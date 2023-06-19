The US Military is monitoring mean tweets so tweeps better be nice to Milley or else

CNN anchor says Chinese officials had an 'almost scolding tone' with Antony Blinken
justmindy  |  6:18 PM on June 19, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This week, The Intercept, revealed high ranking military officials have intelligence resources to not only protect their physical well being, but also to protect them from 'embarrassment', specifically on social media. This is not a joke.

Obviously, being protected from humiliation on the internet is something many people could use, but to know military officials have that service at their disposal is giving major side eye.

Leave it to meme master Mitch to get Twitter cackling over this news.

We knew woke Milley was very sensitive, but this is taking it too far.

First, we introduced CRT curriculum for soldiers and now this. It is not looking good for the outcome of an eventual World War 3.

You have to laugh or you will cry. What a world!

Unfortunately, so true, and it is only Monday.

Apparently, Milley has very sensitive feelings. Wonder if he will need aloe for all these burns?

That fact check will come back a big fat TRUE, much to the Biden Administration's chagrin.

If they are going to start arresting tweeps for mocking Milley or Levine, I hope they have lots of holding cells. Half of Twitter will be arrested.

What was that old saying about sticks and stones not breaking our bones? Apparently, that does not apply to the military.


It is easy to make jokes, but truly, this is concerning and Americans should take these sorts of intelligence gathering groups seriously.

Per usual, the same rules do not apply to the right and the left equally. Some things never change.

