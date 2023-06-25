DeSantis and Kennedy spar over marijuana policy and Twitter is not chill, man

At a recent campaign event, Ron DeSantis declined to commit to decriminalizing marijuana. DeSantis explained he was inclined to keep the decisions at a state level and continue to allow use for medical purposes and veterans suffering from PTSD.

Fla @GovRonDeSantis asked to "please" decriminalize marijuana by 2025. He said he's not going to do that. Said marijuana has gotten stronger and things are being added to it. Wants to keep it away from kids. "We have too many people using drugs in our country right now." — Gary Fineout (@fineout) June 22, 2023





DeSantis' opposition to marijuana decriminalization is wrong. I will decriminalize cannabis at the federal level. Current situation with contradictory state + federal laws is absurd. States should be able to decide without federal interference. #Kennedy24https://t.co/GtFZRJwCAa — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

Democratic nominee for president, Robert Kennedy quickly shot back with the reasons he disagrees with DeSantis' stance. Mostly, Kennedy believes the various laws in different states and on the federal level are difficult for citizens to navigate.

I disagree but appreciate your opinion. I've seen the damage Marijuana can do to young kids brains. If it's legalized, kids will have easier access. — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) June 25, 2023

Tweeps were quick to note the new dangers of marijuana currently with product laced with more dangerous drugs. This was a concern expressed by DeSantis, as well.

Have you read Alex Berenson's "Tell Your Children: The Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence"? It shows proof that cannabis leads to psychosis and violence. We shouldn't legalize it. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 25, 2023

Media host, Liz Wheeler, even offered Kennedy some suggestions for helpful reading material. How kind!

I'd be more open to the legalization of marijuana if they could make a version that doesn't smell like skunk roadkill.



In my building there is someone who occasionally smokes pot and the entire floor smells likes someone died for a week. This is rude and selfish. If you want to… — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 24, 2023

Bill Mitchell, conservative activist, expressed his concern with the smell more than the actual effects. Heh!

Look at the statistics of the downfall of society when marijuana got legalized for recreational use, you can look at the states like Colorado, California as the homelessness population has increased once marijuana got legalized for recreational use. Young people have become lazy,… — Steve Johnson (@SJohn_1974) June 25, 2023

Colorado has certainly seen negative effects from marijuana on society as a whole since fully legalizing the drug. Looking at recent case studies as instructive can be valuable.

Nope. It’s a disaster for mental health. https://t.co/bvtCEgscwc — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 25, 2023

yeah let’s become a nation of losers that’s just what we need https://t.co/YRvUaAeRVj — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) June 25, 2023

Under Biden, decline is happening all too quickly. Clearly, the downfall of society does not need any assistance.

Reasonable debate about reasonable questions. Imagine if it were these two going head to head. Might even come to pass, the way RFK's numbers are climbing. https://t.co/ZENqZBq026 — Luigi Warren (@luigi_warren) June 25, 2023

There is never going to be any reasonable debate as long as Democrats present Biden as their nominee because he is unable to formulate a complete sentence, lately. At least, a debate with Kennedy is well thought out and understandable. Silver linings.

