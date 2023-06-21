Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and...
Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum
Democrats Throw Temper Tantrum After House Republicans Censure Adam Schiff
Reuters: Ron DeSantis received a golf simulator in a donation
Elie Mystal wants someone rich to send Justice Samuel Alito to see the...
Court denies motion to dismiss defamation suit against Taylor Lorenz
The New Republic updates us on status of missing Titanic sub passenger's political...
Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
'Dark days': Megyn Kelly weighs in on schools secretly transitioning their students
Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring...
Jonathan Turley: Hunter Biden's plea brings a new meaning to the word 'bargain'
Rep. Gaetz Grills Durham: 'You Were Part of the Cover Up!'
Rep. Adam Schiff sets new self-unawareness & projection records after censure vote

DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine

justmindy  |  8:02 PM on June 21, 2023

Recently, California politicians have been obsessed with engaging in political sparring matches with Ron DeSantis. Ostensibly, they are angry Californians are leaving their state en masse and moving to Florida. San Francisco Mayor Breed was clearly upset DeSantis pointed out the drugs and feces in the streets, and shot back with her own retort.

Um, her solution for drug use, homelessness and people using her streets as sewers, is to suggest studying climate change and ChatGPT. Just wow.

Clearly, she is talking in riddles and twitter isn't catching the punch line.

That sounds like a bunch of steps and hard work. Mayor Breed would rather just carry climate change signs on Earth Day.

Recommended

Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and men
Brett T.

She clearly has no intention of actually addressing root causes so the chances of improvement are slim to none.

Sometimes, if it rains in Southern Carolina, people decide to to get drunk and poop in the street, apparently. Who knew?

She would have a hard time denying reality like the 'poop map'. That tweet was epic.

Governor DeSantis and his communications team really know how to get under the skin of those folks running California.

Touche! A leftist climate change actually could clean up the streets of San Francisco. Unfortunately, Breed likely hasn't made that connection.

Oof! What is the definition of insanity? The politics in California are an example of voters enabling a politicians addicted to stupid.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and men
Brett T.
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum
Brett T.
Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr
Brett T.
Court denies motion to dismiss defamation suit against Taylor Lorenz
Brett T.
Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar
Doug P.
Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and men Brett T.