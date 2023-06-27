Twitter debates Trump's latest Biden nickname ... intentional or hilarious typo

Early this morning, former President Trump crafted an all caps Truth Social post attacking the case of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Joe BiDDen , 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/1IKnAl03dz — ULTRA MAGA Domestic Terrorist (@MikeAsk420) June 27, 2023





Someone please explain this to him yes! (“SMITH” should be looking at crooked JOE BIDDEN!) pic.twitter.com/72J3ZxdrrF — JKash the MAGADONIAN Queen🍊 (@JKash000) June 27, 2023

While some discussed the merits of Trump's legal argument, Twitter laser focused on an apparent misspelling in the 'Truth'. Instead of 'Biden', Trump spelled it 'Bidden'. Trump is a master of nicknames, so is this new moniker a nod to accusations the Biden family can be bought, or was it simply an early morning typo?

The Left thinks Joe Bidden was a typo.



It's not.



Trump likes nicknames, and this one fits perfectly.



The issue is that the Left lives in a vacuum. They don't know or accept that Joe Biden was trading on his name in Ukraine and China to make money through Hunter. — Working Class Politics (@WorkingPolitic) June 27, 2023

If it was just a typo, these tweeps provided an excellent reason Trump should just own it and never admit his oops.

Joe Bidden. I like it. Really sums it up. https://t.co/iBNhvYsyYS — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) June 27, 2023

Joe Bidden is more suitable a name since it’s all an auction, after all. — Coop (@ClownPopper) June 27, 2023

I mean, he's not wrong.

Bidden: Joe has bidden many of America’s foreign adversaries to his pay for play services. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 27, 2023





Joe Bidden

If you Bid enough on Joe Biden, he and his crime family will engage in corruption for you. — Annie Banks (@AnnieBNow) June 27, 2023

Allegedly! Heh.

Q. Why is Joe Bidden trending?

A. He fell again. (probably) pic.twitter.com/G8LK7aAVVX — CMSgt USAF Retired (@Ret_USAF_CMSgt) June 27, 2023

Anytime I see Joe Bidden trending, I just assume he fell again. So graceful. pic.twitter.com/BZeBvzzs1M — alexa, tell me a dad joke👨‍👧‍👦 1 to go 🦅 (@fitdadceo) June 27, 2023

since Joe Bidden is trending, did he fall again ?? pic.twitter.com/AhRR65qItK — Matt Simon (@MattSim00577562) June 27, 2023

Ha! Not this time, but the day is still young.

Trump refer to Joe Biden as Joe Bidden, was not a typo. It’s a pretty accurate nickname for the corrupt Big Guy. Trump was being too kind. pic.twitter.com/5QLdvMqxvm — You Actually Typed That? (@pitifulpeeps) June 27, 2023

Maybe Trump did indeed coin a new nickname this morning.

He goes by many names...



Resident of the United States

Commander in Cheat

Jim Crow Joe

Quid Pro Joe

The "Big Guy"

Creepy Joe

Sleepy Joe

Pedo Joe

Brandon

Joe Hidin'

Joe Bidden

Joe Briben pic.twitter.com/vfNXg2mL9l — Happypreppers.com (@HappiestPrepper) June 27, 2023

One helpful tweep even added their own submission to the nickname game and provided an accompanying graphic.

JOE BIDDEN is trending. Great name use by Donald Trump. — R (@_RadicalReality) June 27, 2023

One thing Donald Trump can always do is get Twitter talking about him and he isn't even currently posting on the platform. It's a gift.

I betcha there’s a guy from Nebraska named Joe Bidden who came to work only to find out his name’s trending on Twitter. — Maurice Walker (@mauricewalker) June 27, 2023

That poor guy is having an unexpected day, for sure.

Looked curiously at the "Joe Bidden" trend. It reminded me to not click trends; and people that don't see it could be Joe "does as he's bidden" serve as a constant reminder of the disparity and inequality plaguing our evolutionary states.



Good thing diversity is our strength. pic.twitter.com/PTEBeTe6N6 — ziggah (@ziggah) June 27, 2023

Was it a riddle or typo? What is the meaning of life? Is Trump a philosopher pointing us to higher meanings? The comics page surely misses Garfield. Chuckle.

If you can't figure out who "Joe Bidden" is, perhaps it's your IQ that you should be concerned about.

It's a pun. Get it?? pic.twitter.com/a6RNCiJF52 — ✌♥️🤍💙~💚💛🧀~LoveLaw~ (@lovelaw2) June 27, 2023

Admittedly, it makes sense. Mistake or not, this nickname is likely to stick and already gave Twitter a great laugh this morning.

