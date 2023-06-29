'Sleepy Joe and the case of the strange strap marks on his face' has been solved

Yesterday, pictures were published of Joe Biden with strange marks going across his face. Obviously, this piqued the interest of the general public and Twitter. The White House has now responded with the explanation.

Scoop: Biden has begun using a CPAP machine, per sources. The device is to treat longstanding sleep apnea, one of the people said. As Biden departed the White House this morning for Chicago, indentations from the CPAP straps could be seen on his face. Story by @jendeben and me. pic.twitter.com/U4Chkp16Pq — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 28, 2023

Apparently, Biden suffers from sleep apnea and he is wearing a CPAP machine to sleep at night.

Straps from the face gear from the sleep apnea device, which Biden wears overnight, has left marks on his face in recent days. CPAP helps improve sleep quality and reduce snoring, per National Institutes of Health. Story by @jendeben and me: https://t.co/sXLn8nEqZQ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 28, 2023

Obviously, this explanation seems plausible as many Americans need a CPAP machine for best sleep. Twitter still had to have some fun with it.

"No one cared who I was until I put on the mask." https://t.co/IBp1Hj3YnC — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) June 28, 2023





Correction: President Biden has begun using a *C-POP* machine, a device that helps detect bad dudes who run a bunch of bad boys. Now that the President can no longer wield 6-ft chains to fight off gang members, this machine is expected to help protect him from getting cut. https://t.co/trEwOrgOZr — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) June 28, 2023

Oh, the old days of Biden hanging by the pool with the kids rubbing his leg hair and fighting local bullies. Snicker.

Sure, a CPAP machine. Man, the lengths the press will go to hide the fact that the Administration has to muzzle a feral, snapping Biden for the majority of the day are unreal. https://t.co/roilWOKn3X — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 28, 2023

When they take off the muzzle, they have to have an aide trail him to make sure he does not wander off or talk to a journalist without his approved answer cards.

In case you were wondering…

Sustained Use of CPAP Slows Deterioration of Cognition, Sleep, and Mood in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease and Obstructive Sleep Apnea. https://t.co/JuqtFtsuBO — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) June 28, 2023

Other tweeps suggested the CPAP machine is used for other purposes than just snoring and good sleep, including slowing the effects of Alzheimer's Disease.

Ok but wasn’t this gaggle at like 10AM? Had Biden *just* woke up and taken off the mask? https://t.co/KSM4OGB8GZ — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 29, 2023

Serious questions:



How long does it actually take for Joe Biden's skin to recover after taking off the straps?



How much time elapsed since Joe Biden took off the straps and was seen in public? https://t.co/w1WF3CpkgB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 28, 2023





He emerged from the White House to answer questions at 9.28am. How long do CPAP marks last? — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 28, 2023

It does seem strange the mask marks are lasting long after he is up and dressed. Maybe they should check the straps?

You realize that if Trump used CPAP the entire legacy media would run days of front page news declaring him unhealthy and unfit to serve, right? — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) June 29, 2023

He's not wrong.

It’s now been revealed that Biden is using a CPAP machine when he sleeps. WHY hasn’t Biden’s medical team previously disclosed this? If they’re hiding this, WHAT ELSE ARE THEY HIDING? This is the LEAST TRANSPARENT White House in history!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 29, 2023

Former White House Physician turned Congressman, Ronny Jackson, questioned why this information has not been released to the public previously in Biden's medical reports.

Germane because of his overall health issues. https://t.co/1zZqDeNEAC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 28, 2023

A lot of angry children in the replies asking why this is a story, as though the health of the president who wants to serve for another 5 years is none of our business. https://t.co/PhzKlAnP7e — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) June 28, 2023





Sure, nobody should worry about why the already visibly enfeebled and incoherent president now suddenly needs help breathing in his sleep.



Also he is asking you to vote for him to be president until January 2029. https://t.co/XjX3NBmrnG — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 28, 2023

This is really the heart of the matter. In a vacuum, the CPAP machine is not alarming. When taken with his other health concerns, it needs to be considered if he plans to run for four more years. It will be up to voters to decide.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



























