, they have to have an aide trail him to make sure he does not wander off or talk to a journalist without his approved answer cards.

Other tweeps suggested the CPAP machine is used for other purposes than just snoring and good sleep, including slowing the effects of Alzheimer's Disease.


It does seem strange the mask marks are lasting long after he is up and dressed. Maybe they should check the straps?

He's not wrong.

Former White House Physician turned Congressman, Ronny Jackson, questioned why this information has not been released to the public previously in Biden's medical reports. 


This is really the heart of the matter. In a vacuum, the CPAP machine is not alarming. When taken with his other health concerns, it needs to be considered if he plans to run for four more years. It will be up to voters to decide.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!








Tags: BIDEN WHITE HOUSE BIDEN CAMPAIGN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE
Sam J.
'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal thread
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley examines what 'may be the most accurate statement ever made by Hunter Biden'
Doug P.
BREAKING: SCOTUS rules against Affirmative Action in college admissions (this is HUGE!)
Sam J.
David Spade and Dana Carvey team up and hilariously SAVAGE Fauci and his COVID narrative (watch)
Sam J.
USA Today joins another media 'cleanup in aisle Biden'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Hot DAMN! Justice Thomas BLASTS KBJ's dissent on Affirmative Action decision and it's straight-FIRE Sam J.