Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through 'rainbow Underground Railroad'

Today, a news organization reported there is now a 'Rainbow Underground Railroad' to assist gay residents moving away from Texas. Why, you may ask? Well, the policies of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, of course. He signed a bill to protect children from mutilation and apparently, that's too much for some gay residents.

Realtor helps LGBTQ+ Texans leave state through 'rainbow Underground Railroad' https://t.co/vx7sCVFwpg — KFOR (@kfor) June 16, 2023

Translation: gay people sell homes in Texas and move. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) June 16, 2023

Oh, kind of like how straight people sell houses and move? What a concept.

That is just insulting. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 16, 2023

I can’t wait for this to be deleted. How embarrassing — Peej (@PeteinWI) June 16, 2023

One would think this article would have been too humiliating to write and then post, but the standards for journalism have tanked as of late.

Way to belittle the actual Underground Railroad. Good lord. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) June 16, 2023

You cannot possibly think that comparison is anything other than insulting as hell. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) June 16, 2023

Well, one important difference is that the abolitionists - who risked their lives to help escaped slaves navigate the actual Underground Railroad - didn’t receive a 3% commission on the sale of the slaves’ (non-existent) homes. — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) June 16, 2023

Are these individuals being held in Texas as slaves? Literal slaves owned by people who will not allow them to leave?



If not, this is just insulting to people who actually had to risk their lives to flee slavery. https://t.co/gmCkm3YY0o — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 16, 2023

Thank you! That actual 'Underground Railroad' was a demonstration of courage in the face of real discrimination. This is just silly and a humiliating comparison.

You know they can just openly leave right? — Shag Knight 🐋 (@cardi_mark) June 16, 2023

It's so super secret, all they have to do is rent a U-Haul. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 16, 2023

I mean, this is isn't California. U-hauls are not sold out.

That's dumb, they can move whenever and where ever they want to. Why would they need to be "underground"? — No one of consequence, PhD (@NobodyOfX) June 16, 2023

It does seem weird to go "underground" when you can easily move above ground and no one will bother you.

Literally, nobody is keeping them from leaving.

They keep telling everyone they are leaving, and no one is trying to stop them; so how is this an "underground" thing? — The Suede Denim Secret Police (@SDSPOLICE) June 16, 2023

To be fair, it's very hard to write a story of oppression when there is no oppression, so just play along.

Why does everything have to get turned into a 🌈 warrior battle? Good grief, they’re just moving not going to fight Roman soldiers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GGxo6KQeQH — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 16, 2023

Moving does feel like a feat of strength, but let's not get crazy. Heh!

I like how they are going: "I am leaving VERY QUIETLY, and I think telling the media is the best way to make sure nobody finds out. I feel very put upon, but I think if I tell the whole country where to find me I might feel safer." — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) June 16, 2023

The absurdity of it all! Contacting the media to report your move is literally the least discreet way to make your exit ever.

“Underground Railroad”?



SMH… this is why historically accurate education is so important 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Cudm5hz81i — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 16, 2023

Rapid Response Director for Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, pushed back at this ludicrous article confirming this is why Florida has demanded no woke instruction in history for Florida students.

A gay white dude sells 27 gay houses and all of a sudden he thinks he’s Harriet Tubman lol https://t.co/9zhkwGoGcy — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 16, 2023

When you put it like that, it sounds really bad. It is really bad, but oof!

Only a white liberal dude could appropriate this hard https://t.co/RwcOie7Gqf — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 16, 2023

He said what everyone was thinking.

What an insulting thing to say. In Texas. Mere days before Juneteenth.



Voluntarily leaving a state where you have equality under the law—where the only attacked “right” is the ban of sex changes for children—is not, in fact, comparable to escaping chattel slavery. https://t.co/hH0Msbc38S — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) June 16, 2023

One would think with Juneteenth around the corner, if a news agency wanted to talk about the Underground Railroad, they might seek out stories pertaining to the actual Underground Railroad. One would be wrong. Instead, everything has to go back to woke gender ideology and frankly, what a disgrace.



























