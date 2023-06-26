DeSantis puts cartels at the border on notice and conservatives cheer

The View Cries for Hunter Biden
justmindy  |  1:19 PM on June 26, 2023
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Los Angeles Field Division via AP

During a visit to our broken southern border today, Ron DeSantis made a huge distinction between his proposed border policy and that of the current Biden administration.

Yep. He went there. DeSantis proposed changing the rules of engagement at the southern border to allow for deadly force against some illegal immigrants. Woah!

America is probably one of the only countries where non-citizens can just walk across the border and not face criminal charges. Cartels and drug dealers are taking advantage of a porous border.

Is this what they mean when they say, 'he went full Florida man'? Snicker

That is a scary reality, but indeed, something does have to give. Millions of unknown people entering the country on a yearly basis is untenable.

This would be funny if it was not so true. The men in the cartels should just claim they are women and the Democrats will throw parades for them.

The way the Democrats have weaponized our justice system, nothing is surprising anymore.

Start the relocation effort right away! Florida has way too many gators anyway.

A candidate willing to acknowledge the border is a problem is a huge change from the feckless Biden administration and their useless 'border czar', Kamala.

Bingo and it is time cartels realize they are not in charge of the United States or the border.

For too long, the brave border agents have had to walk softly and not even possess a twig to carry. This country owes them the right to defend themselves.

If a nation is unwilling to defend its own border, why have borders? Dissenters seem to think open borders is acceptable and to most voters, it is not.

Is it moral for citizens to be allowed to shoot someone attempting to break in their home? Why then, are border agents not permitted to protect the country from intruders? Make it make sense!

Citizens are tired of lip service from politicians. They want action on the border.

The slogan may not be as catchy, but it certainly has tongues wagging and conversation about the border is sorely needed.

Period. Either the laws at the border are enforced or the country is lost.

