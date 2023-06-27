Trump Jr. shares Miami Mayor Suarez's criticism of DeSantis but gets a shocking reminder

AP publishes a stirring ode to Montana trans lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, one half...
justmindy  |  11:26 AM on June 27, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Recently, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, announced his bid to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Suarez then appeared on a radio show to make the case for his candidacy and drop some big news about one of his opponents, Ron DeSantis. The big news? DeSantis has 'no personality' according to Suarez.

In a mind numbing inception moment, the son of Donald Trump, shared the criticism of his competitor by yet another competitor on his own Twitter timeline. This calls for a Kamala Harris Venn Diagram. Snicker.


Many tweeps jumped in to remind Junior of Suarez's traitorous to the GOP voting history proving the enemy of your enemy is not always your friend.

Others reminded him of Mayor Suarez's tenuous relationship with the truth and how he can quickly change opinions at the drop of a hat. Also, numbers don't lie and DeSantis was able to flip Miami Dade county red last election cycle.

Suarez showed up with a team of bodyguards? Oh my goodness. He really is a legend in his own mind. To be a fly on the wall at that event and witness that foolishness would have been priceless.

That would be the one! 

The best advice on Twitter today. The focus has to be on ridding the White House of the current clown show occupying the Oval Office. Eye on the ball and the issues, people!

