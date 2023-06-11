Lindsay Graham lets George Stephanopoulos know he will not be silenced

Today, Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on ABC with former Clinton mouthpiece, George Stephanopoulos. Admittedly, that was his first mistake, but Graham quickly found out George was not actually there to have a civil conversation.

Lindsey Graham just went off on George Stephanopoulos for interrupting him after bringing up Hillary Clinton's private server: "Let me finish…I'm trying to answer the question from a Republican point of view. That may not be acceptable on this show." pic.twitter.com/yMzT6rKNaR — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 11, 2023

Good for Lindsey for pushing back against the very biased host.

Now thats what I'm talking about — Krishna (@nkkumarp) June 11, 2023

Lindsay Graham 2.0 — Beth Bianchi (@sunshine4beth) June 11, 2023

Ha! Lindsey definitely let George know he was not here for the nonsense.

Lindsey grew some stones… I still think he’s a Warhawk, but well done! — Jake Fischer (@JakeGivesAdvice) June 11, 2023

I guess this is one of Lindsay Graham redeeming qualities. — David Burch (@DavidBu68144265) June 11, 2023

Thanks for sharing this! I almost never cheer Lindsey Graham, but I'm impressed with how he handled this situation. Great job, @LindseyGrahamSC! — Lyndon Olson (@fanoonman) June 11, 2023

No one is perfect, after all. We have to take what we can get and today, he was a great spokesman for conservatives.

Lindsey Graham FTW? Who knew 🤔 — RagnarLothbrok (@RagnarockLothbr) June 11, 2023

People often have many sides, including politicians. This “pushing back against the corporate media” side of Graham is one conservatives love to see.

Good. Reminder that Stephanopoulos literally worked for Bill and Hillary Clinton and has a vested interest in whitewashing anything the Clinton family does. — Musc (@musc0vy) June 11, 2023

It’s rare for any Republican guest to invoke George Stephanopoulos’ “old boss” Bill Clinton, something viewers should be reminded of. https://t.co/TcH2NKI0BJ — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 11, 2023

The Clintonite Stephanie is an activist, not a journalist! — Michael (@hasenst7) June 11, 2023

Exactly! The Clintons have their very own spokesman on every Sunday to defend them. It hardly seems fair.

This is all fine but just talk. Republican DAs need to start getting busy. Absent this nothing will change. — TheBruce8 (@Bruce8The) June 11, 2023

Some tweeps suggested Republican District Attorneys need to get busy pressing charges on deserving Democrats and show they can get tough as well.

I am no fan of Lindsey Graham. But hell to the yes. https://t.co/GCbNUXb1uS — ☢️UncleDick☢️ (@VIPorkchop) June 11, 2023

Lindsey Graham is 100% correct in what he is saying. People really need to understand how dangerous this is for our country. Your hatred for Trump and republicans needs to be put aside and you really need to think about what he is saying. — carol (@car7260) June 11, 2023

Exactly! In the United States we must have a legal system fair to all people and not unfairly prosecuting Republicans in an effort to interfere with elections.

This is how all Republicans should treat crawling partisan scum like Stephanopoulos. https://t.co/4vhnZrOJNi — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 11, 2023

Precisely! Stephanopoulos had no intention of being fair and allowing Graham to talk.

Bravo, Senator @LindseyGrahamSC. Not necessary to defend Trump. Just important to highlight the blatant double standard under the law and the hypocrisy. Well done, sir. https://t.co/fRtJRljVdb — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) June 11, 2023

Good on Lindsay Graham here. @GStephanopoulos doesn’t want the hard truths of how Americans feel put out there. He wants to shape the narrative. https://t.co/3v8U6PLVKv — 🇬🇧 Damien Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@WalkAwayDamo) June 11, 2023

Bingo! No matter how the public feels about the Trump indictment, most Americans of good conscience can see there is a two tiered justice system, and that is not the American way.

@GStephanopoulos really wanted to move on the moment Lindsey Graham started delving into Bill Clinton not being prosecuted. https://t.co/WHaVTd3oWv — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) June 11, 2023

George did not want to talk about his old boss and why she was allowed to get away with no charges.

Way to go, @LindseyGrahamSC. Put that little pipsqueak in his place https://t.co/iDKt424iKY — BC Cloutier (@bccloutier) June 11, 2023

Pipsqueak! If there were ever a perfect nickname for the Clinton spokesman posing as a serious journalist, pipsqueak is the perfect one. Nailed it!

LOL! That was the best part. Future hosts interviewing Graham will think twice about interrupting him while they are interviewing him. It’s time conservatives got some respect on the Sunday morning news programs.