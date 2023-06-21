DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine

Recently, California politicians have been obsessed with engaging in political sparring matches with Ron DeSantis. Ostensibly, they are angry Californians are leaving their state en masse and moving to Florida. San Francisco Mayor Breed was clearly upset DeSantis pointed out the drugs and feces in the streets, and shot back with her own retort.

INSANITY: San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed responds to @RonDeSantis by saying people pooping and using drugs in her city's streets is just a "snapshot" of the situation.



She says she needs "solutions" like talking about climate change and AI.



No wonder her city is a sewer! pic.twitter.com/4laGxplTME — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 21, 2023

Um, her solution for drug use, homelessness and people using her streets as sewers, is to suggest studying climate change and ChatGPT. Just wow.

So talking about climate change and artificial intelligence is going to solve drug addiction, homelessness, and crime? https://t.co/DztXPfHtMa — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) June 21, 2023

Clearly, she is talking in riddles and twitter isn't catching the punch line.

You aren't going to solve homelessness until you solve the epidemic of substance abuse and mental health issues in today's society. AI isn't going to solve anything. Climate change isn't causing homelessness. https://t.co/PMGckwEX1a — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) June 21, 2023

That sounds like a bunch of steps and hard work. Mayor Breed would rather just carry climate change signs on Earth Day.

I worked in San Francisco from 2014 to 2021. Governor DeSantis could go on almost any city block down town and see the same mess. Crime, homelessness, trash, drugs, that’s the SF way. San Francisco took a steep decline once London Breed became mayor and hasn’t stopped going down. https://t.co/9vsOdz0LkM — CAtoTX31 (@CAtoTX31) June 21, 2023

She clearly has no intention of actually addressing root causes so the chances of improvement are slim to none.

I remember this one time it was was warmer than I thought it was going to be, so I became a fentanyl addict. https://t.co/eaBwnmA7Gh — Al’s Lacrosse (@lacrosse_al) June 21, 2023

Sometimes, if it rains in Southern Carolina, people decide to to get drunk and poop in the street, apparently. Who knew?

She would have a hard time denying reality like the 'poop map'. That tweet was epic.

Governor DeSantis and his communications team really know how to get under the skin of those folks running California.

Yeah, San Francisco definitely needs a change of Leftist climate. https://t.co/ZHUahha6ew — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) June 21, 2023

Touche! A leftist climate change actually could clean up the streets of San Francisco. Unfortunately, Breed likely hasn't made that connection.

She's no different than an alcoholic who thinks she can continue her behavior and everything will fall into place https://t.co/8PHsMDNRAU — Joe Lepera 🏴‍☠️ (@Lepera_Joe) June 21, 2023

Oof! What is the definition of insanity? The politics in California are an example of voters enabling a politicians addicted to stupid.

