Democratic politico caught keying an opponent's car and the footage is damning

justmindy  |  2:03 PM on June 28, 2023
Screenshot via Cranston PD body cam footage

Be sure your sins and your vandalism will find you out, even if you are an elected official. State Senator from Rhode Island, Joshua Miller, learned this lesson the hard way when he was caught on camera keying a car with a 'Biden Sucks' bumper sticker. Oops!

Instead of admitting to his misdeeds, Miller chose to blame the victim and make up stories about being threatened. In the words of Kenny Rogers, sometimes you have to know when to fold them.


Some things in life you can depend on and this is one of them.

He was caught on camera. There is no weaseling out of this one.

Also, community service would be great! Miller can spend some time picking up litter and thinking about his actions.

So true. Local politics often effect more of your daily life than national elections. Get involved and vet candidates.

File this story in the 'dumb criminals who apparently forget there are cameras everywhere' category.

Older men behaving like children and elected to office. This sounds much like the state of many of our elected offices today.

This is why it is never a good idea to vandalize the property of other people. One day, you might come across the wrong victim, and they will do more than make a police report.

Honestly, it's shameful and it is a reflection on the decay of society. Politics is always downstream from culture.

The honorable thing to do would be to step down, but there are not many honorable politicians left.


This was the inevitable outgrowth of the 'words are violence' philosophy of leftists. None of it should be surprising.

Tags: BIDEN DNC VANDALISM

