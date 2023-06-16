Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through 'rainbow Underground Railroad'

CNN seems pretty struck by parenting study that shouldn't be striking to anyone...
justmindy  |  1:14 PM on June 16, 2023
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Today, a news organization reported there is now a 'Rainbow Underground Railroad' to assist gay residents moving away from Texas. Why, you may ask? Well, the policies of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, of course. He signed a bill to protect children from mutilation and apparently, that's too much for some gay residents.

Oh, kind of like how straight people sell houses and move? What a concept. 

One would think this article would have been too humiliating to write and then post, but the standards for journalism have tanked as of late.

Thank you! That actual 'Underground Railroad' was a demonstration of courage in the face of real discrimination. This is just silly and a humiliating comparison.

I mean, this is isn't California. U-hauls are not sold out. 

It does seem weird to go "underground" when you can easily move above ground and no one will bother you.

Literally, nobody is keeping them from leaving.

To be fair, it's very hard to write a story of oppression when there is no oppression, so just play along.

Moving does feel like a feat of strength, but let's not get crazy. Heh!

The absurdity of it all! Contacting the media to report your move is literally the least discreet way to make your exit ever.

Rapid Response Director for Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, pushed back at this ludicrous article confirming this is why Florida has demanded no woke instruction in history for Florida students.

When you put it like that, it sounds really bad. It is really bad, but oof!

He said what everyone was thinking.

One would think with Juneteenth around the corner, if a news agency wanted to talk about the Underground Railroad, they might seek out stories pertaining to the actual Underground Railroad. One would be wrong. Instead, everything has to go back to woke gender ideology and frankly, what a disgrace.








