Fox announces Tucker Carlson replacement and everyone has an opinion

Apparently, the search is over and executives at Fox have determined who will take over in the time slot previously held by Tucker Carlson. This morning, it was announced Jesse Watters will be the new 8:00 pm host.

Breaking: Fox News announced that Jesse Watters will replace Tucker Carlson as anchor on its 8 p.m. primetime show https://t.co/5BHqmI4oQR — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 26, 2023

There was also other shuffling in the evening line up.

BREAKING🚨: Fox News's primetime reshuffling is making waves. Jesse Watters will replace Tucker Carlson at 8PM, while Laura Ingraham moves to 7PM. Sean Hannity stays at 9pm, Greg Gutfield moves to 10 PM and Trace Gallagher moves to 11PM#StillNotWatching #NotWorthMyTime — Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) June 26, 2023

Exciting! Big Congrats to Jesse, Greg and Sean (our 9p mainstay)…this will be an fascinating 2024 cycle. ⁦@FoxNews⁩



BREAKING: Fox News Announces New Prime Time Lineup in Wake of Tucker Carlson Ouster https://t.co/PB8U2pbNjF — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 26, 2023

There is definitely a huge election cycle quickly approaching, so the new crew will quickly be put to the test.

He already has a show.. just sliding over an hour. — Random XTreeMi⬛⬛ The Tuesday Schlub (@amwick2) June 26, 2023





Correction:

Jesse Watters SHOW will replace Tucker Carlson's former show.



There is no replacing @TuckerCarlson.

Even Jesse knows this. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 26, 2023

This tweep makes a very fair point. It is not so much replacing as putting a show at the time slot of another old show. They are completely different media personalities and it is not fair to compare the two.

He’d better work on that scowl. pic.twitter.com/mS2JjWj412 — Darlene ☮️ (@DarMV) June 26, 2023

No one can emulate that Tucker scowl! Fans can still catch it on his Twitter show series.

This surprises me a bit. But I wish him the best of luck. https://t.co/FTYM8yaNqf — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 26, 2023

Wow, what a long way Jesse Watters has come from his Watters’ World segments on O’Riley in 2015 https://t.co/2Q3iuszdKl — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 26, 2023

Way to make us all feel really old, Harry!

Not surprised. Watters was the most logical person to step into this role. https://t.co/oqfaFotlsD — Michael Taube (@michaeltaube) June 26, 2023

This means that @Gutfeldfox will no longer be the king of late night. https://t.co/hPMMy8zpof — MarkWhittington (@MarkWhittington) June 26, 2023

The late night not funny comics on corporate media are likely rejoicing. Finally, they can retake the "late night comedian" crown from Gutfeld as his show will now air at 10 rather than 11:00 pm EST.

No thanks. I’ll watch the Tucker videos on Twitter. https://t.co/E6xoMHAPpt — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 26, 2023

I like Jesse Waters, but after FNC did the business equivalent of hari-kari, there is no going back. — No-Robo Guy (@noroboguy) June 26, 2023

After they fired Tucker - I left Fox for good! — Lksjackson (@Lksjackson1) June 26, 2023

Devoted Tucker fans were somewhat unmoved by the announcement and committed to continue their boycott of Fox.

. "Interesting choice. I wonder how viewers will respond to this change." — Cora (@Lisa52259489809) June 26, 2023

That answer is yet to be seen. Soon enough, the ratings numbers will tell the story. In the meantime, good luck to all and best wishes for a spirited campaign season.

