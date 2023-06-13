Sen. Ted Cruz roasts FBI deputy director for stonewalling over Biden doc
KJP Lashes Out at Reporter for Concern About Women's Safety in Sports
KJP super QUICK to throw topless trans-activist Biden invited to the WH UNDER...
Explain how Biden WH can condemn topless trans activist but support sexually explicit...
Michael Shellenberger: Strong New Evidence that COVID-19 came from a lab
Starbucks Workers United's thread WHINING about Starbucks removing Pride decor accidentall...
CNN political correspondent fact-checks the ridiculous notion that Biden's DOJ has been ta...
WH condemns topless trans activist THEY invited to Pride event and (s)he just...
MMFA troll's quite proud of himself for exposing DeSantis press sec Jeremy Redfern...
CDC Director Walesnky Struggles to Deny Pressuring Tech Companies to Censor Americans
Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and 2024 and...
J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as...
WaPo apparently doesn't want to focus on who's making bomb threats against Target...
Senator Kennedy Grills CFPB Director Over Woke Banking Rule

As Trump faces indictment, DeSantis' Day 1 plan for dismantling the DOJ is leaked

justmindy  |  3:15 PM on June 13, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

As former President Trump faces his second round of indictments this week, presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis' plans to dismantle and reconfigure the DOJ were leaked. Politics Editor for Chronicles Magazine, Pedro Gonzalez, laid out the plan.

Included in the leak is details of moving parts of the DOJ from DC to other parts of the country, fire and hire new personnel, and limit opportunities for the FBI to meddle in political affairs. Sounds good to me!

Imagine presenting a plan when you run for office. A plan with actual steps voters can review and decide if they are a good fit. What a concept!

Recommended

Sen. Ted Cruz roasts FBI deputy director for stonewalling over Biden doc
Brett T.

Clearly, there needs to be actual conservatives in these agencies who will ensure they are not politicized against half the country.

Other tweeps contended this was what they expected from President Trump when he became President, but never came to fruition.

Trump supporters, however, took a different view and saw DeSantis' plan as a rip off of Trump's plan from 2016 and declared it a phony.

Part of DeSantis' plan includes revoking security clearance of many former security officials so they don't have the ability to snoop around. An example of that is signing the letter before the 2020 campaign stating Hunter's laptop was likely not real. Clearly, that letter was inaccurate.

Other less optimistic tweeps believe these agencies are so far gone, there is no plan for reform that will go far enough.

In the end, voters and tweeps, want to see campaign promises actually kept. They are tired of all talk and no action. All presidential candidates need to be ready to convince voters they are ready to work and reform.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!








Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Ted Cruz roasts FBI deputy director for stonewalling over Biden doc
Brett T.
Explain how Biden WH can condemn topless trans activist but support sexually explicit materials for kids
Sarah D
KJP super QUICK to throw topless trans-activist Biden invited to the WH UNDER the bus (watch)
Sam J.
Starbucks Workers United's thread WHINING about Starbucks removing Pride decor accidentally hilarious
Sam J.
Michael Shellenberger: Strong New Evidence that COVID-19 came from a lab
Aaron Walker
WH condemns topless trans activist THEY invited to Pride event and (s)he just can't DEAL (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sen. Ted Cruz roasts FBI deputy director for stonewalling over Biden doc Brett T.