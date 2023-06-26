DeSantis puts cartels at the border on notice and conservatives cheer

During a visit to our broken southern border today, Ron DeSantis made a huge distinction between his proposed border policy and that of the current Biden administration.

NEW: GOP presidential candidate @RonDeSantis says under his administration, he would change rules of engagement to allow for deadly force to be used against illegal immigrants cutting through border wall.

“If you drop a couple of these cartel operatives, they’ll stop coming.” pic.twitter.com/tuFMFB9hY6 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 26, 2023

Yep. He went there. DeSantis proposed changing the rules of engagement at the southern border to allow for deadly force against some illegal immigrants. Woah!

Hero. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 26, 2023

America is probably one of the only countries where non-citizens can just walk across the border and not face criminal charges. Cartels and drug dealers are taking advantage of a porous border.

Here we go. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/Dhb5BoU13G — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 26, 2023

Is this what they mean when they say, 'he went full Florida man'? Snicker

Or, they will start shooting back. That’s OK too. Something has to give. — Michael Daly (@drmikeDO1943) June 26, 2023

That is a scary reality, but indeed, something does have to give. Millions of unknown people entering the country on a yearly basis is untenable.

Cue democrats explaining why drug cartel operatives are good actually. — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) June 26, 2023

This would be funny if it was not so true. The men in the cartels should just claim they are women and the Democrats will throw parades for them.

Then the libs and RINO’s will try to bring him up on charges. — AMERICAN PATRIOT🌟🌟🌟 (@westtexaslivin) June 26, 2023

The way the Democrats have weaponized our justice system, nothing is surprising anymore.

Release the gators from Florida into the Rio Grande! — Thanh Tran, M.D. (@lonboymd) June 26, 2023

Start the relocation effort right away! Florida has way too many gators anyway.

He is speaking my language now!!!! pic.twitter.com/5IEez5NOa3 — Grouchy Old Lady (@oldladysagrouch) June 26, 2023

A candidate willing to acknowledge the border is a problem is a huge change from the feckless Biden administration and their useless 'border czar', Kamala.

Bingo and it is time cartels realize they are not in charge of the United States or the border.

YES: “If you drop a couple of these cartel operatives, they’ll stop coming.”



DeSantis understands that you don’t send troops into combat with suicidal Rules of Engagement—so you don’t send Border Patrol to tangle with cartels without letting them kill a few of them. https://t.co/7XlBUK4wFd — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 26, 2023

For too long, the brave border agents have had to walk softly and not even possess a twig to carry. This country owes them the right to defend themselves.

This is literally murder. Summary executions by the federal government https://t.co/BlYc58DjDg — George (@njbenfiquista89) June 26, 2023

If a nation is unwilling to defend its own border, why have borders? Dissenters seem to think open borders is acceptable and to most voters, it is not.

Shooting someone on the other side of a wall for cutting a piece of metal is literally murder. And not even this 6-3 Supreme Court is going to uphold US government officials murdering people in a situation where there is no imminent risk of harm to the shooter. https://t.co/St31aQCcsg — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) June 26, 2023

Is it moral for citizens to be allowed to shoot someone attempting to break in their home? Why then, are border agents not permitted to protect the country from intruders? Make it make sense!

As I have been saying for decades.



Hey @GovAbbott! Are you listening?



Declare an invasion and shut the border down. Deploy the National Guard. Ask for citizen volunteers. https://t.co/HnKRdhOTRM — Flight93_Militia (@SCOAMT) June 26, 2023

Citizens are tired of lip service from politicians. They want action on the border.

DeSantis unveils his answer to "stop the boats":



"drop a couple of these cartel operatives, they’ll stop coming.”



Not quite as catchy.... https://t.co/9Uc1k1G0iM — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) June 26, 2023

The slogan may not be as catchy, but it certainly has tongues wagging and conversation about the border is sorely needed.

If you don’t have a border, you don’t have a country. — Jon Gann (@hrJonGant) June 26, 2023

Period. Either the laws at the border are enforced or the country is lost.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











