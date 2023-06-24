Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'

Yesterday, noted press scribes for the Democrats, NBC News, released a gushing story about the swift rebuild of I-95. Crowing it has only taken days what many said would take months, NBC bragged about the competence of the Democratic leaders in charge.

From months.. to weeks.. to days.. The rebuild of a section of I-95 burnt to pieces by a tanker crash earlier this month far outpaced initial estimates.



The critical roadway that sees 160k vehicles a day will be back online at noon today. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/7xDrubQcPQ — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaNBC) June 23, 2023

Justice correspondent for The Nation, Elie Mystal quickly quote tweeted the article declaring this is why he votes for Democrats. They are just so dang competent. Heh.

Not for nothing, but this "we rebuilt I-95" story is pretty much why I vote for Democrats. :) https://t.co/hg8JfEd6PI — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 23, 2023

Democrats governing well sounded very suspicious and a quick trip through the replies to the tweet quickly confirmed our suspicions.

They didn’t “rebuild” they lane shifted. They have to rebuild the outside lanes, take down the current lanes, and then rebuild the middle section. That why they keep using that photo instead of this one. https://t.co/Vy2Phe1roA pic.twitter.com/y3vVTUe9wR — Gregg, CPO @ SMC (@realgreggd) June 24, 2023

There was not a 'rebuild' at all. They shifted lanes and that is about it. All the work still has to be done. This tweep happens to drive for a living and shared a bit more about why this is particularly problematic.

Also as someone who has to regularly drive in lane shifts, it’s one of the worst situations truckers have to drive in. The bumps are also bigger and four wheelers somehow pay less attention. — Gregg, CPO @ SMC (@realgreggd) June 24, 2023

Oh, so basically the situation is now more dangerous? That sounds exactly like Democratic governance.

They also completely blocked off the road underneath it. — Freld (@freld) June 24, 2023

In my industry we call that a "workaround" not a "fix" — Zero Followers 🇺🇲 (@vatna_jokull) June 24, 2023





Note the temporary fix also completely blocks the underpass road. — Mark Harrison (@UCS_Mark) June 24, 2023

So, this 'fix' makes driving more periolous and blocks another needed road? Definitely sounds like a Democrat is in control.

Built a traffic jam is all — Madmartigan (@kiv_kotare) June 24, 2023

“Why I vote for democrats” while ignoring what Desantis run florida was able to do after their storm. — Bronze Age Brewer (@Bronzeagebrewer) June 24, 2023

And they actually did rebuild a whole ass bridge/road. — Gregg, CPO @ SMC (@realgreggd) June 24, 2023

Shhhhhhhh! The people can't know DeSantis and Republicans in Florida ACTUALLY built a bridge in a week. That is terribly problematic for the narrative.

When California had a Republican Governor and LA had a Republican mayor, they got the nation’s busiest freeway fully repaired less than 90 days after a catastrophic earthquake. https://t.co/2PtsUowq1Y — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) June 24, 2023

One more example of a time Republicans built things quickly. This is not at all going as well as Elie thought it would.

Probably should have provided a 'splash zone' warning before that last tweet. The biggest joke on Twitter today.

