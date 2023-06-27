Trump Jr. shares Miami Mayor Suarez's criticism of DeSantis but gets a shocking reminder

Recently, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, announced his bid to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Suarez then appeared on a radio show to make the case for his candidacy and drop some big news about one of his opponents, Ron DeSantis. The big news? DeSantis has 'no personality' according to Suarez.

Miami Mayor Says Ron DeSantis Has "No Personality" - Real News Now https://t.co/E5zz9x1Jcc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2023

In a mind numbing inception moment, the son of Donald Trump, shared the criticism of his competitor by yet another competitor on his own Twitter timeline. This calls for a Kamala Harris Venn Diagram. Snicker.

This same Miami Mayor voted for Hillary in 2016 and Biden in 2020 - against President Trump.



Is he the judge of character the Trump team wants to tout? https://t.co/vnoqcoUMRs — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 27, 2023





That Mayor voted for Joe Biden over your dad — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) June 27, 2023

Strange to see the Trump family promoting a man who didn't even vote for him in 2020. He also voted for socialist Andrew Gillum in 2018. Talk about RINO's, Francis Suarez gives the term a whole new meaning. — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) June 27, 2023

That same Miami Mayor also publicly stated he voted for Hillary Clinton and cheered on Trump’s impeachment. — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) June 27, 2023

This is so cringe Jr, considering who he voted for. pic.twitter.com/OFYgL0JACK — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 27, 2023

Many tweeps jumped in to remind Junior of Suarez's traitorous to the GOP voting history proving the enemy of your enemy is not always your friend.

The Miami mayor is a typical fake political hack. — Jim Wilson (@JimJwbubba) June 27, 2023

The Miami Mayor is a LIAR. — John Cole (@Alt1J) June 27, 2023

I’ve met Gov. DeSantis. He’s kind, funny, and incredibly smart.



I couldn’t care less what the LGBTQ-loving Miami mayor says about him. 😂 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 27, 2023

Others reminded him of Mayor Suarez's tenuous relationship with the truth and how he can quickly change opinions at the drop of a hat. Also, numbers don't lie and DeSantis was able to flip Miami Dade county red last election cycle.

I remember when @FrancisSuarez endorsed @AndrewGillum in 2018 the day before the election.

After @RonDeSantis won, he had the effrontery (or desvergüenza) to show up to @GovRonDeSantis' inauguration with an entourage of body guards--the only politician that day to do so. 🤡 https://t.co/5kFJXlC94F — Christian 🇺🇲 (@ChristianCamara) June 27, 2023

Suarez showed up with a team of bodyguards? Oh my goodness. He really is a legend in his own mind. To be a fly on the wall at that event and witness that foolishness would have been priceless.

You mean the Miami mayor who just attended a WEF gathering in Davos? https://t.co/40sbhA8xVo — JannyJ (@Janny922) June 27, 2023

That would be the one!

Lol, let’s stick to the issues. https://t.co/ITH2GscDnb — Al Hidalgo (@alhidalgo) June 27, 2023

The best advice on Twitter today. The focus has to be on ridding the White House of the current clown show occupying the Oval Office. Eye on the ball and the issues, people!

