Fox announces Tucker Carlson replacement and everyone has an opinion

justmindy  |  12:24 PM on June 26, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Apparently, the search is over and executives at Fox have determined who will take over in the time slot previously held by Tucker Carlson. This morning, it was announced Jesse Watters will be the new 8:00 pm host.

There was also other shuffling in the evening line up.

There is definitely a huge election cycle quickly approaching, so the new crew will quickly be put to the test.


This tweep makes a very fair point. It is not so much replacing as putting a show at the time slot of another old show. They are completely different media personalities and it is not fair to compare the two.

No one can emulate that Tucker scowl! Fans can still catch it on his Twitter show series.

Way to make us all feel really old, Harry!

The late night not funny comics on corporate media are likely rejoicing. Finally, they can retake the "late night comedian" crown from Gutfeld as his show will now air at 10 rather than 11:00 pm EST.

Devoted Tucker fans were somewhat unmoved by the announcement and committed to continue their boycott of Fox.

That answer is yet to be seen. Soon enough, the ratings numbers will tell the story. In the meantime, good luck to all and best wishes for a spirited campaign season.

