Democratic politico caught keying an opponent's car and the footage is damning

Be sure your sins and your vandalism will find you out, even if you are an elected official. State Senator from Rhode Island, Joshua Miller, learned this lesson the hard way when he was caught on camera keying a car with a 'Biden Sucks' bumper sticker. Oops!

Rhode Island Democrat State Senator Joshua Miller caught keying car that had “Biden Sucks” sticker on it



Tries to use his elected office to get out of trouble



Would be a shame is this felon got a little famous for his crimes



pic.twitter.com/FNHjC8Y9OI — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 28, 2023

Full article about this whackjob herehttps://t.co/PiyKwJPz8H — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 28, 2023

Instead of admitting to his misdeeds, Miller chose to blame the victim and make up stories about being threatened. In the words of Kenny Rogers, sometimes you have to know when to fold them.

Democrats. Petty and malicious criminals that think their crimes are justified because they have hurt feelings. — UID 1 (@HackForumsNet) June 28, 2023





Amazing. Leftists are consistently awful. — Alexander (@alexpigeon) June 28, 2023

Some things in life you can depend on and this is one of them.

He was caught on camera. There is no weaseling out of this one.

Make him pay for the paint repair! — Daniel Meier (@DanielMeier_) June 28, 2023

Also, community service would be great! Miller can spend some time picking up litter and thinking about his actions.

🤣 These petty politicians are the price we pay for not voting in local elections. When they get to the federal gov't they really start going after citizens with "wrong ideas". — MacheteDeMaceo (@machmaceo) June 28, 2023

So true. Local politics often effect more of your daily life than national elections. Get involved and vet candidates.

File this story in the 'dumb criminals who apparently forget there are cameras everywhere' category.

How do children get elected to state senate? — Lost (@djdubmasterflex) June 28, 2023

Petty sad old man, get out of the senate. — Dshoopy (@dshoopy_) June 28, 2023

Older men behaving like children and elected to office. This sounds much like the state of many of our elected offices today.

If I had caught him keying my car, he would have eaten all his keys right on the spot! — Andy C (@AJ_6740962) June 28, 2023

This is why it is never a good idea to vandalize the property of other people. One day, you might come across the wrong victim, and they will do more than make a police report.

How are people like this man our ejected officials? Both republicans and democrats are not being represented well by many of the people we’ve elected into office? What does that say about the current state of society? — Cara Wright (@tcwright48) June 28, 2023

Honestly, it's shameful and it is a reflection on the decay of society. Politics is always downstream from culture.

If he pleads guilty or convicted at trial kick his butt out of the state senate! — GLSopen (@GlSopen) June 28, 2023

The honorable thing to do would be to step down, but there are not many honorable politicians left.

I feel like it’s primarily democrats that do stuff like this. https://t.co/lrxjSsRwWr — AdamAlfonso (@AlfonsoAlmond) June 28, 2023





“He was threatening me”.....with a bumper sticker — Jim (@jimschreinerII) June 28, 2023

This was the inevitable outgrowth of the 'words are violence' philosophy of leftists. None of it should be surprising.

