The US Military is monitoring mean tweets so tweeps better be nice to Milley or else

This week, The Intercept, revealed high ranking military officials have intelligence resources to not only protect their physical well being, but also to protect them from 'embarrassment', specifically on social media. This is not a joke.

NEW - U.S. military unit monitors social media for mean posts about current and former high-ranking officers. https://t.co/oF7TuwZMqT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 19, 2023

Obviously, being protected from humiliation on the internet is something many people could use, but to know military officials have that service at their disposal is giving major side eye.

The military unit hunting down mean tweets: pic.twitter.com/9Hd35wdi3w — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 19, 2023

Leave it to meme master Mitch to get Twitter cackling over this news.

Mealy Milley and Raytheon Austin are sensitive to critics about their Afghan fiasco, their recruiting failures from going woke,their unneeded vaccine mandates for some of fittest risk profiles who are now having medical issues, and of course the Ukraine tax payer spend fest 🫡 https://t.co/53LxWZL054 — Tom Moore (@junogsp7) June 19, 2023

We knew woke Milley was very sensitive, but this is taking it too far.

We deserve the total ass kicking we are going to get in the next war https://t.co/rN7pgiBYxa — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@Adventure_Nero) June 19, 2023

First, we introduced CRT curriculum for soldiers and now this. It is not looking good for the outcome of an eventual World War 3.

We deserve the total ass kicking we are going to get in the next war https://t.co/rN7pgiBYxa — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@Adventure_Nero) June 19, 2023

You have to laugh or you will cry. What a world!

This is one of the most sad and pathetic things that you will see this week... https://t.co/Nab6y1igZJ — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) June 19, 2023

Unfortunately, so true, and it is only Monday.

Cry me a river Silly Milly... https://t.co/P9u3OJ3RDj — Ann Vandersteel (@annvandersteel) June 19, 2023

BWAHAHAHA!!! Seriously??? How insecure do you have to be to worry about Twitter posters calling you Milley Vanilli?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VvLVjvsUg4 — Erin Brophy - don't forget to laugh.. (@ERINBROPHY18) June 19, 2023

Apparently, Milley has very sensitive feelings. Wonder if he will need aloe for all these burns?

Awesome.

Admiral Rachel Levine is a biological male.



Fact check that. https://t.co/aI8VxfG2Ns pic.twitter.com/MJjWZnUhKS — (NSA)🍊 National Shitposting Agency (@glenn_mcneil) June 19, 2023

That fact check will come back a big fat TRUE, much to the Biden Administration's chagrin.

Agent **punches me**: now I'll ask you again. Did you call every 5 Star general a poopy head?!



Me **spits out blood**: what? Was that to mean for them? https://t.co/LfIA0PxOS8 — Corporate Criminal Director, Jo (@criminaljo) June 19, 2023

If they are going to start arresting tweeps for mocking Milley or Levine, I hope they have lots of holding cells. Half of Twitter will be arrested.

Hurt Feelings Squad is watching your mean posts.

Better lookout! https://t.co/bOIIJpd7ez — Zack (@HansonmanZ) June 19, 2023

What was that old saying about sticks and stones not breaking our bones? Apparently, that does not apply to the military.

The Executive Branch decided that in the end, Orwell’s book was a User Manual to be leveraged extensively. https://t.co/ZoL2gaNqzB — steve smith the anti-communist (@stevesmithsnoq) June 19, 2023

The world is becoming a dictatorship and you are asleep https://t.co/dj57mtWZ6t — Victor Munhoz (@Vihmunhoz) June 19, 2023





The proper term for this is "using commissars to ensure ideological reliability," and it's what the Soviets did



How long till Milley's commissars are executing privates from the heartland for daring to not be weirdos? https://t.co/q2fbdMqtdZ pic.twitter.com/zbdmkhlDxC — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) June 19, 2023

Marxists have infiltrated every level of every institution of American life. https://t.co/nxfn8nRlLe — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) June 19, 2023

It is easy to make jokes, but truly, this is concerning and Americans should take these sorts of intelligence gathering groups seriously.

Man, I bet they thoroughly went through all the leftists calling for General Michael Flynn's execution and submitted reports to local authorities...



Right?



Right?!? https://t.co/1ciMuYUMAk — chewie (@YouKnowImChewie) June 19, 2023

Per usual, the same rules do not apply to the right and the left equally. Some things never change.

