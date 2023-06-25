DeSantis and Kennedy spar over marijuana policy and Twitter is not chill, man

Bud Light just told itself to hold its beer in Pride parade (so...
justmindy  |  8:42 PM on June 25, 2023
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

At a recent campaign event, Ron DeSantis declined to commit to decriminalizing marijuana. DeSantis explained he was inclined to keep the decisions at a state level and continue to allow use for medical purposes and veterans suffering from PTSD. 


Democratic nominee for president, Robert Kennedy quickly shot back with the reasons he disagrees with DeSantis' stance. Mostly, Kennedy believes the various laws in different states and on the federal level are difficult for citizens to navigate.

Tweeps were quick to note the new dangers of marijuana currently with product laced with more dangerous drugs. This was a concern expressed by DeSantis, as well. 

Media host, Liz Wheeler, even offered Kennedy some suggestions for helpful reading material. How kind!

Bill Mitchell, conservative activist, expressed his concern with the smell more than the actual effects. Heh!

Colorado has certainly seen negative effects from marijuana on society as a whole since fully legalizing the drug. Looking at recent case studies as instructive can be valuable.

Under Biden, decline is happening all too quickly. Clearly, the downfall of society does not need any assistance.

There is never going to be any reasonable debate as long as Democrats present Biden as their nominee because he is unable to formulate a complete sentence, lately. At least, a debate with Kennedy is well thought out and understandable. Silver linings.

