Twitter debates Trump's latest Biden nickname ... intentional or hilarious typo

justmindy  |  12:40 PM on June 27, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Early this morning, former President Trump crafted an all caps Truth Social post attacking the case of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.


While some discussed the merits of Trump's legal argument, Twitter laser focused on an apparent misspelling in the 'Truth'. Instead of 'Biden', Trump spelled it 'Bidden'. Trump is a master of nicknames, so is this new moniker a nod to accusations the Biden family can be bought, or was it simply an early morning typo?

If it was just a typo, these tweeps provided an excellent reason Trump should just own it and never admit his oops.

I mean, he's not wrong.


Allegedly! Heh.

Recommended

Roseanne's recent comments on censorship have made her the subject of a gross new smear campaign
Sarah D

Ha! Not this time, but the day is still young.

Maybe Trump did indeed coin a new nickname this morning.

One helpful tweep even added their own submission to the nickname game and provided an accompanying graphic.

One thing Donald Trump can always do is get Twitter talking about him and he isn't even currently posting on the platform. It's a gift.

That poor guy is having an unexpected day, for sure.

Was it a riddle or typo? What is the meaning of life? Is Trump a philosopher pointing us to higher meanings? The comics page surely misses Garfield. Chuckle.

Admittedly, it makes sense. Mistake or not, this nickname is likely to stick and already gave Twitter a great laugh this morning.

Tags: BIDEN JOE BIDEN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

