As Trump faces indictment, DeSantis' Day 1 plan for dismantling the DOJ is leaked

As former President Trump faces his second round of indictments this week, presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis' plans to dismantle and reconfigure the DOJ were leaked. Politics Editor for Chronicles Magazine, Pedro Gonzalez, laid out the plan.

DeSantis has plans for a “Day One” strategy to end the weaponization of the justice system. On the agenda: hire and fire tons of federal personnel, reorganize entire agencies, and “physically remove large swathes of the DOJ from the District of Columbia, including FBI… pic.twitter.com/M4Z9Q9D6s4 — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 13, 2023

Included in the leak is details of moving parts of the DOJ from DC to other parts of the country, fire and hire new personnel, and limit opportunities for the FBI to meddle in political affairs. Sounds good to me!

Look at that, a well thought out and executable plan… — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) June 13, 2023

All federal agencies need moved out of DC and spread across the nation. Gut the base living in DC. Put them in isolated towns in the middle 20 states population wise. Further; give all states jurisdiction over all federal employees. — Bradley Lemoine (@Bradley_Lemoine) June 13, 2023

All federal agencies need moved out of DC and spread across the nation. Gut the base living in DC. Put them in isolated towns in the middle 20 states population wise. Further; give all states jurisdiction over all federal employees. — Bradley Lemoine (@Bradley_Lemoine) June 13, 2023

Imagine presenting a plan when you run for office. A plan with actual steps voters can review and decide if they are a good fit. What a concept!

Moving govt agencies to other parts of the country will instantly change the political dynamics of the agency.



All of a sudden they will be hiring from a much more conservative worker pool. — TheUnusualSuspect (@beerandtokens) June 13, 2023

Clearly, there needs to be actual conservatives in these agencies who will ensure they are not politicized against half the country.

So if he wins, he's going to do what Trump should have done on Day One.



Good. — TXRobbo (@TXRobbo) June 13, 2023

In other words, do what Trump should have done when he talked about draining the swamp, but never did. — Michael Jones (@BahlestKimmie) June 13, 2023

Other tweeps contended this was what they expected from President Trump when he became President, but never came to fruition.

In other words, do what Trump should have done when he talked about draining the swamp, but never did. — Michael Jones (@BahlestKimmie) June 13, 2023

Trump supporters, however, took a different view and saw DeSantis' plan as a rip off of Trump's plan from 2016 and declared it a phony.

Why does any “former” anything have security clearance?? — Matt Walker (@walkdesign) June 13, 2023

Part of DeSantis' plan includes revoking security clearance of many former security officials so they don't have the ability to snoop around. An example of that is signing the letter before the 2020 campaign stating Hunter's laptop was likely not real. Clearly, that letter was inaccurate.

At one time in my life I would have found this appalling. But for those of us who understand the times in which we live this is totally appropriate — Jessica 🐊 (@TunaCanSam1791) June 13, 2023

Other less optimistic tweeps believe these agencies are so far gone, there is no plan for reform that will go far enough.

At one time in my life I would have found this appalling. But for those of us who understand the times in which we live this is totally appropriate — Jessica 🐊 (@TunaCanSam1791) June 13, 2023

based — Wyatt (@animegorilla2) June 13, 2023

Wow this makes my day. Especially if it actually happens. — Oplakany (@oplakany) June 13, 2023

In the end, voters and tweeps, want to see campaign promises actually kept. They are tired of all talk and no action. All presidential candidates need to be ready to convince voters they are ready to work and reform.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



























