Today, Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on ABC with former Clinton mouthpiece, George Stephanopoulos. Admittedly, that was his first mistake, but Graham quickly found out George was not actually there to have a civil conversation.

Good for Lindsey for pushing back against the very biased host.

Ha! Lindsey definitely let George know he was not here for the nonsense.

No one is perfect, after all. We have to take what we can get and today, he was a great spokesman for conservatives.

People often have many sides, including politicians. This “pushing back against the corporate media” side of Graham is one conservatives love to see.

Exactly! The Clintons have their very own spokesman on every Sunday to defend them. It hardly seems fair.

Some tweeps suggested Republican District Attorneys need to get busy pressing charges on deserving Democrats and show they can get tough as well.

Exactly! In the United States we must have a legal system fair to all people and not unfairly prosecuting Republicans in an effort to interfere with elections.

Precisely! Stephanopoulos had no intention of being fair and allowing Graham to talk.

Bingo! No matter how the public feels about the Trump indictment, most Americans of good conscience can see there is a two tiered justice system, and that is not the American way.

George did not want to talk about his old boss and why she was allowed to get away with no charges.

Pipsqueak! If there were ever a perfect nickname for the Clinton spokesman posing as a serious journalist, pipsqueak is the perfect one. Nailed it!

LOL! That was the best part. Future hosts interviewing Graham will think twice about interrupting him while they are interviewing him. It’s time conservatives got some respect on the Sunday morning news programs.

Tags: ABCGeorge StephanopoulosGOPGrahamLindsey GrahamTrumpTrump Indictment